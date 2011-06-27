2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
- Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements, can't get a diesel engine.
Other years
List Price
$8,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Powerful Vortec engines and some unique features make the Express (and its twin, the GMC Savanna) pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.
2004 Highlights
The driver-side illuminated vanity mirror has been eliminated and a front-passenger assist handle has been added. All-wheel drive is no longer available on 2500-series vans.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
abel,01/21/2004
Iam a cable tech supervisor been using too many trucks finaly mi compani faund some truck I feel confident on the road using an average of 100 mls per day bery goooooood
Linda Espiritu,08/27/2006
We've owned this van and are still driving it, first in a cleaning use for my company where we cleaned new construction homes, and now for special functions at church ,school etc. I enjoy driving the van and being able to help so many people with various needs. It has a lot of room and functionality to offer for large families or groups for serious travel or for fun trips. I would highly reccomend this van to any one who is in need for such a vehicle.
John K,05/23/2007
The van is really an Express RV-base model upgraded with a Starcraft low-top conversion. Great vehicle. Starcraft conversion approach much better than going with the conventional Chevy passenger van. Owned a couple of Ford vans previously, no comparsion, Chevy much superior, particulalry with respect to control and handling. Gas mileage great too after about a 5K mile break in period. Driving about 85% highway and 15% city we're getting a little over 19.5 mpg. Estimate the actual city/highway mileage breakdown would be 16/20. Not bad for 5300 lb full-sized van.
Robert DuBois,10/16/2015
2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I got over 20 MPG while trying to maintain 58 mph. Love the little V8 4.8L. Power when you need it, soft and relaxing when your regular driving needs are there. If I push the van to 70 mph, then my economy is 16 - 17. BUT, using my Blue Tooth Engine checking device, I found 58mph is the sweet spot for just over 20mpg. I can handle that. V8 towing power, travel economy, and looks. I like it!
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo features & specs
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
275 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
300 hp @ 4400 rpm
