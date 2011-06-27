Vehicle overview

There's no doubt that the BMW 7 Series is a top pick among successful business professionals for its luxury, performance and overall presence. But as any business-type would tell you, the ratio of cost to benefit is critical in any decision. And this may turn away potential 2013 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 buyers and point them toward the conventionally powered 7 Series.

When new, the 2013 BMW 740Li Hybrid will set you back an additional $6,700 over the gasoline-only 740Li. With an EPA-estimated 25 mpg in combined driving, the Hybrid bests the regular 7 Series by 3 mpg. As such, it would take a Hybrid 7 owner more than 20 years to recoup the cost (at 15,000 miles annually with gas at $4 per gallon). To its credit, the ActiveHybrid 7 does benefit from 35 additional horsepower, but we expect acceleration to 60 mph to only be a few tenths of a second better at best.

At least these figures are an improvement over last year's ActiveHybrid 7, which achieved only a combined 20 mpg rating from the EPA. This is thanks in large part to the smaller inline-6 engine that replaces the previous model's V8. Besides the powertrain, the 2013 version also benefits from subtle styling changes and the latest update to the iDrive infotainment interface, along with a few other optional features, all of which are available in the standard 7 Series.

Compared to other luxury flagship hybrid sedans like the 2013 Lexus LS 600h L, 2013 Mercedes S400 Hybrid and 2013 Porsche Panamera Hybrid, the BMW does fare pretty well. It's quicker and more efficient than the Mercedes and less expensive than the Lexus and Porsche. Yet if saving the planet in luxurious style is really your thing, we'd recommend checking out the all-electric Tesla Model S. From a cost-to-benefit standpoint, the 2013 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 simply doesn't earn a "buy" rating.