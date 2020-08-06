Most Researched Vehicles on Edmunds.com
The top 50 most researched new vehicles during July 2020
August 14th, 2020
2020 Kia Telluride
The all-new Telluride has much to offer shoppers looking for a versatile and upscale three-row SUV.
1
2020 Honda CR-V
The 2020 Honda CR-V is one of the best small crossover SUVs available thanks to its mix of utility, features and performance.
2
3
2020 Toyota RAV4
The RAV4 remains wildly popular among shoppers, even though it falls short of our class favorites.
4
5
2020 Honda Civic
The Civic stands out for its roomy cabin, spunky yet fuel-efficient engines, and strong value.
6
2020 Ram 1500
The addition of an efficient diesel engine for 2020 makes the already great Ram 1500 even better.
7
2020 Toyota Highlander
Many small changes to the 2020 Toyota Highlander add up to a pleasing three-row package.
8
2020 Honda Accord
The Accord continues to impress with strong engines, a smooth ride and a well-packaged interior.
9
2021 Honda Pilot
A smooth ride, plenty of room, and a powerful yet efficient engine give the Pilot an edge over rivals.
10
2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee
Versatile, customizable and well-built, the Jeep Grand Cherokee is a solid choice for a midsize SUV.
11
2020 Toyota Camry
Though not the most desirable midsize sedan, the Camry stands out for its overall practicality.
12
13
2020 Subaru Forester
Standard all-wheel drive makes the Forester perfect for outdoorsy weekend warriors in any trim.
14
2020 Ford F-150
The 2020 Ford F-150, now with standard Wi-Fi hotspot, remains a top choice for full-size pickup trucks.
15
2020 Dodge Challenger
Wildly powerful yet still practical, the Dodge Challenger is a true muscle car.
16
2020 Ford Explorer
The redesigned Explorer doubles down on safety and tech as it moves to a totally new platform.
17
2020 Subaru Outback
The redesigned 2020 Outback offers plenty of SUV capability as well as a long list of desirable features.
18
19
2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
The RAV4 Hybrid adopts some aggressive style along with its impressive fuel efficiency.
20
2020 Toyota 4Runner
The 4Runner gets some major upgrades for 2020 without losing its rough-and-tumble nature.
21
2020 Lexus RX 350
The 2020 Lexus RX 350 is a solid entry in the midsize SUV class, offering a roomy and comfortable cabin and typically excellent build quality.
22
23
2020 Hyundai Tucson
Despite costing less, the Hyundai Tucson manages to outclass many of its competitors.
24
2020 Subaru Crosstrek
Compact and capable, the 2020 Subaru Crosstrek is an economical way to go exploring.
25
2020 Ford Shelby GT350
A world-class sports car in the form of a Mustang, the Shelby GT350 is both practical and powerful.
26
2020 Hyundai Santa Fe
The 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe is a jack-of-all-trades compact SUV and an overachiever at basic transportation.
27
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
The 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe is still a real workhorse, but it lacks the sophistication of its rivals.
28
2020 BMW X3
The BMW X3 strikes a good balance between capable daily driver and luxurious-but-utilitarian SUV.
29
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan
The Tiguan has plenty of space for people and cargo, but it falls short on power and fuel economy.
30
2020 Ford Mustang
The 2020 Ford Mustang is as just as you'd expect it to be. It has rear-wheel drive, an available 5.0-liter V8 under the hood, and all sorts of factory options to make it faster, louder and more distinctive.
31
2020 Nissan Rogue
Comfortable and roomy, the Nissan Rogue only lacks the power needed for confident daily driving.
32
2021 Kia Seltos
A tougher look and all-wheel drive make the 2021 Kia Seltos a welcome companion to the funky, street-oriented Soul in Kia's lineup.
33
2020 Honda HR-V
Sprightly handling and a flexible cargo area make the HR-V one of the better small SUVs available.
34
35
2020 Hyundai Kona
Feature-packed and fun to drive, the Hyundai Kona is one of our favorite vehicles in the class.
36
2020 Dodge Charger
This is the sedan to get if you have an appetite for performance but need some practicality.
37
2020 BMW X5
The X5 is a well-rounded luxury SUV, with a high-tech interior and impressive on-road performance.
38
2020 Toyota Corolla
The 2020 Corolla is all-new, with much-needed improvements to performance, styling and refinement.
39
2020 Ford Escape
New changes and features make the 2020 Ford Escape more competitive with small-SUV rivals.
40
2020 Jeep Cherokee
The 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a distinctive pick for a small SUV thanks to its class-leading towing and off-road capability.
41
2020 Mazda CX-30
The Mazda CX-30 excels with a head-turning design, strong performance and a premium interior.
42
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
The GLE has the makings of a class leader with refinement, technology and capabilities.
43
44
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
The Chevrolet Equinox is a solid crossover SUV, but some rival models are more appealing overall.
45
2020 Acura MDX
The Acura MDX proves you don't have to pay a premium for one of the best luxury SUVs on the market.
46
2020 Audi Q5
Stylish and efficient, the Audi Q5 remains one of the most well-rounded luxury crossovers.
47
2020 Tesla Model 3
The Tesla Model 3 is the most complete electric vehicle to date, especially at this price.
48
49
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
For 2020, the GLC-Class comes with a host of changes, including new LED headlights and taillights, new front and rear bumpers, and a restyled grille.
50