Vehicle overview

This year, the current-generation Chevrolet Express Cargo turns 16. Obviously, full-size cargo (and passenger) vans don't go through the vanity of a full redesign every five years as do most cars. As a result, the 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo sees only minor changes this year that nonetheless add a bit more functionality and comfort to this reliable workhorse.

Most notable is a new and more powerful 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8. It's rated at 260 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque, noticeable upgrades compared to last year's 250 hp and 460 lb-ft. Chevy says the new engine also provides better fuel economy and reduced tailpipe emissions. An available compressed-natural-gas engine offers green-minded business owners another powerful engine option.

The Express Cargo competes in a segment with but a handful of entries. The other full-size work vans include the Chevy's GMC Savana twin, the Ford Econoline and the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The latter is the most modern, offering superior maneuverability, fuel economy, cargo space and quality. But it is also the most costly and has a lower-output diesel V6 as its sole engine choice.

The Econoline is similar in size to its American rival and offers a useful collection of "Work Solutions" features. But neither of the Ford's two engine choices comes close to offering the Chevy's muscle. For something smaller, the 2011 Ford Transit Connect might be worth a look. But thanks to its strong engine lineup and multiple configurations, we think most contractors or business owners will be quite pleased if they choose a 2011 Express for their full-size cargo van needs.