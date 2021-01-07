  1. Home
Save up to $10,137 on New Cars, Trucks and SUVs
January 7th, 2021
Top Car, Truck and SUV Discounts for January

Looking for a deal on a new car? We've rounded up the cars, trucks and SUVs with the biggest discounts on dealer lots this month. No one wants to pay sticker price, and this list will tell you at a glance which models will save you the most money off MSRP.

We combed through all of our data to find out what kind of discounts dealers are offering on vehicles in stock now. Then we picked the most discounted models to help you save the most money.

Not all buyers will necessarily qualify for all discounts, and offers may vary depending on where you live.

Biggest SUV Discounts

Average MSRP:
$31,436
Average Discount:
$6,820 (-22%)
Average dealer price:
$24,616

2020 Chevrolet Equinox

Average MSRP:
$38,464
Average Discount:
$8,318 (-22%)
Average dealer price:
$30,146

2020 Buick Envision

Buick, for its part, hopes you'll like the Envision, a small SUV that offers luxury at a considerably more affordable price than other competitors.
Average MSRP:
$27,913
Average Discount:
$5,928 (-21%)
Average dealer price:
$21,984

2020 Jeep Renegade

Average MSRP:
$35,947
Average Discount:
$7,131 (-20%)
Average dealer price:
$28,816

2020 GMC Terrain

Average MSRP:
$29,171
Average Discount:
$5,360 (-19%)
Average dealer price:
$23,811

2020 Nissan Rogue

The 2020 Nissan Rogue offers some key qualities that buyers expect of a small crossover SUV.
Average MSRP:
$27,375
Average Discount:
$4,922 (-18%)
Average dealer price:
$22,453

2020 Nissan Rogue Sport

The Nissan Rogue Sport comes with a lot of advanced safety features as standard equipment. The spacious cabin and generous cargo room are nice too.
Average MSRP:
$40,280
Average Discount:
$7,306 (-18%)
Average dealer price:
$32,974

2020 Nissan Murano

The Nissan Murano stands out for its striking exterior design and comfortable seats. It also has a powerful engine.
Average MSRP:
$32,986
Average Discount:
$5,931 (-18%)
Average dealer price:
$27,054

2020 Jeep Cherokee

Comfortable on the highway, capable on the trail, and better-looking than it was just a scant two years ago, the 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a strong choice in the compact SUV segment.
Average MSRP:
$34,708
Average Discount:
$6,193 (-18%)
Average dealer price:
$28,514

2021 GMC Terrain

Average MSRP:
$31,931
Average Discount:
$5,601 (-18%)
Average dealer price:
$26,330

2021 Chevrolet Equinox

The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox remains an attractive choice thanks to its comfortable ride, precise handling and powerful engine.
Biggest Sedan Discounts

Average MSRP:
$27,123
Average Discount:
$5,505 (-20%)
Average dealer price:
$21,618

2020 Ford Fusion

Average MSRP:
$27,605
Average Discount:
$4,608 (-17%)
Average dealer price:
$22,997

2020 Nissan Altima

For 2020, the Nissan Altima reasserts itself with improved performance, sophisticated technology and impressive comfort. Redesigned last year, the Nissan Altima features bold changes that vault it back among today's front-running family sedans.
Average MSRP:
$24,786
Average Discount:
$3,985 (-16%)
Average dealer price:
$20,800

2020 Volkswagen Jetta

The Volkswagen Jetta was once the go-to choice for shoppers looking for a small sedan with charisma and a distinctive upscale German vibe.
Average MSRP:
$37,425
Average Discount:
$5,769 (-16%)
Average dealer price:
$31,656

2020 Dodge Charger

Dodge continues to keep the flame lit with its 2020 Charger. Combining the visceral excitement of a muscle car with the convenience of four doors, the Charger is in a class by itself.
Average MSRP:
$35,731
Average Discount:
$5,535 (-16%)
Average dealer price:
$30,196

2020 Chrysler 300

The Chrylser 300 is a big, bold sedan in the classic sense, exuding refinement and comfort while sneering at modern trends like lightweight construction and dynamic handling. The 300 is heavy, powerful, quiet and smooth on the road.
Biggest Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Discounts

Average MSRP:
$41,434
Average Discount:
$10,137 (-25%)
Average dealer price:
$31,297

2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV

Average MSRP:
$30,347
Average Discount:
$5,942 (-20%)
Average dealer price:
$24,404

2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid

Average MSRP:
$41,482
Average Discount:
$7,634 (-18%)
Average dealer price:
$33,849

2020 Nissan LEAF

Nissan has enhanced the 2020 LEAF with more standard driver-assistance features, more airbags, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. If you're looking for an accessible EV for typical city commuting, it's a solid choice.
Average MSRP:
$28,478
Average Discount:
$3,733 (-13%)
Average dealer price:
$24,745

2020 Kia Niro

The 2020 Kia Niro is a solid pick for a fuel-efficient vehicle. The five-passenger hatchback/small SUV provides plenty of value and right around 50 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
Average MSRP:
$33,766
Average Discount:
$3,910 (-12%)
Average dealer price:
$29,857

2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid

Biggest Truck Discounts

Average MSRP:
$40,437
Average Discount:
$6,355 (-16%)
Average dealer price:
$34,082

2020 Ram 1500 Classic

When Ram introduced its fully redesigned 1500 last year it decided to keep building the previous-generation truck at the same time. That means you're going to find the old truck, now called the Ram 1500 Classic, alongside the new Ram 1500 on dealer lots.
Average MSRP:
$52,873
Average Discount:
$7,835 (-15%)
Average dealer price:
$45,038

2020 Ford F-150

The 2020 Ford F-150 is a perfect example of the tough yet modern full-size pickup truck. It has the guts to tow and haul at the top of its class, yet it also offers a wide range of luxury and technology features.
Average MSRP:
$57,330
Average Discount:
$7,684 (-13%)
Average dealer price:
$49,646

2020 Ram 1500

Ram redesigned its 1500 truck last year, and it continues to be our top-rated truck. All Ram 1500 trims come with excellent driving dynamics, generously appointed interiors, and a unique rear suspension for the class.
Average MSRP:
$56,199
Average Discount:
$7,488 (-13%)
Average dealer price:
$48,711

2021 Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 offers uncommonly smooth driving manners because of its distinct rear suspension design. You also get unique upscale interior highlighted by the optional 12-inch infotainment display.
Average MSRP:
$50,213
Average Discount:
$6,632 (-13%)
Average dealer price:
$43,582

2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

For the second year in a row, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 full-size light-duty pickup truck gets a round of updates designed to add value and make it more appealing in comparison to primary rivals from Ford and Ram.
