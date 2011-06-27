Vehicle overview

A full-size luxury sedan with "green" credentials is an intriguing proposition, and the 2014 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 presents, at least at first glance, plenty of intrigue. After all, it's derived from BMW's conventionally powered 7 Series and adds an appealing 25 mpg combined fuel economy rating (and 30 mpg on the highway). But the devil, as they say, is in the details.

Although the 2014 ActiveHybrid 7 does deliver all the intrinsic sport-oriented driving characteristics and interior luxury that have always made the 7 Series hold its place among large "flagship" sedans, its extra cost compared with the conventional 740Li (22 mpg combined) would take a new owner about two decades to recover in fuel savings alone. If you're considering an ActiveHybrid 7 to save money, you'd better be in it for the long haul.

Then again, some might look at the price premium for the ActiveHybrid 7 as just another kind of tech option -- one that does happen to reduce fuel consumption. And apart from whether the 2014 ActiveHybrid 7 makes a business case for itself, the car itself can be a rewarding, responsive driving partner and certainly delivers the full experience of BMW's distinctive blend of cool and cabin luxuries.

Of course, there are other choices. Porsche's 2014 Panamera Hybrid is even sportier than the ActiveHybrid 7, but considerably costlier. Lexus also charges more for the less-efficient 2014 LS 600h L. Audi doesn't offer a hybrid with its A8, but the diesel-fuelled 2014 A8 3.0 TDI model actually offers the best fuel economy out of all of these sedans. Overall, the ActiveHybrid holds its own as hybrid flagships go, but from our standpoint the Audi would be a better choice if you want the best green credentials.