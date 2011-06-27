Vehicle overview

The current iteration of the Chevrolet Express cargo van turns 14 this year, and to celebrate its lengthy time on earth since its last complete redesign, Chevy has given its full-size work van a bit more power for its 5.3-liter V8 and a six-speed automatic for heavy-duty models. These aren't exactly the gifts you'd expect for a teen, but then, "American Idol" tickets and a Sony PlayStation wouldn't be realistic additions to the Express' lengthy options list, either.

If you need a rugged van for your business, your choices are restricted to the Express, its GMC Savana twin, the Ford Econoline and the Dodge/Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The latter is the most modern, offering superior maneuverability, fuel economy, passenger space and quality. But it is also more expensive and has a lower-output diesel V6 as its sole engine choice. On the other end of the spectrum, the Econoline is hitting the ripe old age of 18. It's basically the same size as the Express, but both of the Ford's 1500 engines offer significantly less power than the Chevy's base 5.3-liter V8. The Express' 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 is also the most robust powertrain in the full-size cargo van segment with 460 pound-feet of torque.

Should you not need all the space or heavy hauling capacity provided by full-size vans like the Express, the new Ford Transit Connect is also worth a look. But thanks to its strong engine lineup and multiple configurations, we think most contractors or business owners will be quite pleased if they choose a 2010 Express for their full-size cargo van needs.