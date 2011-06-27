Estimated values
2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,515
|$3,498
|$4,058
|Clean
|$2,367
|$3,290
|$3,809
|Average
|$2,071
|$2,876
|$3,309
|Rough
|$1,774
|$2,461
|$2,810
2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,583
|$3,701
|$4,338
|Clean
|$2,431
|$3,481
|$4,071
|Average
|$2,127
|$3,043
|$3,537
|Rough
|$1,822
|$2,604
|$3,004
2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,845
|$4,021
|$4,690
|Clean
|$2,677
|$3,782
|$4,402
|Average
|$2,342
|$3,306
|$3,825
|Rough
|$2,006
|$2,829
|$3,248
2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,038
|$4,193
|$4,853
|Clean
|$2,859
|$3,944
|$4,554
|Average
|$2,501
|$3,447
|$3,957
|Rough
|$2,142
|$2,950
|$3,360
2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,378
|$3,011
|$3,379
|Clean
|$2,238
|$2,833
|$3,171
|Average
|$1,957
|$2,476
|$2,755
|Rough
|$1,677
|$2,119
|$2,340
2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A) with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,508
|$3,654
|$4,305
|Clean
|$2,360
|$3,437
|$4,040
|Average
|$2,064
|$3,004
|$3,511
|Rough
|$1,768
|$2,571
|$2,981