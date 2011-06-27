Vehicle overview

There are a couple of different ways to think about the long-wheelbase 2015 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 luxury sedan. The first is that it's not a very logical choice for a luxury sedan due to the price premium it commands over a comparably equipped non-hybrid 740Li. The less expensive car sprints to 60 in an estimated 5.6 seconds -- same as the hybrid -- and its overall fuel economy is just 2 mpg behind. With such a modest margin at the pump, the ActiveHybrid 7 would need years to earn you back the extra thousands you spent up front.

But perhaps you're less concerned with expenses than with the way your car makes you feel. As a hybrid driver, you're affirming that eco-consciousness is a personal priority, even if the numbers don't show a significant improvement in efficiency. We suspect that this perspective is behind the bulk of ActiveHybrid 7 sales. If you're looking at full-size luxury sedans, you know you're not going to get Prius-like fuel economy -- but every mpg counts.

For shoppers who identify with this second school of thought, here are a few alternatives to consider. The ActiveHybrid 7's new diesel-powered sibling, the slightly more affordable 2015 BMW 740Ld xDrive, comes with standard all-wheel drive and yields 26 mpg combined, along with an adequate 6.1-second sprint to 60 mph. The plug-in 2015 Porsche Panamera S E-Hybrid is considerably pricier, but you get quite a bit in return, including superior handling, a 416-hp power plant and an electric-only range of 15 miles. If you want to maximize your battery-powered motoring, there's no substitute for the purely electric Tesla Model S. Intrigued by the diesel 7 Series? Check out the 2015 Audi A8 TDI, too; it's a smidge slower than the 740Ld xDrive but returns an remarkable 28 mpg combined.

Judged on its own merits, the 2015 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 is a thoroughly satisfying luxury car that anyone would be proud to own. But given the availability of such appealing alternatives, we recommend looking elsewhere if you want to burnish your green credentials.