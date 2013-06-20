Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas

ONE OWNER -- 2013 GL450 4MATIC w/ AIRMATIC SUSPENSION -- CARFAX CERTIFIED -- COULD NOT BE ANY NICER!! FEATURES INCLUDE: DISTRONIC PLUS ( Adaptive Cruise Control) -- Active Parking Assist -- Active Blind Spot Assist -- Active Lane Keeping Assist -- Parking Pilot w/ 360 degree Camera -- COMAND w/ Navigation/DVD Changer -- Harman/Kardon / SAT/ USB --Automatic High Beam Control --Tow Package -- Keyless GO -- Heated Seats -- Good Michelin Tires!! WHY BUY FROM US? We have been in business for 26 years. We are not going anywhere. Each team member has 20+ years in the car business with most of those years here at Int'l Motor Productions; We are all working together to save our customers money and give them the best, no-pressure car buying experience ever! Our customers become part of our family. Truly. We actually make the car buying experience relaxing and fun for you! EVERY VEHICLE IS CARFAX CERTIFIED FOR YOUR PROTECTION! EVERY VEHICLE HAS A CLEAN / CLEAR TITLE!! ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ Our mission is to offer the highest quality vehicles, at the lowest possible price, and provide the best buying experience for our customers in the most efficient manner possible. We have been in business over 26 years and our customers are our #1 priority! Need to finance your next vehicle? We can help! We work with various lenders to assure you get the best possible terms! Need to protect your investment? No worries, we have several warranty options to help with costly repairs. We sell Total Exclusionary Warranties- which is what the franchised dealerships sell. We Provide Carfaxes and/or Autochecks on all of our vehicles. THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO LOCAL AND OUT-OF-STATE CLIENTS. OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY BECAUSE THEY ARE THE NICEST VEHICLES FOR THE BEST PRICE! IF YOU’RE INTERESTED PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US DIRECTLY AT 972-478-7900 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. To get qualified for FINANCING fill out a credit application at www.internationalmotor.com. !!!! TRADES WELCOME !!!!! NOTE: In the EQUIPMENT section, in the description of the vehicles in our inventory, there is a list of everything that vehicle was equipped with when it was sold brand new. As a pre-owned vehicle, certain items such as floor mats, additional keys, fobs, manuals, etc might have been misplaced by previous owners. We have no control over this and apologize for any confusion this may cause when searching for your vehicle on our web site.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGDF7CE5DA222545

Stock: 222545

Certified Pre-Owned: No

