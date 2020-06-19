Used 2014 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 for Sale Near Me

OC Autosource - Costa Mesa / California

22in. Road Force Premium Alloy Wheels With Fresh Black Powder Coat And Lexani Tires. Factory Options Include: Executive Pkg., Soft Close Doors, Head-Up Display, Harman Kardon Premium Sound, Heated And Ventilated Seats. Lighting Pkg., Black Nappa Leather, Moonroof, Navi, Bluetooth, Smartphone Integration And Much More. This Beautiful ActiveHybrid 7 Series Is In Fantastic Condition Inside And Out. Original Window Sticker On This 7 Series Was Over $96K. It Has Just Been Serviced And Is Ready To Go........... We Have Low Interest Rate Financing With Extended Terms Available As Well As Nationwide Shipping. Trade-Ins Welcome, Call Now........................................... Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Nappa Leather Interior Surface, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Tony Thompson at 714-437-5406 or tony@ocautosource.com for more information. -

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 BMW ActiveHybrid 7 740Li with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

25 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 30 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBAYE0C54EDD85588

Stock: 3428

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-19-2020