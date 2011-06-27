  1. Home
2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern styling, powerful range of engines, lots of cargo-hauling capacity.
  • Odd arched-eyebrow taillamps spoil clean design, not as refined as Ford Econoline.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Choices when it comes to full-size vans are easy to make. Do you want a Dodge, a Ford or one of the Chevy/GMC twins? If the Express offers the package you need in a full-size van, then buy it.

Vehicle overview

When Chevy dealers received a brand-new, full-size van to sell in 1996, it marked the first time in 25 years that GM had completely redesigned its big vans. The Chevy Express Cargo comes standard with lots of space, dual airbags and four-wheel antilock brakes. And it can be equipped with a variety of powerful engines. With this modern design and body-on-frame construction, Chevrolet is stealing some of Ford's thunder in the full-size van market.

Because most full-size vans are bought for conversion into rolling work stations, engineers decided to put the Chevy Express on a full-frame platform for improved stability. Regular-length models carry 267 cubic feet of cargo, and extended-length vans can haul 317 cubic feet of stuff. Trick rear doors open 180 degrees to make loading and unloading easier. For convenience, the full-size spare is stored underneath the cargo floor. A 31-gallon fuel tank keeps this thirsty vehicle from frequent fill-ups, but topping off an empty tank will quickly empty your wallet. Engine choices are sourced from the Chevrolet family of Vortec gasoline motors, or if you prefer, a turbocharged diesel. The Vortec 4300 V6 has been updated for 2000 to provide quieter operation, reduced emissions and improved durability. Other power plants include the 5000, 5700 and 7400 V8s, and a 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8. Standard side cargo doors are a 60/40 panel arrangement, but a traditional slider is a no-cost option on 135-inch wheelbase vans.

Only basic amenities are provided as standard on cargo models. These include full instrumentation, a single power outlet, an AM/FM stereo and ABS brakes. The optional equipment list includes all the usual upgrades that most passenger vans come with like front and rear air conditioning, a CD stereo and power door locks and mirrors. Exterior styling is an interesting mix of corporate Chevrolet, Astro Van and old Lumina Minivan. We'll admit the high, rear pillar-mounted taillights are odd-looking, but at least they're functional. They can easily be seen even if the van is operated with the rear doors open. Low-mounted bumpers and moldings make the Chevy Express look much taller than it is. An attractively sculpted body side gives the van's smooth, slab-sided flanks a dose of character, as does the quad-lamp grille arrangement.

Overall, Chevrolet's latest rendition of the traditional full-size van appears to be right on target, giving Ford's Econoline its only real competition.

2000 Highlights

The only notable changes are revisions to the base V6 that result in quieter operation, enhanced durability and reduced emissions.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

5(0%)
4(50%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.5
4 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 4 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

3500 express
john8479,10/24/2002
Great vehicle except for one glaring problem.When it runs, it will move anything. It eats fuel pumps though. Vehicle has just had the fuel pump replaced for the third time. Dealers can't say what's causing the problem.
Almost a lemon?
labrador94,01/08/2005
When I purchased this vehicle I had a good buy. One month later I was broke down some 78 miles from home. It just wouldn't start. Imagine my surprise when I found out the fuel pump went out. The dealer installed a new one and it works great now and no more problems...yet.
What A Lemon!
Express3500,03/29/2003
With only 24,000 miles, this vehicle has been in the dealer's shop 7 times for the same problem-won't start. Dealer claims that GM doesn't know how to fix fuel injectors that continually cement themselves shut. In addition, truck has had coolant leak, power steering leak, short in turn signals, broken window channel. Jerry Gleason Chevrolet hasn't been much help either. So far they have cut the fabric on the front seat and damaged the rear bumper. Works better as a warehouse than a truck.
Fuel, or air? My van goes down the road fine
Ron Dwyer,01/21/2018
G3500 3dr Ext Van
Until I pull a hill, then it bogs down, if I let up on throttle and feather it I can get to the top at reduced speed. Do I need fuel system relays, sensors, ? Or is it the air side of it, I can't take it to shop, on ssi need to fix myself. Also after driving a few miles it will drop out of of to direct drive, is this shift module or other?
See all 4 reviews of the 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 17 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
See all Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo

Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo Overview

The Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Express Cargo Van. Available styles include G3500 3dr Ext Van, G3500 3dr Van, G1500 3dr Van, G2500 3dr Van, and G2500 3dr Ext Van.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

Can't find a used 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale - 6 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $11,887.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 5 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $10,076.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $15,745.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 12 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,153.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

