Vehicle overview

The 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo is prepared for most anything you can throw at it. This full-size cargo van has heavy-duty towing capacity, available doors on both sides, varied engine choices and competitive prices. A few years ago you wouldn't have thought twice about buying one for your work needs. But the Chevy Express hasn't changed much over the last 18 years and some competitors have made up that ground.

One such rival is the 2013 Nissan NV, which has a high-roof option that provides much more space to walk and work inside the van versus the Express, which still only has one roof height. Another strong competitor is the 2013 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. The Sprinter only has one engine available, but its superior driving characteristics and customization options make the Express seem dated by contrast. Smaller options like the Ford Transit Connect and the Nissan NV200 have large cargo holds in smaller and more fuel-efficient packages, which are bound to be compelling if you run a business that doesn't require a lot of heavy equipment.

Of course, by virtue of its size and strong engine lineup, the 2013 Chevrolet Express Cargo can still serve you well as a work van. Unless cost or the availability of a diesel V8 is your primary consideration, however, there are several newer cargo vans that offer more versatility and refinement than the Chevy Express.