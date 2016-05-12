A Car Shopper's Guide to Auto Shows

  1. Home
October 22nd, 2018

An auto show gives you the rare opportunity to look at nearly every new vehicle from multiple brands in one place without the pressure to buy. It also gives you a chance to see the latest models before they hit the dealer showrooms, and provides a closer look at the concept or exotic cars you might dream of buying. And aside from being an enthusiast's playground, an auto show can be a valuable tool if you're in the market to buy a new car.

The Los Angeles Auto Show kicks off the season in November. January brings the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The Chicago Auto Show follows in February, and the New York International Auto Show closes out the U.S. season in April. In addition to these four major U.S. shows, there are many smaller auto shows in cities throughout the country. You can follow auto shows via Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. The shows use social media to highlight some vehicles in advance and give you more information on show events. You can even find discounted tickets.

An auto show is a great way to do some car-shopping research. It will allow you to cover the most ground in the fewest hours.

If you're just getting started and have no idea what car is right for you, use the show to see what's new and which models grab your attention. If you already have an idea of the car you want, use the show to get a closer look at a vehicle and check out its competition. Here are some other tips for becoming a sharp-eyed auto-show shopper and researcher.

Plan With Your Smartphone

Most of the major auto shows have smartphone apps that feature a map of the show floor, exhibit hours, and a list of the vehicles on display. Pay attention to the car brands you want to see and note what other makers are nearby and stop by those booths, too, even if there are cars there you hadn't considered. This strategy will help you plan the most efficient route along the show floors, which are often quite large and can be spread out among convention center halls.

Use Edmunds in your planning and at the show itself to get an expert car review or compare a vehicle's manufacturer's suggested retail price with its actual average selling price in your area (assuming the car is already in dealer showrooms). You can also estimate your monthly payment.

Avoid the Crowds

An auto show's opening weekend draws the biggest crowds. If you show up then, you'll be squeezing your way through masses of people just to get a glimpse of a car. And if you manage to sit inside a car you're interested in, you'll probably be joined by other people who are also folding the seats up and down and pushing every button there is — not the most relaxed way to assess a car. If possible, try to go to the show on a weekday, preferably as soon as the doors open. But if you can only go on one of the busier days, make sure to show up as early as possible.

Don't Rush

As you plan out your day, give yourself at least two hours to see everything. That way, you can proceed at your own pace and ask the carmakers' representatives as many questions as you need to.

Compare Vehicles

An auto show allows you to compare more new cars with less time and travel. It is a much better use of your time than crisscrossing town to visit various dealerships. So don't just look at the car that interests you most. Be sure to check out its competitors, too. If you don't know the competitors, ask the representatives at the show. You should also take a look at Edmunds RoadNoise, which highlights all the latest reviews as well as vehicle introductions and our first drives of the new and refreshed models.

At the show, don't hesitate to put the car through its (stationary) paces. Sit in the front and back seats. Which vehicles are the most comfortable? Which are a good fit for the size of your family? Take a look at the buttons and dials on the instrument panel. Are they well-designed and intuitive? Pop the trunk or hatch and picture whether it could haul your average amount of cargo. Answering questions such as these will help you determine if the car you're considering fits your needs. Take photos and notes about the features you liked on each car to refresh your memory later.

This is also a chance to explore the new technology in the car. The carmaker representatives at the show can give you tutorials on anything from exploring the smartphone integration to inputting an address on the navigation system.

Talk to the Product Specialists

One of the best things about an auto show is the lack of sales pressure. Automakers often hire product specialists to be experts on the cars and answer any questions. They can be a tremendous source of information. The auto show reps have to be well-schooled in the cars on display, and since some of the new vehicles haven't yet hit the dealer showrooms, they're the ones who are up-to-date on the newest car features. Don't hesitate to ask them any questions you may have about the cars you're seeing.

You may also meet a "booth rep." These are local dealership salespeople who have been asked to staff the booth for a day. Although their day job is sales, they can't sell you any of the cars in the auto show, so there's little chance of getting your arm twisted. They may offer you their business cards, however.

Interact and Participate

Many carmakers' booths are set up with interactive elements such as iPads or computer kiosks. These can provide more in-depth information, allow you to configure the vehicle with options, or show you what the car looks like in another color.

Some automakers will offer you small prizes, such as gift cards, to encourage you to participate in the tutorials and trivia contests or to encourage you to share your contact information. The activities are fun ways to learn about the car and potentially go home with some swag.

Take a Test Drive

Some auto shows have "ride and drive" events. These are a great opportunity to test-drive the cars you're considering without having to go to multiple dealerships. Not every auto show offers drives, nor will the drives include every vehicle on display. But there is no better research than taking a car for a spin yourself. Even if you only go for a ride-along, you can still get a feel for ride comfort, road noise and engine purr (or roar).

Steps to Take After the Show

By the end of your visit, you should have a better idea of which car you might want to buy. Jot down a few notes while the impressions are fresh in your mind. Make a list of pros and cons for each vehicle to help you decide.

Later, use Edmunds for detailed pricing information, ratings and reviews for every new car on the market (as seen here for the Hyundai Kona, for example). You can build the car with your preferred trim level, features packages, and colors on Edmunds or the manufacturer's website. You can also start looking for your new vehicle at dealerships near you. For best results, make sure you enter your home ZIP code.

