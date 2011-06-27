  1. Home
Used 2013 Cadillac Escalade Consumer Reviews

More about the 2013 Escalade
Reliable car. Head turner.

Matthew, 12/16/2015
4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Comfortable on long trip.

Love my ride

Kimgo, 11/20/2017
4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Great car. Highly recommend. Only negatives are Bluetooth only works with cell phone and third row seats do not lower. You have to remove them to use cargo space.

2013 Escalade

Mark Martin, 07/17/2016
Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
Outstanding vehicle. King of the Road

Alan, 07/16/2018
Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
You get what you pay for “king of the road”

The 'Beast'

The 'Beast', 03/21/2020
Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A)
We love the Escalade.

