Vehicle overview

It wasn't so long ago that businesspeople looking for a solid no-nonsense work truck bought traditional vans like the 2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo without giving it a second thought. That decision is no longer quite such a slam-dunk, however, now that several newer entries have managed to out-innovate these old standbys.

To be sure, the full-size Express Cargo van retains all the same good qualities that have made it the go-to choice for everyone from plumbers to florists for more than a decade. Solid construction, heavy-duty towing capacity, a choice of different engines and available driver-side side doors make it a vehicle that's still ready, willing and able to put in a hard day's work.

The Express Cargo van's real problem stems from the fact that it hasn't undergone a substantial redesign since the early days of the Clinton administration. To fully understand why this is such an issue, we'd recommend checking out alternatives like the more flexible and better-handling Mercedes Sprinter, which is offered in three different lengths and two different roof heights. The new Nissan NV is another strong contender, with two roof heights of its own, a V8 engine pushed out front for easier servicing, more modern features and clever details like water-resistant upholstery. Finally, there's the smaller and cheaper Ford Transit Connect, which offers a large cargo hold in a relatively compact and substantially more fuel-efficient package. More traditional choices include the virtually identical Ford E-Series Econoline and GMC Savana cargo vans, but they don't really offer much advantage over the Express.

Taking this all into consideration, the 2012 Chevrolet Express Cargo van remains a solid choice among work trucks, but one of the newer vans could likely suit your needs better.