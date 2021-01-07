Jump To:
January 7th, 2021
Top Car, Truck and SUV Discounts for January
Looking for a deal on a new car? We've rounded up the cars, trucks and SUVs with the biggest discounts on dealer lots this month. No one wants to pay sticker price, and this list will tell you at a glance which models will save you the most money off MSRP.
We combed through all of our data to find out what kind of discounts dealers are offering on vehicles in stock now. Then we picked the most discounted models to help you save the most money.
Not all buyers will necessarily qualify for all discounts, and offers may vary depending on where you live.
Biggest SUV Discounts
- Average MSRP:
- $31,436
- Average Discount:
- $6,820 (-22%)
- Average dealer price:
- $24,616
2020 Chevrolet Equinox
The Chevrolet Equinox does the SUV thing well. There's plenty of legroom all around, and cargo space is definitely better than what you'll find in a comparably priced sedan or hatchback. It also delivers a smooth, comfortable ride, and the seats are shaped for all-day comfort.
- Average MSRP:
- $38,464
- Average Discount:
- $8,318 (-22%)
- Average dealer price:
- $30,146
2020 Buick Envision
Buick, for its part, hopes you'll like the Envision, a small SUV that offers luxury at a considerably more affordable price than other competitors.
- Average MSRP:
- $27,913
- Average Discount:
- $5,928 (-21%)
- Average dealer price:
- $21,984
2020 Jeep Renegade
Looking for a small SUV that provides some personality? The 2020 Jeep Renegade could be for you. For one, its baby-Wrangler looks immediately differentiate the Renegade from its anonymously styled rivals. And unlike competitors, the Renegade has real off-road chops.
- Average MSRP:
- $35,947
- Average Discount:
- $7,131 (-20%)
- Average dealer price:
- $28,816
2020 GMC Terrain
The 2020 GMC Terrain has a comfortable and attractive interior, a lengthy list of upscale optional features and an intuitive cabin layout. GMC has also made lane keeping assist, low-speed forward collision warning, front pedestrian detection, and automatic emergency braking all standard.
- Average MSRP:
- $29,171
- Average Discount:
- $5,360 (-19%)
- Average dealer price:
- $23,811
2020 Nissan Rogue
The 2020 Nissan Rogue offers some key qualities that buyers expect of a small crossover SUV.
- Average MSRP:
- $27,375
- Average Discount:
- $4,922 (-18%)
- Average dealer price:
- $22,453
2020 Nissan Rogue Sport
The Nissan Rogue Sport comes with a lot of advanced safety features as standard equipment. The spacious cabin and generous cargo room are nice too.
- Average MSRP:
- $40,280
- Average Discount:
- $7,306 (-18%)
- Average dealer price:
- $32,974
2020 Nissan Murano
The Nissan Murano stands out for its striking exterior design and comfortable seats. It also has a powerful engine.
- Average MSRP:
- $32,986
- Average Discount:
- $5,931 (-18%)
- Average dealer price:
- $27,054
2020 Jeep Cherokee
Comfortable on the highway, capable on the trail, and better-looking than it was just a scant two years ago, the 2020 Jeep Cherokee is a strong choice in the compact SUV segment.
- Average MSRP:
- $34,708
- Average Discount:
- $6,193 (-18%)
- Average dealer price:
- $28,514
2021 GMC Terrain
For 2021, the GMC Terrain carries over with a single but notable change: Its optional diesel-powered engine has been discontinued. While the diesel wasn't a popular option, it did at least help make the Terrain a little more distinctive with its high fuel economy and strong low-end power.
- Average MSRP:
- $31,931
- Average Discount:
- $5,601 (-18%)
- Average dealer price:
- $26,330
2021 Chevrolet Equinox
The 2021 Chevrolet Equinox remains an attractive choice thanks to its comfortable ride, precise handling and powerful engine.
Biggest Sedan Discounts
- Average MSRP:
- $27,123
- Average Discount:
- $5,505 (-20%)
- Average dealer price:
- $21,618
2020 Ford Fusion
The Ford Fusion is an appealing four-door that offers plenty of modern safety and technology features. For 2020, the Fusion loses one of its engine options, the turbocharged V6 Sport model, but the remaining turbocharged 1.5-liter engine and a turbocharged 2.0-liter picks are worthwhile.
- Average MSRP:
- $27,605
- Average Discount:
- $4,608 (-17%)
- Average dealer price:
- $22,997
2020 Nissan Altima
For 2020, the Nissan Altima reasserts itself with improved performance, sophisticated technology and impressive comfort. Redesigned last year, the Nissan Altima features bold changes that vault it back among today's front-running family sedans.
- Average MSRP:
- $24,786
- Average Discount:
- $3,985 (-16%)
- Average dealer price:
- $20,800
2020 Volkswagen Jetta
The Volkswagen Jetta was once the go-to choice for shoppers looking for a small sedan with charisma and a distinctive upscale German vibe.
- Average MSRP:
- $37,425
- Average Discount:
- $5,769 (-16%)
- Average dealer price:
- $31,656
2020 Dodge Charger
Dodge continues to keep the flame lit with its 2020 Charger. Combining the visceral excitement of a muscle car with the convenience of four doors, the Charger is in a class by itself.
- Average MSRP:
- $35,731
- Average Discount:
- $5,535 (-16%)
- Average dealer price:
- $30,196
2020 Chrysler 300
The Chrylser 300 is a big, bold sedan in the classic sense, exuding refinement and comfort while sneering at modern trends like lightweight construction and dynamic handling. The 300 is heavy, powerful, quiet and smooth on the road.
Biggest Hybrid & Electric Vehicle Discounts
- Average MSRP:
- $41,434
- Average Discount:
- $10,137 (-25%)
- Average dealer price:
- $31,297
2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV
The Chevrolet Bolt is an excellent example of the strengths of an electric vehicle platform. It's quick and quiet and, of course, it creates no air pollution as it cruises along. What's more, the Bolt has surprising interior space for a vehicle that looks small from the outside.
- Average MSRP:
- $30,347
- Average Discount:
- $5,942 (-20%)
- Average dealer price:
- $24,404
2020 Ford Fusion Hybrid
The current-generation Ford Fusion Hybrid dates all the way back to 2013, but Ford's continuous tweaks to this versatile midsize sedan have kept it fresh long past a normal car's sell-by date. Even though all of its competitors are newer, the 2020 Fusion Hybrid's long list of strengths help it remain one of the best choices in the segment.
- Average MSRP:
- $41,482
- Average Discount:
- $7,634 (-18%)
- Average dealer price:
- $33,849
2020 Nissan LEAF
Nissan has enhanced the 2020 LEAF with more standard driver-assistance features, more airbags, and standard Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration. If you're looking for an accessible EV for typical city commuting, it's a solid choice.
- Average MSRP:
- $28,478
- Average Discount:
- $3,733 (-13%)
- Average dealer price:
- $24,745
2020 Kia Niro
The 2020 Kia Niro is a solid pick for a fuel-efficient vehicle. The five-passenger hatchback/small SUV provides plenty of value and right around 50 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
- Average MSRP:
- $33,766
- Average Discount:
- $3,910 (-12%)
- Average dealer price:
- $29,857
2020 Toyota Camry Hybrid
The Toyota Camry has been one of the most popular vehicles around for decades, and the 2020 Camry Hybrid is simply a more fuel-efficient alternative to the standard sedan. It's not the most exciting car to drive, but the Camry Hybrid's fuel economy -- up to 52 mpg in combined city/highway driving, according to the EPA -- is the main draw.
Biggest Truck Discounts
- Average MSRP:
- $40,437
- Average Discount:
- $6,355 (-16%)
- Average dealer price:
- $34,082
2020 Ram 1500 Classic
When Ram introduced its fully redesigned 1500 last year it decided to keep building the previous-generation truck at the same time. That means you're going to find the old truck, now called the Ram 1500 Classic, alongside the new Ram 1500 on dealer lots.
- Average MSRP:
- $52,873
- Average Discount:
- $7,835 (-15%)
- Average dealer price:
- $45,038
2020 Ford F-150
The 2020 Ford F-150 is a perfect example of the tough yet modern full-size pickup truck. It has the guts to tow and haul at the top of its class, yet it also offers a wide range of luxury and technology features.
- Average MSRP:
- $57,330
- Average Discount:
- $7,684 (-13%)
- Average dealer price:
- $49,646
2020 Ram 1500
Ram redesigned its 1500 truck last year, and it continues to be our top-rated truck. All Ram 1500 trims come with excellent driving dynamics, generously appointed interiors, and a unique rear suspension for the class.
- Average MSRP:
- $56,199
- Average Discount:
- $7,488 (-13%)
- Average dealer price:
- $48,711
2021 Ram 1500
The Ram 1500 offers uncommonly smooth driving manners because of its distinct rear suspension design. You also get unique upscale interior highlighted by the optional 12-inch infotainment display.
- Average MSRP:
- $50,213
- Average Discount:
- $6,632 (-13%)
- Average dealer price:
- $43,582
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
For the second year in a row, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 full-size light-duty pickup truck gets a round of updates designed to add value and make it more appealing in comparison to primary rivals from Ford and Ram.