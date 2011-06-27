2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong powertrains, unique access doors, multiple configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
- Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Other years
$2,213 - $3,545
Edmunds' Expert Review
With the addition of new engines and features, the Express (and its twin, the GMC Savanna) is pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.
2003 Highlights
The Express Cargo van gains numerous improvements for the '03 model year. Under the hood, the Express now features GM's lineup of powerful Vortec engines, from the base 200-horsepower V6 all the way up to the hard-charging 300-hp 6.0-liter V8. All-wheel-drive models are also available for the first time, and all Express vans get four-wheel disc brakes with ABS. Driver-side 60/40 access doors and swing-up access panels have also been added as an option along with revised front-end styling, larger stabilizer bars and a stronger frame. Inside, the Express gets redesigned seats, improved lighting and ventilation systems and dual-stage airbags on all light-duty versions.
Most helpful consumer reviews
jarhead66,03/30/2003
Excellent work vehicle, third one in as many years, only drawback is it's poor mpg however. Even with careful driving it only gets around 10 in the city.
Matt,02/23/2008
Bought van used in 06 w/ very low mileage. Ample space and hauling capacity. Great, modern look for a work van. 4.8 V8 is reliable as they come, but underpowered for a van this size, especially if you carry a massive amount of equipment as I do. Then again, these vans are made for hauling, not speed. I will buy another Express in the future, but instead go w/ the larger 6.0L engine.
chckc,11/15/2002
This is my first Van.I bought month ago,already drive 10500 miles in one month,its great vehicle,interior is great,better then older model,more space.
polecat,11/03/2003
Initial problem with power steering. At 60000 miles brake cylinder leak. Terrible alignment problems with heavy loads
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
