Used 2013 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 for Sale Near Me

Value priced below the market average! This 2013 BMW 7 Series ActiveHybrid 7 L has a great Alpine White exterior and a clean Black interior! -Only 47119 miles which is low for a 2013 ! This model has many valuable options -Leather seats -Navigation -Backup Camera -Sunroof -Bluetooth -Satellite Radio -Auto Climate Control -Fog Lights -Security System -Parking Sensors -Garage Door Opener -Parking Assist -Power Locks -Keyless Entry -Power Windows -Rain Sensing Wipers -Steering Wheel Controls -Cruise Control -Active Suspension -Leather Steering Wheel Automatic Transmission -Tire Pressure Monitors On top of that it has many safety features -Traction Control Save money at the pump knowing this BMW 7 Series gets 30.0/22.0 MPG! Call to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 159 Memorial Drive Rt.28 Avon MA 02322. Avon Auto Brokers has been in business for over 30 yrs owner Dana Nessen takes pride in his customers complete satisfaction. We specialize in high quality pre-owned vehicles of all makes and models . We have over 300 hand picked cars trucks minivans SUVS priced thousands under Kelly Blue Book NADA and Edmunds retail values.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2013 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 740Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

VIN: WBAYE0C57DDD85583

Stock: DDD85583

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-21-2020