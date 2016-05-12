A Car Shopper's Guide to Auto Shows

Avoid the Crowds

An auto show's opening weekend draws the biggest crowds. If you show up then, you'll be squeezing your way through masses of people just to get a glimpse of a car. And if you manage to sit inside a car you're interested in, you'll probably be joined by other people who are also folding the seats up and down and pushing every button there is — not the most relaxed way to assess a car. If possible, try to go to the show on a weekday, preferably as soon as the doors open. But if you can only go on one of the busier days, make sure to show up as early as possible.

Don't Rush

As you plan out your day, give yourself at least two hours to see everything. That way, you can proceed at your own pace and ask the carmakers' representatives as many questions as you need to.

Compare Vehicles

An auto show allows you to compare more new cars with less time and travel. It is a much better use of your time than crisscrossing town to visit various dealerships. So don't just look at the car that interests you most. Be sure to check out its competitors, too. If you don't know the competitors, ask the representatives at the show. You should also take a look at Edmunds RoadNoise, which highlights all the latest reviews as well as vehicle introductions and our first drives of the new and refreshed models.

At the show, don't hesitate to put the car through its (stationary) paces. Sit in the front and back seats. Which vehicles are the most comfortable? Which are a good fit for the size of your family? Take a look at the buttons and dials on the instrument panel. Are they well-designed and intuitive? Pop the trunk or hatch and picture whether it could haul your average amount of cargo. Answering questions such as these will help you determine if the car you're considering fits your needs. Take photos and notes about the features you liked on each car to refresh your memory later.

This is also a chance to explore the new technology in the car. The carmaker representatives at the show can give you tutorials on anything from exploring the smartphone integration to inputting an address on the navigation system.