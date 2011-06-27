Vehicle overview

Chevrolet has sold millions of Express Cargo vans over the last two decades, making this full-size van a proven choice for those who require a no-nonsense work vehicle. Thanks to its strong lineup of gasoline and diesel V8s, the 2015 Chevy Express excels at towing and hauling heavy loads, as its engines churn out the kind of raw power that no rival can really match.

If the utmost in towing or payload capacity isn't the primary requirement for your next cargo van, however, you may find that newer vans with space-optimizing designs and improved fuel efficiency are a better choice for day-to-day use and give you more flexibility for upfits. These newer rivals generally come with a choice of a high-roof body style to maximize interior space and make it much easier to move around inside, and in some cases, even stand upright to work.

Chief among them are the 2015 Ford Transit and Ram ProMaster cargo vans. Like the Express, they offer a choice of gasoline or diesel engines (albeit four-cylinders and V6s instead of V8s) and multiple roof height configurations, and they generally return better fuel economy. You'll find excellent maneuverability and road manners with the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, as well as a smooth diesel V6, but it tends to be at the top of the price scale. Another viable modern van to consider is the Nissan NV, which, like the others offers two roof heights but lacks a diesel engine option.

For buyers less concerned about the interior details, though, the 2015 Chevrolet Express Cargo van remains a solid option, especially if you want the market's mightiest diesel. It won't be as fuel-efficient as newer vans, but it's likely to cost you less up front, potentially making it a bargain.