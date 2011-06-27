  1. Home
2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong powertrains, dual-passenger access doors, multiple wheelbase and passenger configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
  • Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements, can't get a diesel engine.
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Edmunds' Expert Review

Powerful Vortec engines and some unique features make the Express (and its twin, the GMC Savanna) pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.

2004 Highlights

The driver-side illuminated vanity mirror has been eliminated and a front-passenger assist handle has been added. All-wheel drive is no longer available on 2500-series vans.

Most helpful consumer reviews

good working friend
abel,01/21/2004
Iam a cable tech supervisor been using too many trucks finaly mi compani faund some truck I feel confident on the road using an average of 100 mls per day bery goooooood
Express Cargo
Linda Espiritu,08/27/2006
We've owned this van and are still driving it, first in a cleaning use for my company where we cleaned new construction homes, and now for special functions at church ,school etc. I enjoy driving the van and being able to help so many people with various needs. It has a lot of room and functionality to offer for large families or groups for serious travel or for fun trips. I would highly reccomend this van to any one who is in need for such a vehicle.
Starcraft LT Conversion (5.3L V8)
John K,05/23/2007
The van is really an Express RV-base model upgraded with a Starcraft low-top conversion. Great vehicle. Starcraft conversion approach much better than going with the conventional Chevy passenger van. Owned a couple of Ford vans previously, no comparsion, Chevy much superior, particulalry with respect to control and handling. Gas mileage great too after about a 5K mile break in period. Driving about 85% highway and 15% city we're getting a little over 19.5 mpg. Estimate the actual city/highway mileage breakdown would be 16/20. Not bad for 5300 lb full-sized van.
MPG Sweet Spot!
Robert DuBois,10/16/2015
2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A)
I got over 20 MPG while trying to maintain 58 mph. Love the little V8 4.8L. Power when you need it, soft and relaxing when your regular driving needs are there. If I push the van to 70 mph, then my economy is 16 - 17. BUT, using my Blue Tooth Engine checking device, I found 58mph is the sweet spot for just over 20mpg. I can handle that. V8 towing power, travel economy, and looks. I like it!
See all 7 reviews of the 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo features & specs

More about the 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo

Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo Overview

The Used 2004 Chevrolet Express Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Express Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 1500 Rwd 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 3500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (6.0L 8cyl 4A), 1500 AWD 3dr Van (5.3L 8cyl 4A), and 2500 Rwd 3dr Ext Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A).

