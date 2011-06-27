Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,169
|$24,420
|$27,220
|Clean
|$20,287
|$23,383
|$26,010
|Average
|$18,523
|$21,309
|$23,590
|Rough
|$16,760
|$19,235
|$21,170
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,414
|$26,713
|$29,563
|Clean
|$22,438
|$25,579
|$28,249
|Average
|$20,488
|$23,310
|$25,621
|Rough
|$18,537
|$21,041
|$22,992
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade Platinum Edition 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,027
|$26,494
|$29,480
|Clean
|$22,068
|$25,369
|$28,170
|Average
|$20,150
|$23,119
|$25,549
|Rough
|$18,231
|$20,869
|$22,927
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,938
|$21,933
|$24,508
|Clean
|$18,149
|$21,001
|$23,418
|Average
|$16,571
|$19,139
|$21,239
|Rough
|$14,994
|$17,276
|$19,060
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,544
|$21,814
|$24,616
|Clean
|$17,772
|$20,888
|$23,522
|Average
|$16,227
|$19,035
|$21,333
|Rough
|$14,682
|$17,183
|$19,144
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade Premium 4dr SUV (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,406
|$23,583
|$26,317
|Clean
|$19,556
|$22,582
|$25,147
|Average
|$17,856
|$20,579
|$22,807
|Rough
|$16,156
|$18,576
|$20,467
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade Luxury 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,779
|$22,882
|$25,552
|Clean
|$18,955
|$21,911
|$24,416
|Average
|$17,307
|$19,967
|$22,144
|Rough
|$15,660
|$18,024
|$19,872
Estimated values
2013 Cadillac Escalade 4dr SUV AWD (6.2L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,458
|$21,179
|$23,525
|Clean
|$17,689
|$20,280
|$22,479
|Average
|$16,152
|$18,481
|$20,388
|Rough
|$14,614
|$16,683
|$18,296