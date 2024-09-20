OBD-II Diagnostic Trouble Codes

Find more information about your vehicle’s ODB-II diagnostic trouble code
On-board diagnostics (OBD-II) and diagnostic trouble codes (DTC) are part of your car’s self-diagnostic system. The five-character alphanumeric code identifies the part and problem.
- P0113: Intake Air Temperature Sensor 1 Circuit High Input
- P0128: Coolant Temperature Below Thermostat Regulating Temperature
- P0171: System Too Lean (Bank 1)
- P0300: Random/Multiple Cylinder Misfire Detected
- P0420: Catalyst System Efficiency Below Threshold (Bank 1)
- P0430: Catalyst System Efficiency Below Threshold (Bank 2)
- P0446: Evaporative Emission Control System Vent Control Circuit Malfunction
- P0455: Major Leak in Evaporative Emission System
- P0700: Transmission Control System Malfunction