How Long Does It Take to Buy a Car?

Photo: SimonSkafar | E+ via Getty Images

There's a lot of lore surrounding the car buying experience. Our step-by-step guide on how to buy a car is a great way to learn about the process, and if you're a consumer who does your research ahead of time, it might only take a couple of hours to buy a car from start to finish whether you're shopping for something new or something used. If you show up to a dealership without any idea of what you're looking for, you can expect the car buying process to take much longer.

The time you spend at a dealership depends, of course, on actually knowing what kind of car you want to buy and being able to find it on a dealer lot. Edmunds can help. Our Edmunds Top Rated Awards for 2025 are a great place to start your research and shopping experience, and we've got list upon list of the best cars in each segment, helping a variety of shoppers find the right vehicle for their needs. Check out our list of the best sedans, best SUVs and best trucks for any size or budget.

What are the steps in buying a new car?

What research should I do before I go to the car dealership?

How long does it take to finalize a car purchase?

How can I make the car buying process faster?

Briefly, the steps of buying a new car are as follows:

Select a car by doing research before visiting the dealer. Then test-drive a few different models to decide which one is the best for you.

Negotiate the final sale price of the car and, if applicable, the value of your trade-in.

Secure financing, either through your own lender or the dealership's finance department.

Alternatively, get preapproved for a loan before visiting the dealer.

Sign on the dotted line and drive home in your new car.

Customers who are shopping for a new car and are particular about colors and options may spend a lot more time with their salesperson poring over dealer inventory and order sheets than those who are willing to consider a few different configurations for their next automobile. If you've got some flexibility, choosing the right new car might take as little as 30 minutes before you head into the finance department to finalize the deal.

But even if you're feeling picky, there are some tools at your disposal when it comes to selecting a new car. Most automakers, for example, offer an inventory search on their consumer websites, some of which allow for specific combinations of trim levels and color choices. These search tools make it easier for shoppers to see which local dealership has their dream car in stock. If you can't find your pick nearby, some dealers are willing to ship or deliver a vehicle to your home, but you'll need to request it specifically — it's not a guaranteed service every dealer offers. Being armed with this information, though, will speed up the buying process.

Once you've picked the right specifications for your needs, it's time to figure out how much to pay. Negotiation can be the most time-consuming part of buying a car since it involves a few moving parts. Foremost, there's the sticker price of the car, which gets measured against your cash down payment and trade-in value — if applicable — as well as any financing or lease terms. To speed up the car buying process, you should have as much information on each aspect of the purchase as possible and bring all the related paperwork with you to the dealer.

What research should I do before I go to the car dealership?

Apart from selecting a car that meets your needs and budget, it's important to have an idea of what you'll be willing to pay each month for your new car, as well as what interest rate and trade-in value you'd be comfortable with, before you go to the dealership. This information varies person to person, but having realistic budget expectations can help you avoid being taken advantage of in a high-pressure sales environment.

First, start with the cash price of the car you're interested in buying. Negotiating a better deal than the price on the window sticker is easier today than it was during the pandemic, as falling consumer demand and a mostly normalized supply chain mean dealers have more cars to choose from than they did a year or two ago. Edmunds also has an appraisal tool that helps even novice negotiators decide a fair price for the car in question, making it easier to approach your salesperson with a specific number in mind.

An Edmunds Appraisal Report can also help you identify what your current vehicle is worth. By entering the year, color, mileage and features of your car, you can get a sense of what a dealership might be willing to offer you if you trade it in versus selling it via private party. It's important to note that a private-party sale can be much more lucrative than a trade-in if you're willing to take on the hassle. Some dealers may also be willing to buy your car from you outright even if you're not interested in any of their inventory. And if you owe any money on your existing ride, be sure to get a final payoff amount from your lender so that you can include that information in the dealer negotiation.

Once you've identified a comfortable selling price and decided what you'd like to do with your old car, it's time to figure out a rough estimate of your payment terms using your credit score. But remember: Interest rates are at a historic high right now, which affects both leasing and financing. If waiting for interest rates to fall isn't an option, don't be surprised to see higher monthly payments than you remember from the last time you purchased a car. And while you might be tempted to only consider your monthly payment when solidifying your vehicle budget, don't forget to look at all of the elements of a purchase, which include total interest paid, the down payment you have to provide up front, and any early-payoff fees that might be included in the loan agreement.

How long does it take to finalize a car purchase?

If you've already secured financing, decided to sell your car on your own terms and selected a new one from existing inventory, purchasing a new car is often a matter of simply signing a few dotted lines and retrieving the keys. The process can take less than an hour if everything goes as simply and smoothly as possible.

However, if you finance the car through the dealer and need to negotiate the purchase price, trade-in value, down payment or monthly payment, plan on adding 20 or 30 minutes for each variable. Your salesperson will often act as a go-between for you and the finance department, and since you're not speaking directly with the boss who makes the final decisions, the process can require a lot of back-and-forth.

And remember that each component of the deal can affect the others. If you want to put down less money up front, for example, the dealer may deduct some cash from your trade-in value or require a higher monthly payment. The finance department might do the same if you play hardball with the car's final sale price. This negotiation can feel like a juggle, so be sure to remain aware of all of those elements of a vehicle purchase anytime one of them changes.

If you and your salesperson come to a compromise, it's possible to purchase a car in less than two hours — on top of any time you spent researching and test-driving cars before you decided which one you wanted. If you can't agree on a deal, don't be afraid to walk away and try again at a different dealer.

If you're shopping for a used car and you've done your research, you'll likely already have selected a specific car you're interested in buying. Some of the negotiating can be done online if you don't relish the in-person car-buying experience. Some dealerships, including CarMax, allow you to pick a car, get a loan, and have the vehicle delivered without requiring an in-person visit at all. Edmunds also maintains a list of cars in stock that you can buy online, along with the tools you need to make sure you're getting a fair deal.

How can I make the car buying process faster?

One of the best ways to speed up the purchase process is to come prepared. Knowing what your car is worth, having a good idea of your credit score and associated interest rates, and understanding where you can be flexible versus where you need to hold firm will make buying a new car less stressful and more seamless.

Here are some other ways to reduce the time you spend at a dealer: