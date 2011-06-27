  1. Home
2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful range of engines, lots of cargo-hauling capacity.
  • Cheap interior materials, bouncy ride.
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Edmunds' Expert Review

Choices when it comes to full-size vans are easy to make. Do you want a Dodge, a Ford or one of the Chevy/GMC twins? If the Express offers the package you need in a full-size van, then buy it.

Vehicle overview

Chevy's brawny Express van comes equipped with a cavernous interior and a variety of powerful engines, like most full-size vans. But with the Express' modern design and body-on-frame construction, Chevrolet is stealing some of Ford's thunder in this narrow but lucrative market.

Because most full-size vans are bought for conversion into rolling motel rooms, engineers put the Chevy Express on a full-frame platform for improved stability. Regular-length models carry 267 cubic feet of cargo, and extended-length vans can haul 317 cubic feet of stuff. Trick rear doors open 180 degrees to make loading and unloading easier. Standard side cargo doors are a 60/40 panel arrangement, but a traditional slider is a no-cost option on 135-inch wheelbase vans. G3500s can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.

For convenience, the full-size spare is stored underneath the cargo floor. A 31-gallon fuel tank keeps this thirsty vehicle from frequent fill-ups, but topping off an empty tank will quickly empty your wallet. An 8.1-liter V8 is the most powerful gasoline engine available providing a class-leading 340 horsepower and 455 pound-feet of torque. Other powerplants include the 4300 V6, 5000 and 5700 gas V8s, and a 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8. G1500 and G2500 models get GM's 4L60-E four-speed transmission, while heavier-duty G3500s use a stronger 4L80-E shifter. ABS brakes are standard on all models.

Exterior styling is an interesting mix of corporate Chevrolet, Astro Van and old Lumina minivan. We'll admit the high, rear pillar-mounted taillights are odd looking, but at least they're functional. They can be seen easily even if the van is operated with the rear doors open. Low-mounted bumpers and moldings make the Chevy Express look much taller than it is. An attractively sculpted body side gives the van's smooth, slab-sided flanks a dose of character, as does the quad-lamp grille arrangement.

Overall, Chevrolet's latest rendition of the traditional full-size van appears to be right on target, giving Ford's Econoline its only real competition.

2002 Highlights

For 2002, Express Cargo gets only minor upgrades like a more efficient starter, stronger steering gear housing and Low Emission Vehicle compliance for models equipped with either the 8100 V8 or 6.5-liter diesel and a GVWR of more than 8,600 lbs.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Flower Van used on funerals
FlowerVanforFunerals,06/28/2005
We use an Express van at our funeral home. It's overall a good work van, easy to drive especially on long trips. I'd actually take the Chevy Express over our old flower van (97 Ford E-150) any day.
Faithful Friend
jfra,10/23/2007
We purchased our van for our antique furniture business. We have had nothing but great luck from this van. No mechanical failures or cosmetic issues to date. This has been one of the best vehicles we have ever owned. Everyday it is outside waiting for work and never fails to deliver. We have the small v8 and it has plenty of power but we do not tow anything. Long distance comfort in unmatched but sadly this van is around town only now. We purchased a 2007 Dodge Sprinter because of the roof height. It is a more useful vehicle for our needs but the Chevy never fails. I highly recommed unless you need the high roof.
2002 Chevy Express Cargo Van won't run
jamo4,05/12/2011
I run a currier business with several vans. Overall this is the worst van I have ever owned, Multiple problems, fuel pump, Ignition switch, ECM, Distributor, etc. Not depnedable at all. GM is no help. Have spent a bundle in repairs and towing. Looking on the web seems these are standard problems for the 99-02 express van. Very little help out there, but plenty of suggestions. Gone to the junk yard with only 135000 miles on it.
Perfect
tomnouri,05/23/2010
This van has saved my life so many times. Dependable, lots of power, good on gas, never let me down.
More about the 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo

Used 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo Overview

The Used 2002 Chevrolet Express Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Express Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3500 3dr Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (5.7L 8cyl 4A), and 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

