2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong powertrains, dual side access doors, multiple wheelbase configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
- Cheap interior plastics, stability control only available on 1-ton (3500) vans.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
The 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo is pretty much the only option if you're in the market for a traditional full-size van that doesn't look and drive as if it were designed two decades ago.
Vehicle overview
Having been around for more than four decades, Chevy's full-size van lived through the '70s, '80s and half of the '90s via sheet metal changes and updates to the running gear. Still, it rode on the same basic platform that it had had since the swinging '60s until a complete frame-up redesign took place in 1996. To celebrate the rebirth, the van's name was changed to "Express." A new exterior look, new engines, extended body styles and improved ergonomics soon made the Express hard to overlook when compared with Ford's dated Econoline. A number of important under-the-skin changes took place for 2003, including a wider selection of V8 engines, the first-time availability of all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements -- all of which went a long way toward making the Chevrolet Express safer and more capable than ever before.
As the variant meant almost exclusively for contractors and businesses, the 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo provides immense cargo and payload capacities -- about 253 cubic feet and nearly 3600 pounds, respectively, in the 3500 model. It also comes with less standard equipment than the already spartan passenger-van version of the Express. This means that it's pretty inexpensive in stock condition but customers will likely want to consider some of the available optional features and job-specific packages to tailor the van for their needs. Given the Express' superior driving dynamics and newer design, we usually recommend it over the aged Econoline. Those seeking an alternative to the traditional domestic vans might want to check out the Mercedes-Benz-designed Dodge Sprinter.
2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo models
The 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo (Chevrolet also refers to it as the "Work Van") is a full-size van meant primarily for commercial users. The standard wheelbase (135-inch) Express comes in half-ton (1500), 3/4-ton (2500) and 1-ton (3500) configurations, while the extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) is available on the 2500 and 3500 series vans only. Standard equipment on the Express Cargo includes air-conditioning and a theft-deterrent system but not much else. Option choices include swing-out passenger-side access doors, a sliding passenger-side door, a rear air-conditioner and heater, power windows and door locks, cloth upholstery, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, keyless entry and a CD stereo. Chevrolet is also able to outfit the Express for job-specific cargo configurations.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The standard engine on rear-wheel-drive 1500 models is a 4.3-liter V6 rated at 195 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A flexible-fuel 5.3-liter V8, with 295 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque, is standard on AWD 1500 and optional on two-wheel-drive 1500-series vans. Heavy-duty 2500 models come standard with a 4.8-liter V8 rated at 285 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. A 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque is standard on the 3500 and optional on the 2500. Also available on 2500 and 3500 series vans is a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 with 250 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. All 1500s use a four-speed automatic transmission, while 2500 and 3500 series vans get a heavy-duty version. Trailer capacities range from 5900 to a stout 10,000 pounds, depending on the model.
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all models. Light-duty models (GVWR less than 8600 pounds) feature a front-passenger-sensing system that will deactivate the front airbag if it senses a small adult or child sitting up front. Heavy-duty models use a manual airbag deactivation switch for the front passenger.
Driving
A stout frame and rack-and-pinion steering (half-ton models only) give the Express a leg up on the Ford Econoline when it comes to ride and handling. Although the 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo is still far from nimble, its modern running gear makes day-to-day driving a much more enjoyable experience. The brakes require less effort than those of the Econoline, and the powerful engines really make a difference when it comes to merging and passing when the van is loaded up.
Interior
The interior of the Chevrolet Express Cargo is built for functionality and not much else. The controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver. A number of job-specific interior configurations can be ordered to tailor the van's cargo area to one's business.
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo.
Features & Specs
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Express Cargo
Related Used 2007 Chevrolet Express Cargo info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford C-Max Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2006
- Used Chevrolet Cruze 2014
- Used Ram 2500 2016
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2009
- Used Acura TL 2007
- Used Chrysler 300 2014
- Used Lexus IS 300 2017
- Used BMW 7 Series 2017
- Used Cadillac XT5 2017
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Titan XD
- 2020 Challenger
- Acura ILX 2019
- Audi A4 2019
- 2019 Ford Taurus
- Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2019
- 2021 Porsche Cayenne News
- 2019 86
- 2021 Toyota 86 News
- BMW X3 M 2021
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Chevrolet Spark
- 2019 Chevrolet Equinox
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2019
- 2020 Silverado 3500HD
- Chevrolet Express Cargo 2019
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2019
- 2021 Chevrolet Malibu
- 2019 Silverado 2500HD
- 2021 Blazer