Consumer Rating
(1)
2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Robust engines, driver-side access door option, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, available all-wheel drive, hefty towing capacity.
  • Cheesy cabin plastics, less interior space than the Sprinter van, no tall-roof option.
Select your model:
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo is a willing workhorse for buyers who require the functionality of a full-size van.

Vehicle overview

The current iteration of the Chevrolet Express cargo van turns 14 this year, and to celebrate its lengthy time on earth since its last complete redesign, Chevy has given its full-size work van a bit more power for its 5.3-liter V8 and a six-speed automatic for heavy-duty models. These aren't exactly the gifts you'd expect for a teen, but then, "American Idol" tickets and a Sony PlayStation wouldn't be realistic additions to the Express' lengthy options list, either.

If you need a rugged van for your business, your choices are restricted to the Express, its GMC Savana twin, the Ford Econoline and the Dodge/Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The latter is the most modern, offering superior maneuverability, fuel economy, passenger space and quality. But it is also more expensive and has a lower-output diesel V6 as its sole engine choice. On the other end of the spectrum, the Econoline is hitting the ripe old age of 18. It's basically the same size as the Express, but both of the Ford's 1500 engines offer significantly less power than the Chevy's base 5.3-liter V8. The Express' 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 is also the most robust powertrain in the full-size cargo van segment with 460 pound-feet of torque.

Should you not need all the space or heavy hauling capacity provided by full-size vans like the Express, the new Ford Transit Connect is also worth a look. But thanks to its strong engine lineup and multiple configurations, we think most contractors or business owners will be quite pleased if they choose a 2010 Express for their full-size cargo van needs.

2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo models

The 2010 Chevy Express Cargo full-size van's standard wheelbase (135-inch) model comes in a base 1500 version as well as heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 variants. The extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) is available on the 2500 and 3500 series vans only.

Standard equipment on the Express Cargo includes 16-inch steel wheels, swing-out right-side doors, air-conditioning, front bucket seats, vinyl upholstery and a trip computer. Options include alloy wheels, power windows and locks, towing features, heated power mirrors, swing-out driver-side passenger doors, a sliding right-side door, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a six-way power driver seat, driver-only front seat, a variety of rear door and window configurations, keyless entry, remote engine start, a simple two-speaker AM/FM stereo and an upgraded stereo with a CD player.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Chevy Express Cargo Van 2500 and 3500 are paired to a standard six-speed automatic that improves fuel economy and low-end torque There are other powertrain changes as well, including a slight power bump for the 5.3-liter V8 (now 310 horsepower) and flex-fuel E85 compatibility. Remote engine start is added to the options list.

Performance & mpg

The rear-drive Chevrolet Express 1500 cargo van comes with a 4.3-liter V6 that produces 195 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Standard on all-wheel-drive 1500s and optional on rear-drive 1500s is a 5.3-liter V8 good for 310 hp and 334 lb-ft of torque. These engines are coupled to a four-speed automatic.

The rear-drive-only 2500 and 3500 come standard with a 4.8-liter V8 that produces 280 hp and 296 lb-ft of torque. Optional engines include a gasoline-fueled 6.0-liter V8 capable of 323 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque and a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 good for 250 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. These engines are coupled to a six-speed automatic. Maximum payload capacity for a 3500-series van is 4,150 pounds.

Safety

All 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo vans have antilock brakes as standard equipment. Side airbags and side curtain airbags are optional. In frontal-impact crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Chevy Express scored a perfect five stars for driver and front-passenger protection.

Driving

A robust frame, rack-and-pinion steering (half-ton models only) and standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes give the 2010 Chevy Express Cargo respectable ride, handling and braking characteristics. With a pair of strong V8 engines to choose from, merging and passing maneuvers are easily accomplished, even when you're hauling a heavy load of cargo. As full-size vans go, the Express is pleasant to pilot -- just don't expect it to match the more nimble Sprinter for maneuverability.

Interior

The Chevy's interior is built for functionality, not fashion. All controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver, but they're far from stylish. The front footwells remain as cramped as ever. Unlike the Sprinter, the Express Cargo lacks a tall-roof option that allows a normal-size person to walk upright in the cargo area. Express Cargo buyers can opt for 60/40-split driver-side doors or a passenger-side sliding door for easy access to the rear compartment (60/40-split passenger-side doors are standard). Standard-length vans have a maximum cargo capacity of 204 cubic feet, while extended-length vans check in with a voluminous 237 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

5(0%)
4(0%)
3(100%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Their paint peels off!
austinplumber,04/04/2017
2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
Avoid this vehicle unless you want to spend thousands repainting it. I own several express vans up to 2013 in my plumbing company. All but one are losing their paint on the hood and doors. Resale is poor on them all years since 2007 from what i am aware, unless you are lucky to have one that the paint is not peeling. Gm is aware of the problem and will not do anything about it! Update 10-09-17 Where is the class action lawsuit??? or Deceptive trade practices lawsuit against GM for knowingly selling these defective vans since 2007. I have now had to repaint a 2008 and a 2010 chevy express van.
See all 1 reviews of the 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo
Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
280 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

Used 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo Overview

The Used 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Express Cargo Van, Express Cargo Diesel. Available styles include 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A), and 3500 3dr Van (6.6L 8cyl Turbodiesel 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 is priced between $9,990 and$9,990 with odometer readings between 110683 and110683 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 is priced between $10,995 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 84961 and142749 miles.

