2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Robust engines
- driver-side access-door option
- multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations
- available all-wheel drive
- hefty towing capacity.
- Low-grade cabin plastics
- less interior space than the Sprinter van
- no tall-roof option.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo is a willing workhorse for buyers who require the functionality of a full-size van.
Vehicle overview
This year, the current-generation Chevrolet Express Cargo turns 16. Obviously, full-size cargo (and passenger) vans don't go through the vanity of a full redesign every five years as do most cars. As a result, the 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo sees only minor changes this year that nonetheless add a bit more functionality and comfort to this reliable workhorse.
Most notable is a new and more powerful 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8. It's rated at 260 horsepower and 525 pound-feet of torque, noticeable upgrades compared to last year's 250 hp and 460 lb-ft. Chevy says the new engine also provides better fuel economy and reduced tailpipe emissions. An available compressed-natural-gas engine offers green-minded business owners another powerful engine option.
The Express Cargo competes in a segment with but a handful of entries. The other full-size work vans include the Chevy's GMC Savana twin, the Ford Econoline and the 2011 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The latter is the most modern, offering superior maneuverability, fuel economy, cargo space and quality. But it is also the most costly and has a lower-output diesel V6 as its sole engine choice.
The Econoline is similar in size to its American rival and offers a useful collection of "Work Solutions" features. But neither of the Ford's two engine choices comes close to offering the Chevy's muscle. For something smaller, the 2011 Ford Transit Connect might be worth a look. But thanks to its strong engine lineup and multiple configurations, we think most contractors or business owners will be quite pleased if they choose a 2011 Express for their full-size cargo van needs.
2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo models
The 2011 Chevy Express Cargo full-size van's standard-wheelbase (135-inch) model comes in a base 1500 version as well as heavy-duty 2500 and 3500 variants. The extended-wheelbase version (155 inches) is available on the 2500 and 3500 series vans only.
Standard equipment on the Express Cargo includes 16-inch steel wheels, swing-out right-side doors, air-conditioning, front bucket seats, vinyl upholstery and a trip computer.
Options include alloy wheels, power windows and locks, towing features, heated power mirrors, swing-out driver-side passenger doors, a sliding right-side door, a tilt steering wheel, cruise control, cloth upholstery, a six-way power driver seat, driver-only front seat, a variety of rear door and window configurations, keyless entry, remote engine start, Bluetooth connectivity, OnStar (with Directions and Connections), a simple two-speaker AM/FM stereo and an upgraded stereo with a CD player and USB port.
2011 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The rear-drive Chevrolet Express 1500 cargo van comes with a 4.3-liter V6 that produces 195 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque. Standard on all-wheel-drive 1500s and optional on rear-drive 1500s is a 5.3-liter V8 good for 310 hp and 334 lb-ft of torque. These engines are coupled to a four-speed automatic.
The rear-drive-only 2500 and 3500 come standard with a 4.8-liter V8 that produces 280 hp and 296 lb-ft of torque. Optional engines include a gasoline-fueled 6.0-liter V8 capable of 323 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque, a CNG 6.0-liter V8 and a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 good for 260 hp and 525 lb-ft of torque. These engines are coupled to a six-speed automatic.
Maximum payload capacity for a 3500-series van is 4,490 pounds, while maximum towing capacity for the same is an impressive 9,700 pounds.
Safety
All 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo vans have antilock brakes and stability control as standard equipment. Side curtain airbags are standard on the 1500 and optional on the others.
The Chevrolet Express has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash-testing procedures. However, its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to the new tests) in frontal-impact crash tests were a perfect five stars for driver and front-passenger protection.
Driving
A robust frame, rack-and-pinion steering (half-ton models only) and standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes give the 2011 Chevy Express Cargo respectable ride, handling and braking characteristics. With its various powerhouse engines to choose from, merging and passing maneuvers are easily accomplished, even when you're hauling a heavy load of cargo. As full-size vans go, the Express is pleasant to pilot -- just don't expect it to match the more nimble Sprinter for maneuverability.
Interior
The Chevy's interior is built for functionality, not fashion. All controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver, but they're far from stylish. The front footwells remain as cramped as ever. Unlike the Sprinter, the Express Cargo lacks a tall-roof option that allows a normal-sized person to walk upright in the cargo area. Express Cargo buyers can opt for 60/40-split driver-side doors or a passenger-side sliding door for easy access to the rear compartment (60/40-split passenger-side doors are standard). Standard-length vans have a maximum cargo capacity of 204 cubic feet, while extended-length vans check in with a voluminous 237 cubic feet of space.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Express Cargo
Related Used 2011 Chevrolet Express Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer