Used 2013 INFINITI QX for Sale Near Me

100 listings
QX Reviews & Specs
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    118,997 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,500

    $3,612 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    95,400 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,990

    $2,597 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    101,963 miles

    $19,998

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    130,730 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,990

    $2,906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Gray
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    108,333 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,429

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    81,887 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,491

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Silver
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    130,595 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,700

    $523 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Silver
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    63,999 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $25,382

    $315 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Light Brown
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    118,853 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $19,999

    $1,107 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    140,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $15,997

    $867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    93,286 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,500

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    70,205 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease

    $24,995

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    131,644 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $20,980

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Light Brown
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    108,547 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,500

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    137,978 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,583

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in White
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    105,626 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,388

    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Black
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    94,944 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,998

    $527 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 INFINITI QX QX56 in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 INFINITI QX QX56

    97,025 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $23,988

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX

Overall Consumer Rating
3.34 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 2
    (25%)
  • 1
    (25%)
2013 Not Equipped with Standard Features
suburbanmom1,06/09/2013
I absolutely love my brand new 2013 QX56 BUT it did not come equipped with Infiniti Connection. The website shows that it is standard equipment but it did not come on my vehicle. I contacted consumer affairs, for a week we went back and forth with them, they kept saying it was on the vehicle, I was not pushing the right buttons. Then, they finally said that it was added later in the year. My only problem is that when you look at the main website and it shows STANDARD then it should be on every 2013 QX56. I would love to know how many other people this has happened to.
