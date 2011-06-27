Vehicle overview

In full-size-van years, 13 is on the young side. That's how long it's been since the Chevrolet Express Cargo last received a full redesign, which makes it considerably younger than the hoary Ford E-Series. As such, we're not going to give Chevy a hard time for letting its full-sizer stand pat for this model year. The 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo does just about everything a big work van should do, lacking only the Dodge Sprinter's tall-roof option and superior fuel economy.

There have been numerous updates over the course of this Chevy's life cycle. Notably, '03 saw the arrival of a wider array of V8 engines, available all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements. Though the interior materials and switchgear are still nothing to write home about, they did receive some refinements last year. Short of a complete overhaul, the 2009 Chevrolet Express Cargo is about as good as the General's full-size van is going to get.

With up to 237.3 cubic feet of cargo capacity -- nearly 100 more than in the typical minivan -- beasts of burden like the Express Cargo are ideal for those who want to ferry around large amounts of stuff without going all out and buying an 18-wheeler. As such, the Express is a logical choice for businesspeople with heavy-duty hauling needs. Bear in mind that the more modern Dodge Sprinter is a superior vehicle in most regards, thanks to its taller roof, better road manners and superior fuel efficiency. It's more expensive, though, so if you don't want to break the bank, the Express Cargo is fully up to the task.