Vehicle overview

The Chevrolet Express cargo van has been around for decades with relatively minimum changes and boasts a familiar set of attributes, including powerful gas and diesel V8 engines, rugged construction and heavy-duty hauling and towing capability. The past few years have seen massive changes to the commercial van segment, however, with all-new and fully modern rivals bringing some special advantages. As such, the 2016 Chevrolet Express cargo van is indeed a relic.

For example, competitors now offer high-roof body styles that facilitate easier loading and unloading, along with more overall cargo space. New aerodynamic shapes and engines also deliver superior fuel economy, which can help lower operating costs and bolster the bottom line. Plus, the introduction of several smaller cargo vans, like the Ford Transit Connect and Chevrolet's own City Express, represents another option many businesses may want to consider.

Among full-size alternatives, the 2016 Ford Transit cargo van is offered with three different gas and diesel engine choices, three different roof heights and two different wheelbases to enable buyers to select a configuration that most closely matches their intended use. The 2016 Ram ProMaster van also offers a high-roof version and two different gas and diesel engines. It's also built on a front-wheel-drive platform that exchanges cargo space and foul-weather traction. The full-size 2016 Nissan NV isn't quite as versatile and lacks a diesel engine option, but does offer a high-roof option and strong V8 power. Lastly, the 2016 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter stands out for its high quality and multiple available configurations.

The 2016 Chevrolet Express could still work out if all you need is an inexpensive and familiar work van, but overall we recommend going with one of the other full-size van choices.