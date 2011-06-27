  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express Cargo
  4. Used 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(8)
Appraise this car

2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, unique access doors, multiple configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,213 - $3,545
Used Express Cargo for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

With the addition of new engines and features, the Express (and its twin, the GMC Savanna) is pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.

2003 Highlights

The Express Cargo van gains numerous improvements for the '03 model year. Under the hood, the Express now features GM's lineup of powerful Vortec engines, from the base 200-horsepower V6 all the way up to the hard-charging 300-hp 6.0-liter V8. All-wheel-drive models are also available for the first time, and all Express vans get four-wheel disc brakes with ABS. Driver-side 60/40 access doors and swing-up access panels have also been added as an option along with revised front-end styling, larger stabilizer bars and a stronger frame. Inside, the Express gets redesigned seats, improved lighting and ventilation systems and dual-stage airbags on all light-duty versions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

5(75%)
4(25%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
8 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 8 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Repeat owner
jarhead66,03/30/2003
Excellent work vehicle, third one in as many years, only drawback is it's poor mpg however. Even with careful driving it only gets around 10 in the city.
Haul Away!
Matt,02/23/2008
Bought van used in 06 w/ very low mileage. Ample space and hauling capacity. Great, modern look for a work van. 4.8 V8 is reliable as they come, but underpowered for a van this size, especially if you carry a massive amount of equipment as I do. Then again, these vans are made for hauling, not speed. I will buy another Express in the future, but instead go w/ the larger 6.0L engine.
GREAT FOR BUSSINESS
chckc,11/15/2002
This is my first Van.I bought month ago,already drive 10500 miles in one month,its great vehicle,interior is great,better then older model,more space.
Chevy Express Cargo Van
polecat,11/03/2003
Initial problem with power steering. At 60000 miles brake cylinder leak. Terrible alignment problems with heavy loads
See all 8 reviews of the 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo features & specs

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo

Used 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo Overview

The Used 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Express Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A), 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), and 2500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

Can't find a used 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale - 8 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,084.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,164.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $23,595.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 2 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $21,662.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Express Cargo lease specials

Related Used 2003 Chevrolet Express Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles