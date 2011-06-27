  1. Home
Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Base Features & Specs

More about the 2013 Escalade
Overview
Starting MSRP
$63,745
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG16
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$63,745
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear locking differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$63,745
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)14/18 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)364.0/468.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity26.0 gal.
Combined MPG16
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (premium unleaded recommended/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$63,745
cylinder deactivationyes
Torque417 lb-ft @ 4300 rpm
Base engine size6.2 l
Horsepower403 hp @ 5700 rpm
Turning circle39.0 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeOverhead valves (ohv)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$63,745
2 rear headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$63,745
adjustable speed sensitive volume controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
surround audio surround audio (discrete)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
separate rear audioyes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$63,745
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
simulated wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
Three zone climate controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
adjustable pedalsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather and simulated wood trim on doorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Sun sensoryes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$63,745
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,745
Third Row All-Weather Floor Matsyes
First and Second Row All- Weather Floor Matsyes
Rear Cargo Matyes
Second Row Bench Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$63,745
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,745
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room41.3 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.1 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room65.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room60.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$63,745
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room60.6 in.
Rear leg room39.0 in.
Rear shoulder room65.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
multi-level heatingyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$63,745
Chrome Exhaust Tipyes
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Body-Color Grilleyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$63,745
Front track68.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity108.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight5527 lbs.
Gross weight7100 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.36 cd.
Angle of approach16.0 degrees
Maximum payload1573 lbs.
Angle of departure21.7 degrees
Length202.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity8300 lbs.
Ground clearance9.3 in.
Height75.9 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width79.0 in.
Rear track67.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$63,745
Exterior Colors
  • Radiant Silver Metallic
  • White Diamond Tricoat
  • Crystal Red Tintcoat
  • Black Ice Metallic
  • Mocha Steel Metallic
  • Black Raven
  • Silver Coast Metallic
  • Sapphire Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Plum Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Cashmere w/Cocoa Accents, leather
  • Ebony w/Ebony Accents, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$63,745
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
P265/65R18 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$63,745
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$63,745
Free Maintenance4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Roadside6 yr./ 70000 mi.
