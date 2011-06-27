Used 2014 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me
- $36,998Great Deal | $4,897 below market
2014 Porsche Panamera Base46,730 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
CarMax Burbank - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Burbank / California
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in CA, and excludes government fees and taxes, any finance charges, $85 CarMax document processing charge (not required by law), any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,LEASED VEHICLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera with 360-degree camera, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A78EL013481
Stock: 18673582
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,588Great Deal | $5,804 below market
2014 Porsche Panamera 460,273 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz Of Denver - Denver / Colorado
Navigation system, Sun/Moonroof, Rear parking aid, Heated front seats, Cargo shade, Full power accessories, Heated mirrors, Rain sensing wipers, Aluminum wheels, Xenon headlights, and much more. This is a One Owner, Clean Carfax vehicle. At Mercedes-Benz of Denver you will be able to purchase your next vehicle with confidence. We know that you have high expectations, and we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding them! Chat, email or call today to schedule your test drive and experience the difference for yourself! Please verify any information in question with Mercedes-Benz of Denver, located at: 940 S Colorado Blvd, Denver, CO 80246. Visit us online at www.MercedesBenzofDenver.com or call (303) 953-4581./s/
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A71EL006095
Stock: TEL006095
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $60,776Great Deal
2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo33,908 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche of West Houston - Houston / Texas
*Active Porsche CPO warranty until 07/11/21!!-HUGE ORIGINAL MSRP OF $168,065! SHE IS SIMPLY GORGEOUS AND VERY WELL PREVIOUSLY LOVED! ONE OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX, 2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo, All Wheel Drive, Air Suspension, Bluetooth Connection, Moonroof, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Power Folding Mirrors, Power Liftgate, HID headlights, Automatic Headlights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, Premium Sound System, Heated Rear Seat(s), Universal Garage Door Opener, Cruise Control, Climate Control, and much more, BLACK.When you own a Porsche Certified pre-owned vehicle, you own a vehicle that meets the Porsche preparation standards. The vehicle has been inspected in compliance with our 100+ point checklist.All work has been performed by Porsche trained technicians.We are passionate about all things Porsche and dedicated to providing exemplary customer service.Come see what makes us great! Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Porsche of West Houston, Houston's fastest growing Porsche dealership at 11890 Katy Fwy, Houston, TX 77079
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A78EL073318
Stock: LEL073318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- Price Drop$49,991Great Deal | $3,662 below market
2014 Porsche Panamera GTS60,677 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Radiating premium good looks inside and out, our One Owner 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS AWD is a head-turner in White! Powered by a 4.8 Liter V8 that offers an energetic 440hp while teamed with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission for amazing passing authority. This All Wheel Drive combination moves our Panamera with authority, launching to 60mph in 4.6 seconds with responsive steering, amazing stability, and powerful brakes while attaining near 24mpg on the open road. Whether working as a long-distance road warrior or navigating city streets, it is smooth as silk with performance capabilities beyond your wildest dreams! Undeniably, Porsche, our Panamera GTS is enhanced by great-looking wheels, LED daytime running lights and red brake calipers. Our masterfully crafted GTS cabin greets you with Red Alcantra leather heated front seats with 18-way power adjustments, a cooled glove-box, a backup camera, and dual-zone automatic climate control. Everyone will enjoy ample legroom, cargo space and the stellar view from the sunroof as you stay seamlessly connected with Bluetooth, premium full-color navigation, and a concert-quality 11-speaker Bose sound system. Peace of mind comes standard as our Porsche Panamera has been meticulously designed with advanced safety features. This accomplished, impeccable hatchback offers one-of-a-kind luxury and the ultimate in performance. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A79EL083301
Stock: 083301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- $35,990Great Deal | $3,649 below market
2014 Porsche Panamera 459,755 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Burdick Mitsubishi - Cicero / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A73EL005742
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $32,995Great Deal
2014 Porsche Panamera Base65,790 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
TXCARWORLD - Dallas / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79EL015529
Stock: 101363
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,790Good Deal | $3,119 below market
2014 Porsche Panamera 484,269 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2014 Porsche Panamera IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A76EL010353
Stock: EL010353
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- $38,990Good Deal | $2,615 below market
2014 Porsche Panamera S57,805 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Elite Motor Cars - Concord / California
2014 Porsche Panamera S with 57k miles. Black with Black Leather.Factory options include:Premium Package,Sport Chrono Package,14-Way Comfort-Memory-Package,Anthracite Birchwood Interior Package,Bose Audio Package,LED Headlights w/ PDLS PlusFront & Rear Park Assist w/Surround View,Front & Rear Seat Heating,Steering Wheel Heating,20" 911 Turbo II Wheels,Extended Range Fuel Tank,Online Services,Power Steering Plus,Navigation,Satellite Radio,Bluetooth,and more.Clean title.Financing available for ALL credit types. Extended service contracts available. Trades accepted.Call Elite Motor Cars 925.326.4800. Text 925.350.8769.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A78EL055114
Stock: 005243
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- $60,995Good Deal | $1,895 below market
Certified 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS21,810 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Contact Manhattan Motorcars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS. Offered with 2 year Porsche CPO warranty! This Porsche includes: BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE // FRONT SEAT VENTILATION // PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS // REVERSING CAMERA *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This Certified 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS is a brilliant example of quality meets reliability. This vehicle has been thoroughly inspected and has an assured quality that you won't find with other vehicles.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A71EL083289
Stock: PO3087
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- $35,995Fair Deal | $2,907 below market
2014 Porsche Panamera 447,723 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Connection AL - Montgomery / Alabama
*****SOLD***** 2014 PORSCHE PANAMERA! Grey Metallic over Black leather navigation system rear view camera Bose surround sound system Satellite radio heated and cooled front seats power sunroof 20-inch Turbo II Wheel Package Lane Change Assist adative bi-xenon headlightsand much more! EXCELLENT CONDITION! 2 Owner! Non Smoker! Carfax Certified! Visit Auto Connection online at autoconnectionllc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 334-396-8877 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A73EL008866
Stock: 008866
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $30,991Fair Deal | $2,649 below market
2014 Porsche Panamera 483,310 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Choice Auto Center - Shrewsbury / Massachusetts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79EL005583
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $36,977Good Deal | $1,958 below market
2014 Porsche Panamera Base59,542 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Luxury Warehouse North - Hendersonville / Tennessee
2014 Porsche Panamera Sport Sedan Clean Local Vehicle Well Maintained All Southern Vehicle $96965.00 Original MSRP Loaded Low Miles Premium Plus Package BOSE Audio Package 20 911 Turbo II Wheel Package Adaptive Air Suspension Package Clean Carfax Clean Autocheck Priced to Sell
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A72EL006137
Stock: CV1187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $36,990Good Deal | $1,684 below market
2014 Porsche Panamera Base45,434 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Carvana - Detroit - Detroit / Michigan
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A71EL007361
Stock: 2000622946
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- New Listing$50,855
2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo48,937 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
SJL Motors - Desplaines / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A79EL073117
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $59,993
2014 Porsche Panamera GTS31,282 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Perfect Auto Collection - Akron / Ohio
2014 Porsche Panamera HB GTSAgate Grey Metallic over Black-Carrera Red two-tone Leather Interior Only 31,282 miles!V8 4.8L Engine! FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDEWheels: 9.5 J X 20\" FR & 11 J X 20\" RR 911 Turbo II (Originally $1,820)Agate Gray Metallic (Originally $790)Carrera Red/Black, Two Tone Leather (Originally $530) Premium Package Plus (Originally $3,690):Porsche Entry & Drivekeyless entrysystem of interior and exterior aerialsproximity sensorslocking buttons in the exterior door handlesinlays in black high-gloss in the handles and double closing button for the automatic rear lidFront Seat Ventilationseat squabs and backrests in the front featuring 3-stage ventilation and separate controls for left and right4-Zone Climate Control Controllable from the front and rear seatsSeparate settings possible for rear left and rightLane Change Assist (LCA) Assists the driver at lane changingLane Change Assist continuously monitors the area behind and beside the vehicle and informs the driver by a visual signal in exterior mirror if another vehicle is detected in the neighbouring laneActivation via button in driver's doorPremium PackagePower Steering Plus Speed-sensitiveReduces steering effort during manoeuvring and at lower speedsFront & Rear ParkAssist w/Reversing Camera Bose Audio Package (Originally $2,120):Online Services Integration of Online-Functionality via the \"AHA-Radio\" - App into the PCMAvailable for iPhone and android devicesComprises among other things: Web-Radio and personalized Web-MusicNews-FeedsPodcasts and Audio-MagazineLocal based content w/voice announce (e.g gas station priceparking garage situation report)weather informationOnline Point of Interest-Search w/take over as navigation travel destinationFacebook and much moreSiriusXM Satellite RadioHD Radio ReceiverBOSE Surround Sound-System14 loudspeakers200-Watt active subwoofer9 amplifier channels and a total output of 585 wattsBOSE Centerpoint 2 and Surround Stage technologies enable the system to play stereo recordings in a virtual surround mode and offer full support for the decoding and playback of 5.1 digital recordingsAudioPilot Noise Compensation Technology ensures that acoustic pattern is constant and well balanced in all driving conditions Front Seat VentilationStorage Net In Passenger Footwell Reversing Camera W/Front & Rear Parkassist (Originally $1,505):Active Blind Spot DetectionActive Driving AssistantSide and Top View CamerasSpeed Limit Info Panamera GTS7 Speed Porsche DoppelkupplungPainted Side Skirts VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:V8 4.8L Engine440 Horsepower384 lb/ft TorqueAll Wheel Drive 7 Speed A/T Transmission
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A75EL083246
Stock: 083246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- New Listing$49,850Fair Deal
2014 Porsche Panamera S11,428 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Mercedes-Benz of Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Premium Package Plus Luxor Beige; Leather Seat Trim Led Headlights W/Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus Bose Audio Package 14-Way Comfort-Memory-Package Reversing Camera W/Front & Rear Parkassist Sport Chrono Package Illuminated Door Sill Guards In Aluminum Tineo Interior Package Front Seat Ventilation Soft Close Doors Lane Departure Warning (Ldw) Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Electric Roll-Up Sunblind For Rear Windows Navigation System Preparation For Porsche Vehicle Tracking System Electric Roll-Up Sunblind Behind Rear Compartment Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Preparation For Illuminated Outer Door Sill Guards Sportdesign Steering Wheel White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Contact Mercedes Benz of Bellevue today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2014 Porsche Panamera S. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Indulge yourself with one of the most highly crafted, most luxurious automobiles available today. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Porsche Panamera S. Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Porsche Panamera. More information about the 2014 Porsche Panamera: The Panamera's front engine design may depart with traditional Porsche design, but its elongated shape provides comfortable seating for everyone--even for passengers over 6 feet tall. It features up to 45 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded. And, it wouldn't be a Porsche if it didn't out-handle and out-accelerate almost everything else on the road. Two hybrid models bring performance and green credibility, while the Turbo S could be the most powerful station wagon available. The base trim starts at around $78,000, but there is no other car available that looks, handles, or hauls like a Panamera. Interesting features of this model are Unmistakable styling, Porsche-standard performance and luxury, seating for four in well-appointed interior and hybrid powertrain available All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera S with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A72EL055934
Stock: EL055934
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- $39,900Fair Deal | $226 below market
2014 Porsche Panamera Base39,231 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Dream Motor Cars - Los Angeles / California
Mansory Carbon Fiber Hood, Side Vents, and Mirror Caps, Hard Core LOADED!!!! - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 115V Power Outlet, 12v Power Outlet, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, All Weather Floor Mats, Automatic High Beams, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Chrome Exhaust Tips, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, FAST- KEY entry system, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Head-Protection System, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, LED Headlights/Fog Lights, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, PCM, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors, Variable Assist Steering, Wide Tires, Xenon - For over 23 years, we at Dream Motor Cars have specialized in providing our customers with the finest pre owned luxury automobiles through out the world. Due to your satisfaction meaning everything to us, we created a service commitment to every customer to ensure the best quality at unbeatable prices. Our large, Car Fax certified inventory gives you an extensive verity, to enhance the probability of discovering your dream car. *Some vehicles may have demo wheels not included on Sale Price, Please ask our sales Rep for price including Demo Wheels.* -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A75EL007556
Stock: 007556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-14-2020
- $55,900Fair Deal
2014 Porsche Panamera GTS44,325 milesDelivery available*
Park Place Porsche Dallas - Dallas / Texas
*2.49% for 60 months, 90 days to first payment**With Qualified credit.**Vehicle under Porsche certified factory warranty for 2 years or unlimited miles from expiration of new car warranty.*Panamera GTSS2Rhodium Silver MetallicACLeather Interior in BlackP45Premium Package PlusP41Burmester(R) Audio PackageXARSportDesign Side SkirtsXEYLED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)633ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Surround ViewXRY20" Panamera Sport Wheels in Black (High-Gloss)CEGLED Extended Interior Lighting Package NOT i.c.w. Interior Lighting Package844Multi-function Steering Wheel541Seat Ventilation (Front)P80Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package*Park Place Porsche Dallas - The Most Consistently Winning Porsche Premier Dealership in North America.*It is our mission to provide an extraordinary automotive purchase and ownership experience. Please contact the Park Place Porsche Dallas Pre-Owned Internet Sales Department for more information.*The Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Program *- Porsche Approved vehicles are inspected by factory trained technicians who conduct a mechanical and cosmetic 100+ point inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A70EL083543
Stock: ETMP15497
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
