Used 2013 INFINITI QX for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 118,997 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,500$3,612 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2013 Infiniti QX56 4WD! This SUV is in great shape inside and out and drives great as well! It's loaded with options including 4WD, 5.6L 8 Cylinder, Leather, Navigation, Rear DVD, 3rd Row, Front & Rear Heated Seats, Adaptive Cruise Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Power Adjustable Power Steering Wheel, 3-Zone Climate Control, Sunroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Power Liftgate, Memory Seat, Power Windows, Locks, Mirrors, Tilt, Cruise, Tow Package and Much more! Overall this SUV is very clean inside and out! Please call with any questions. It's priced to sell ASAP so give us a call now! Get Pre-Approved now on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE9D9040819
Stock: 040819C71297
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- 95,400 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,990$2,597 Below Market
Byers Volvo Cars - Columbus / Ohio
THIRD ROW NAVIGATION DVD PLAYER AND MORE.. GRETA COLOR COMBO FOUR WHEEL DRIVE AND PRICED TO SELL QUICKLY SO DON'T WAIT CALL NOW!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE5D9042731
Stock: V200568A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 101,963 miles
$19,998
Carlisle Cadillac - Waxahachie / Texas
Odometer is 2750 miles below market average! 2013 INFINITI QX56 Base Our location is just 30 miles south of downtown Dallas along Interstate 35E in historic Waxahachie. DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! CARLISLE - YOUR ONE-STOP GM SHOP! Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC - Serving the residents of Waxahachie, Texas, Red Oak, Midlothian, Ennis, De Soto, and Ellis County for over 80 years. We started in 1926 with the Chevrolet brand, and have since expanded to become a full service dealer for Buick, and GMC. We offer used and official Certified Pre-Owned GM vehicles of all makes and models. Carlisle Chevrolet's sales and service departments have received outstanding recognition over the decades. In recent years, Carlisle Chevrolet Buick GMC has been honored with the GM Mark Of Excellence which is presented only to 'Our finest dealers who have committed themselves to unsurpassed performance and customer satisfaction.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF7D9530846
Stock: 367W3
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-29-2020
- 130,730 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,990$2,906 Below Market
INFINITI of Lafayette - Lafayette / Louisiana
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF1D9550722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,333 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$20,429
Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! [H01] Theater Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates [B92] Roof Rail Crossbars [L92] Carpeted Cargo Mat; Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Platinum Graphite This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Off-road or on the street, this INFINITI QX56 LTD handles with ease. This INFINITI QX56 LTD is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI QX56 LTD. This pre-owned INFINITI QX56 looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this INFINITI QX56 LTD's installed Navigation system. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE9D9060830
Stock: D9060830
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 81,887 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,491
Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas
Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF3D9550088
Stock: D9550088T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 130,595 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,700$523 Below Market
Parks Chevrolet - Huntersville / North Carolina
2013 INFINITI QX56 Base 4WD, Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim w/Tuscan Burl or Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, 1- OWNER, 120V Power Outlet, Advanced Climate Control System, Bose Studio Surround Sound System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Touring Package, Dual 7 Color Monitors, Headlight Washers, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Mocha Burl Trim, Navigation System, Push button Start, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, Theater Package, We Deliver, Wireless Headphones (2). CARFAX One-Owner.Contact us online at www.parkschevrolethuntersville.com or give us a call at (704) 875-6558 to have your questions answered, obtain a price quote for this vehicle, or schedule your test drive today. Our prices cannot be beat! Come visit us at 15235 STATESVILLE ROAD HUNTERSVILLE NC 28078.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NEXD9060240
Stock: 7H2324A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 63,999 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$25,382$315 Below Market
David Stanley Chevrolet - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
Graphite w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim w/Tuscan Burl or Semi-Aniline Leather Seating. Odometer is 62137 miles below market average! 2013 INFINITI QX56 Base 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V RWD Silver Advertised Sale price may not reflect all added equipment. Please contact dealer for final sale price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF0D9550002
Stock: P28889
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 118,853 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$19,999$1,107 Below Market
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE9D9041873
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 140,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,997$867 Below Market
A Luxury Autos - Miramar / Florida
This 2013 INFINITI QX56 4WD 4dr *Ltd Avail* features a 5.6L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is BURGUNDY with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, not covered by a warranty. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Xenon - Contact RICARDO FUNG at 954-882-2176 or RADICALIFES@HOTMAIL.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE7D9041032
Stock: W3034BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-08-2018
- 93,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,500
Southwest INFINITI - Houston / Texas
Odometer is 20118 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX.RWD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF4D9551010
Stock: D9551010
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 70,205 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$24,995
Avon Auto Brokers - Brockton / Massachusetts
Financing available! We finance all credit situations. Home delivery in Massachusetts available Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE2D9060250
Stock: D9060250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-05-2020
- 131,644 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$20,980
Thoroughbred Ford of Platte City - Platte City / Missouri
Our 2013 INFINITI QX56 4WD in Black Obsidian delivers abundant power and top-shelf amenities! Powered by a 5.6 Liter V8 generating 400hp that's paired with 7 Speed Shiftable Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive will have you scoring up to 20mpg with a relentless grip. The bold exterior is highlighted by a massive grille that is both elegant and intimidating. Enjoy LED taillights, body-color running boards, a power sliding sunroof, and the convenience of a power rear liftgate. You'll find the cavernous leather-trimmed QX56 cabin offers a vast array of luxury appointments including heated/cooled front seats with memory settings, third-row seating, audio and cruise controls on the leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and Bluetooth connection. You will also enjoy full-color navigation, Bose premium audio system with available Satellite radio, dual-screen rear DVD Entertainment, tri-zone automatic climate control, and so much more. When it comes to safety, this QX56 from INFINITI has you covered with a multitude of features including a backup camera, six airbags, vehicle dynamic control, traction control system, and a tire-pressure monitoring system among other features. The time has come for you to experience a full-size luxury SUV that performs brilliantly in all conditions. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE7D9040155
Stock: P3120B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,547 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,500
Jason Pilger Chevrolet - Atmore / Alabama
WARRANTY FOR LIFE, 4WD, wheat Leather. Clean CARFAX. Jason Pilger Chevrolet, Where Friends Become Family. This INFINITI QX56 comes with 4WD, wheat Leather, 13 Speakers, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim w/Tuscan Burl, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE0D9041499
Stock: X041499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 137,978 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$19,583
INFINITI of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
Clean CARFAX. 167 Safety Point Inspection, graphite Leather. This Vehicle is equipped with: graphite Leather, 13 Speakers, 2.937 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: INFINITI Connection, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim w/Tuscan Burl, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter.2013 Black Obsidian INFINITI QX56 5.6L V8 DOHC 32V 7-Speed AutomaticContact us now to find out why so many customers from across the US rely on INFINITI of San Antonio, a family owned business since 1948, to meet their automotive needs!Outside of San Antonio area, no problem, we offer: Reliable, affordable and fast shipping options - Our shipping partners are licensed, bonded, fully insured & experienced with high-end vehicles.Hassle free and competitive financing options - Let us leverage our relationships with leading Banks & Credit Unions to get you the lowest rates and best terms for all credit types.Whether you're shopping for a new INFINITI or a quality used pre-owned vehicle you'll receive the same first-class experience from our certified staff of factory trained specialists.Call us today or visit us at www.infinitiofsanantonio.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF1D9550543
Stock: D9550543
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 105,626 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$21,388
Nalley INFINITI Marietta - Marietta / Georgia
Nalley INFINITI Marietta (404) 994-4328 Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.* NAVIGATION W INFINITI inTOUCH AND VOICE RECOGNITION, * BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM, * BLUETOOTH HANDSFREE, * THEATER PACKAGE, * 22 INCH WHEEL PACKAGE, * HEATED SEATS, * SUNROOF/MOONROOF, * BACK UP CAMERA, * AROUND VIEW MONITOR WITH MOVING OBJECT DETECTION, * RAIN SENSING WINDSHIELD WIPERS, * HEATED STEERING WHEEL, * NAVIGATION.QX56 Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 8988 miles below market average!The Nalley INFINITI Marietta auto repair and service team believes excellence is a continuous pursuit. As such we're constantly training and retraining, and upgrading our maintenance and auto repair shops with the latest technologies available. Come once, and you'll immediately see the difference. And you don't have to take just our word for it. Ask around. The word on our high level of customer satisfaction has spread fast. Come see why so many customers choose our greater Atlanta INFINITI dealership for all their automotive needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC5D9330280
Stock: D9330280
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 94,944 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,998$527 Below Market
Levi's Auto Sales 1 - Denver / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE1D9040832
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,025 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$23,988
INFINITI of Gwinnett - Duluth / Georgia
.. 22 WHEEL PKG!..THEATER PKG!.. NAVIGATION PKG!.. PREMIUM PKG!..BOSE SOUND!.. BLUETOOTH!.. HEATED SEATS!.. MOONROOF!.. AROUND VIEW CAMERA!.. INTERNET SPECIAL $23988!..IOG DIRECT!.....WWW.INFINITIOFGWINNETT.COM...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE2D9061530
Stock: A9432A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX searches:
Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX
- 5(50%)
- 2(25%)
- 1(25%)
Related INFINITI QX info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Kia Soul EV 2018
- Used Volkswagen Beetle Convertible 2015
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2015
- Used Cadillac Escalade 2011
- Used Nissan Titan 2013
- Used Lincoln MKT 2014
- Used Mazda 2 2012
- Used Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2011
- Used Nissan Frontier 2013
- Used Volvo XC90 2014
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 2017
- Used Nissan Frontier 2011
- Used Chevrolet Express Cargo 2017
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe 2016
- Used Audi A3 2010
- Used Toyota Prius c 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ferrari F12 Berlinetta
- Used Volvo S60
- Used BMW X4
- Used Buick Lucerne
- Used Chevrolet Captiva Sport
- Used Nissan NV Cargo
- Used Cadillac DTS
- Used Lexus ES 300h
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer
- Used Chevrolet Sonic
- Used Maserati GranTurismo Convertible
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible
- Used MINI Clubman
Shop used models by city
- Used INFINITI G35 Ashburn VA
- Used INFINITI QX80 Ontario CA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible Elizabeth NJ
- Used INFINITI Q60 Mountain View CA
- Used INFINITI G35 Edison NJ
- Used INFINITI QX80 Lexington KY
- Used INFINITI Q60 Salt Lake City UT
- Used INFINITI QX80 Columbia SC
- Used INFINITI QX80 Manassas VA
- Used INFINITI Q60 Santa Ana CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used INFINITI QX80 2011 Corona CA
- Used INFINITI QX80 2017 Santa Monica CA
- Used INFINITI QX70 2017 Corona CA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe
- 2019 Ranger
- 2019 Ford F-250 Super Duty
- Subaru Forester 2019
- 2020 Q60
- 2019 300
- 2019 Sentra
- 2019 Jeep Wrangler
- 2019 Honda Odyssey
- 2019 Kia K5
- 2020 BMW M8
- Ford Escape 2019
- 2019 Chevrolet Blazer
- 2019 XC60
- 2021 Volkswagen Tiguan News
- 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan
- 2021 Subaru Crosstrek News
- 2020 Ford Escape
- 2019 BMW X5
- 2019 Lexus RX 450h