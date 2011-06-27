Vehicle overview

There are typically two types of gasoline/electric hybrid-powered cars: those whose existence is meant to move people from one place to another with the least amount of gasoline, and those that exploit the same technology to offer greater performance. The 2012 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 belongs to the latter school of thought.

So try not to think of the 2012 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 as a rolling contradiction with a price tag that outweighs its efficiency. Instead consider that it's a sophisticated super sedan with the power of a V12 engine, only with the thirst of a mere V8. Only then does this $100,000 techno-vessel begin to make sense.

At the heart of the 7 Series hybrid beats a twin-turbocharged, direct-injected V8 and an advanced eight-speed automatic transmission. Of course, there is also a three-phase synchronous electric motor sandwiched between them. When the output from both systems is combined and blended, the result is a 17-foot-long missile that can either accelerate like a sports car or earn about 24 mpg on the highway -- but not both.

Compared to the regular BMW 750i, the hybrid 7 loses only about 1 cubic foot of trunk space to house the batteries that make all this possible. The ActiveHybrid 7 also weighs between 275 and 450 pounds more than its non-hybrid analogues, depending on which wheelbase is selected. But the added mass is not from batteries alone. The ActiveHybrid is loaded in other ways as well.

Well-heeled buyers who are accustomed to the very best will not find the electrified 7 lacking in amenities either. Many of the options on either the 740i or 750i flagship sedans are standard on the ActiveHybrid 7. Stand-alone options are few and others grouped into suites of either cutting-edge technology (like an infrared night-vision camera with pedestrian detection) or progressive comfort enhancements (ventilated and massaging rear seats surrounded with powered privacy shades).

If fuel economy is your number-one goal, you could buy two Chevy Volts, a charging station and probably a solar array for your home's roof for the cost of the 2012 BMW ActiveHybrid 7. On the other hand, if greater performance is a priority, the even more powerful 760i or the Alpina B7 are likely better choices.

Meanwhile, Porsche now offers the Panamera Hybrid at a similar price. It benefits from better mileage (but at the expense of power). There's also the Mercedes-Benz S400 Hybrid, undercutting the BMW's price a little while also delivering slightly better fuel economy. However, if you are somehow looking for a luxury sedan that combines hybrid street cred with sub-5-second 0-60-mph sprints and dynamic handling, then the 2012 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 is the only game in town.