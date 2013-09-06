Used 2013 INFINITI QX for Sale Near Me

Porsche Plano - Plano / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes! [H01] Theater Pkg Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates [B92] Roof Rail Crossbars [L92] Carpeted Cargo Mat; Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Graphite; Leather Seat Trim Platinum Graphite This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Off-road or on the street, this INFINITI QX56 LTD handles with ease. This INFINITI QX56 LTD is for the discerning driver who demands the utmost of his vehicle. Want to brave the road less traveled? You'll have the 4WD capabilities to do it with this vehicle. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the INFINITI QX56 LTD. This pre-owned INFINITI QX56 looks like new with a clean interior that's been well-kept. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this INFINITI QX56 LTD's installed Navigation system. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ2NE9D9060830

Stock: D9060830

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-31-2020