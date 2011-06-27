  1. Home
2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, dual side access doors, multiple wheelbase configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful Vortec engines and some unique features make the Express (and its twin, the GMC Savana) pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.

2005 Highlights

No significant changes this year.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

5(37%)
4(27%)
3(18%)
2(9%)
1(9%)
3.7
11 reviews
See all 11 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

WOW
wow 360K,12/17/2009
All I can say is 360K with no troubles. Engine/ trans /brakes/ electrical all exceptionally reliable. I am religious about maintenance and clean fluids which I believe has paid off. Drives great and very comfortable with seat mounted arm rests and cruise. I would consider no other after the service this vehicle has given me. This vehicle is a 2500, 4.8, 480el, semi floating 8 bolt axle, extended wheel base. It is worked everyday hauling hardwood flooring.
A good van.
Happy Owner,12/29/2008
For a van it handled well and was very comfortable to drive. Overall excellent reliability. A few glitches in the side door hinges and with a couple of the interior lights. Fuel economy varied dramatically by driving habits. Ranged from 12 to 22 mpg city to highway. Drivetrain reliability was excellent, with minimal expenses for maintenance or repairs in about 50K miles.
Mike's cargo van
Mike,11/15/2007
I own a 2005, but the 08' is identical. I own a carpet cleaning business and the van has 1 ton+ of equipment mounted inside. It has had perfect reliability. The Ford is a very old design. The Sprinter was weird, expensive, and underpowered. It also wouldn't fit in my garage. I cheaped out & didn't get PW/PM/PL. Get the power accessories as walking around to unlock the doors is a pain! I think for the money this is by far the best cargo van. One gripe: GM seems to tune their gen-2 small-block V8's for power rather than low-rpm torque. I have the 4.8 w/3.73 axle. With all the weight I'm hauling it's barely enough. You may have to special order it, but get the 4.10 axle if you have the 4.8
Express Van Workhorses
Joe Flash,02/03/2009
I own two express vans that is use for my business, A 99, (170k miles) and 2005, (143k miles) 3500 ext vans. I have owned Ford vans prior to the Chevys. Ford makes a good van but my Express vans have more headroom, (no need for a sprinter van) and are more comfortable and durable. I load a lot of weight on my vans and they handle it without a problem. I think they are quality built. I have not had any problems with minor things breaking. But, then again, I do not abuse my vehicles. I work them hard, but I also maintain them. I would just like to say that I am very satisfied with my Chevy Express vans.
See all 11 reviews of the 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo

Used 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo Overview

The Used 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Express Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

Can't find a used 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale - 4 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,996.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,431.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,884.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 4 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $12,857.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

