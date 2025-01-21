2024 BMW X5 Plug-in Hybrid Tested: It'll Do a Little Bit of Everything

Smoke and ash poured over the town like God himself had gone over my home with a thick black marker and redacted it from the map. As I stepped from the car my eyes started to water. The cold air of the winter night was poisoned with burnt debris. Time was short, so I ran inside and grabbed what I could — passports, photos my dad had missed before he evacuated, a spare suitcase with clothes and a case of water. When you're scrambling you don't have time to process what's important and what's not, so for whatever reason, my snowboard and Xbox made it into the X5, too.

Eventually, I made it to a friend's place well away from the fires for safety, but the next few days laid bare the scope of the damage. Calling the destruction vast doesn't quite do it justice, but people now needed help. Over the course of the following week, the BMW served as my rescue vehicle. It shepherded me from place to place, helped me pack up friends' belongings, moved things to and from where they needed to go, and served as a donations delivery vehicle for families that needed supplies. After more than 1,000 miles (and with a lot of good work done), the X5 proved to be the right tool for the job.

The X5 minds its own business and doesn't batter you with an overly stiff ride despite its too-big 21-inch wheels. The heated and cooled seats are a great place to spend time. My test car was optioned with the Premium pack, which adds front chairs that are adjustable in over a dozen ways, and considering the dozens of hours I spent behind the wheel, I was more than thankful for the flexibility the seats gave me.