Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale Near Me

Trailer Hitch, New Tires, 2 YEARS FREE MAINTENANCE & GUARANTEED FINANCING with this 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van Rear Wheel Drive, like new in and out! clean interior, paint well kept, power locks/windows/seats working properly, Cold A/C, FM/AM/CD/AUX radio player, wheel features and more.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo 3500 with Upgraded Engine, Tire Pressure Warning, Stability Control, Trip Computer, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive



Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCZGTCG2E1164056

Stock: 2194

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-05-2020