Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

- 93,299 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$18,497
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
ONE OWNER -- 2013 GL450 4MATIC w/ AIRMATIC SUSPENSION -- CARFAX CERTIFIED -- COULD NOT BE ANY NICER!! FEATURES INCLUDE: DISTRONIC PLUS ( Adaptive Cruise Control) -- Active Parking Assist -- Active Blind Spot Assist -- Active Lane Keeping Assist -- Parking Pilot w/ 360 degree Camera -- COMAND w/ Navigation/DVD Changer -- Harman/Kardon / SAT/ USB --Automatic High Beam Control --Tow Package -- Keyless GO -- Heated Seats -- Good Michelin Tires!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE5DA222545
Stock: 222545
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 85,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,950$3,040 Below Market
Shift - San Diego - San Diego / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE0DA265030
Stock: c140248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 100,922 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,495
Mesa Motors - El Paso / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE1DA195943
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,415 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$28,995$4,481 Below Market
Dream Cars Auto Sales - Glendale / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE3DA238242
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,266 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,995$2,742 Below Market
Serve Auto Group - Honolulu / Hawaii
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CEXDA178770
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 72,318 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,579$4,137 Below Market
Wiz Autos - Stratford / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE3DA255804
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 92,912 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,995$3,187 Below Market
Stallion Motors - Newnan / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, 6000lb Towing Capacity.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF2EEXDA166327
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 73,130 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$21,980$3,581 Below Market
Vio's Auto Sales - Lawndale / California
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE1DA158102
Stock: 158102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,688 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,675$2,191 Below Market
Suntrup West County Volvo Cars - Manchester / Missouri
Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes or Processing Fees, if any.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE8DA191033
Stock: 208021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,399 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,995$1,709 Below Market
Power Motor Group - Lindenhurst / New York
Why Power Motor Group? We have over 100 certified and well maintained pre-owned vehicles in stock which means an inventory of cars for any want or purpose you may have. View our entire inventory by visiting our virtual showroom at powermotorgroup.com. We invite you to come in to test any one of our vehicles to ensure that it suits your wants and needs. We understand that you have high expectations, and as a car dealer we welcome the challenge of exceeding those standards every time. Our primary goal is to treat the needs of each individual customer with exemplary concern and consideration. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence and earn your trust the transparent way! Save yourself time and money - fill out a credit application online at powermotorgroup.com and get PRE-APPROVED! We also offer same day delivery. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed is correct, there may be instances where the pricing, options and/or vehicle features may be listed incorrectly. Please refer to dealers website for exact pricing, promotions and programs that may apply! Dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Visit powermotorgroup.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at (631) 450-4710 today to schedule your test drive. Prices shown above may vary from region to region and are subject to change. All cars are sold cosmetically As-Is. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Price does not including tax, title, license, destination charges, finance charges, certification charges or any reconditioning fees. Prices and payments are computed with a $2950.0down payment, financing for 72 months at 7.9% with approved credit. Every reasonable effort has been made to insure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, however absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Please verify any information by calling us at (631) 450-4710 or by visiting us at the dealership.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE9DA237677
Stock: 237677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,382 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,884$2,475 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Tysons Corner - Vienna / Virginia
COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY WITH IN 150 MILES!-Vehicle professionally detailed-Inspected by an experienced MB certified technician-20K service performed-Good brakes-Good tires-Passed both VA, safety and emissions inspectionIt has:-Parking assist package-Lighting package-Lane tracking package-Bluetooth handsfree-Bluetooth audio-Heated rear seats-Blind spot assist-Back up rear view camera - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Roof Rack, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, 3.46 Axle Ratio, 19 x 8.5J Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Heated Front Bucket Seats, MB-Tex Upholstery, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Weather band radio, Front beverage holders, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, 8 Speakers, Compass, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Premium audio system: COMAND, Emergency communication system: mbrace2 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CEXDA192541
Stock: 21M0007B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 84,111 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$20,995
TXCARWORLD - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE2DA258080
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 107,694 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$17,695$1,862 Below Market
United BMW - Alpharetta / Georgia
REDUCED FROM $20,397! CARFAX 1-Owner. GL 450 trim, Iridium Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior. Heated Leather Seats, DVD, Sunroof, 3rd Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Turbo, Alloy Wheels, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, WOOD & LEATHER-WRAPPED MULTI-FUNCTION... PARKTRONIC with PARKING ASSIST, BLACK, LEATHER SEAT TRIM, REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT SYSTEM, ILLUMINATED RUNNING BOARDS, HEATED & ACTIVE VENTILATED FRONT SEAT... Third Row Seat, 4MATIC all-wheel drive, Power Liftgate MP3 Player, Sunroof, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Electronic Stability Control. Mercedes-Benz GL 450 with Iridium Silver Metallic exterior and Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 362 HP at 5000 RPM*.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE4DA220530
Stock: RM23205A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 71,107 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$22,877
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
This 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 is proudly offered by Tradeline Motorcars Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. In their original incarnation, SUVs were chiefly owned by folks who valued utility above sport. Not anymore! The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 redefines the SUV and makes the perfect all around family companion. Opulent refinements married with exceptional engineering make this the kind of car you'll want to own for a lifetime. Enjoy safety and stability with this all-wheel drive vehicle and drive with confidence in any condition. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. More information about the 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a step larger and roomier than most other luxury crossovers as it has three rows of usable seating, but it does compete directly with a set of vehicles that includes the Audi Q7 and INFINITI QX56, as well as the Cadillac Escalade. Among these, the GL-Class stands out for being less truck-like in look and feel, with a more refined ride. The set of luxury features on offer in the GL is also stronger than most in this class, with some of the same advanced-tech items that wow in Mercedes' S-Class flagship. It's also a standout simply for the fuel-efficient, clean-diesel GL 350 BlueTec, which gets up to 26 mpg yet with no serious penalty in performance. Strengths of this model include leading-edge safety-tech features, Tough yet luxurious styling, fuel-efficient BlueTec diesel, three usable rows of seating, brawny engines, and smooth ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE4DA227669
Stock: 227669
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 104,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$17,995$735 Below Market
Carplex - Manassas / Virginia
PRICE EXCLUDES PROCESSING FEE OF $149.OO. WE ARE LOCATED AT 9131 ANTIQUE WAY MANASSAS VA 20110. OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.THERE IS NOT ANY FREIGHT OR DESTINATION CHARGES ON ANY VEHICLE. BUY OR SELL YOUR VEHICLE HERE. 15 MINUTES PURCHASE AND DELIVERY PROCESS. ALL VEHICLES ARE VIRGINIA INSPECTED AND COMES WITH THREE MONTHS (3000 MILES) NATIONWIDE POWER TRAIN WARRANTY WITH FULL PURCHASE PRICE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF2EE9DA254740
Stock: 8927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,139 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Government UseFair Deal
$22,558$704 Below Market
Paul Sur Buick GMC - Valparaiso / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 4MATIC White 4MATIC 4D Sport Utility 4.6L V8 Twin Turbocharged 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE3DA252210
Stock: 23R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 91,345 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$20,970$1,143 Below Market
Auto Weekly Specials - Marietta / Georgia
2013 MERCEDES GL 450 4MATIC - CLEAN CARFAX - LEATHER - NAVIGATION - PANORAMIC SUNROOF - BLIND SPOT MONITOR - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - DVD PLAYER - THIRD ROW SEATS - BACK CAMERA - XENON HEADLIGHTS - HEATED AND COOLED SEATS - 20 INCH SPORTS WHEELS - PRIVACY SADES - ALL WHEEL DRIVE - MEMORY SEATS - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - GREAT SAFETY FEATURES - DRIVER ASSIST PACKAGE - GREAT DEAL - ALL THE OPTIONS - GOOD TIRES - HEATED MIRRORS - FULLY LOADED - BLUETOOTH BEAUTIFUL WHITE COLOR NO DINGS NON - SMOKER NO SCRATCHES GOOD TIRES - CARFAX CERTIFIED - CLEAN CARFAX
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE8DA263302
Stock: MA263302
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,997$725 Below Market
ENE Motors - Union Grove / Wisconsin
Shop at home with our virtual tours, home delivery, at home test drives and online shopping. We also are practicing CDC best guidelines with social distancing, vehicle disinfectants and welcome safe in person test drives, sales and service. Brilliant drive dynamics and luxurious features describe our One Owner 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 displayed in a sleek Steel Grey Metallic! Powered by a muscular 4.6 Liter Biturbo V8 that offers 429hp perfectly matched to a specially designed 7 Speed Automatic transmission with paddle shifters to make the daily commute a little more exciting. This All Wheel Drive team helps you achieve nearly 18mpg on the highway, add in the trailer hitch and this machine can tow 7,500 pounds down the road. From the outside, you will see a chiseled look and aggressive stance with huge 19-inch wheels, polished dual exhaust, stainless skid plates, and bright white LED running lamps that announce your presence. With the ability to tow, you can take the boat to the lake or anyplace your heart desires in high-class. GL 550 is elegantly finished and extremely equipped for the whole crew and no matter where you sit a satisfying experience awaits you underneath the tinted glass sunroof. You will enjoy the heated front leather seats, on those cold mornings. No need to know where you are going just plug in the address into the full-color navigation. Mercedes-Benz leads the world in innovative safety features that fill this machine. Our GL-Class comes standard with nine airbags that tie in 13-way occupant protection for up to seven passengers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE2DA209721
Stock: 5208
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
