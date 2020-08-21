Used 2015 Porsche Panamera for Sale Near Me
- 25,877 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$46,980
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A77FL051329
Stock: 10433772
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 39,707 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$53,977$5,856 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES BEST PRICE IN TOWN FOR A GTS ***EXCELLENT CONDITION***NAVIGATION***BACKUP CAMERA***VENTILATED FRONT SEATS*** SUNROOF***Like New 2015 Porsche Panamera GTS!!! Bad or no credit??? No Problem, Fast Approval Guaranteed!!! . Super Clean interior. Equipped with Navigation System. Ice cold A/C. Well maintained. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A74FL080467
Stock: 080467
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 41,824 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$39,988$3,619 Below Market
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A7XFL051275
Stock: FL051275
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- certified
2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo32,446 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$68,950$5,894 Below Market
Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta - Roswell / Georgia
*2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo ***Jet Black Metallic With Black And Saddle Brown Leather Interior *** Original M.S.R.P. $168,225 **** * *20" 911 Turbo II Wheels* * *Burmester® High-End Surround Sound System* * *Center Console Armrest with Model Logo (Front)* * *Door-Sill Guards in Brushed Aluminum, Illuminated* * *Interior Lighting Package* * *LED Headlights in Black incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)* * *Lane Departure Warning (LDW)* * *ParkAssist (Front and Rear) incl. Surround View* * *Porsche Car Connect* * *Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)* * *Power Sunblind for Rear Side Windows* * *Premium Package Plus* * *Preparation Door-Sill Guards, Illuminated* * *Seat Ventilation (Front and Rear)* * *Sport Chrono Package* * *Sport Exhaust System* * *Steering Wheel Heating* * *Two-Tone Leather Interior* * *Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest***** Porsche Certified Warranty Includes 2 Year / Unlimited Mile Warranty Period Beginning After The 4 Year / 50,000 Mile New Car Warranty Expires Or From Certified Purchase Sale Date *** In Roswell, the Hennessy name has become synonymous with the highest ethical business practices resulting in unparalleled levels of customer satisfaction. Hennessy has been the trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Roswell for over 60 years. Here at Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta, it is our business to seek the best ways, through a Porsche dedicated staff and a state of the art facility, to continuingly exceed our client's expectations. It is this commitment to excellence that makes customer service not only our promise to you...it is our mission. We pride ourselves on providing a totally enjoyable research, purchase and ownership process that is every bit as satisfying as the Porsche driving experience itself. We recognize that Porsche owners are some of the greatest automotive enthusiasts and experts in the world who demand the very best...this is what ignites our "Passion to Perform" for you! Thank you for considering Hennessy Porsche North Atlanta for your automotive needs! Our team invites you to explore further and experience the Hennessy difference!*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A72FL070075
Stock: N20832A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 65,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$48,975$5,293 Below Market
Auto Group of Louisville - Louisville / Kentucky
Priced to go!!!***CARFAX 1-OWNER***ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL***NAVIGATION***Look at this Hot Hatchback that just arrived here at Auto Group of Louisville a 2015 Porsche Panamera GTS! This Carfax 1-Owner Porsche is well equipped in true Porsche Fashion. Adaptive Cruise Control with Forward Collision Warning Navigation Heated 1st & 2nd Row Seats Back-Up Camera Front & Rear Parking Sensors Moonroof Proximity Keyless Entry & Start Black Leather Upholstery with Red Stitching Accents Power Adjustable Rear Wing Adjustable Exhaust Adjustable Suspension and much more!! Swing on by 11601 Plantside Drive in Beautiful Jeffersontown Kentucky and let one of our Great Award-Winning Friendly Knowledgeable Customer Care Specialist show you this incredible Porsche today!DealerRater's CAR DEALER OF THE YEAR 2019 & 2020!Cargurus' TOP RATED DEALER 2018 & 2020!DealerRater's CUSTOMER SATISFACTION AWARD 2019 & 2020!BEST PRICES IN 200 MILES!CALL OR TEXT US 502-999-9000! ***Online price includes $500 Finance Assist Credit and $500 Trade Assist Credit. Must Finance with AUTO GROUP OF LOUISVILLE/iDRIVE FINANCIAL to receive all Online Discounts. Financing must be provided by a lender using this dealerships assistance for customer to receive $500 Financing Assist Credit. Customer must trade-in a vehicle to receive $500 Trade Assist Credit: Trade Assist Credit is provided by this dealership: See dealer for complete details. A copy of advertised price must be presented at time of purchase to receive any special pricing or advertised price. Prior sales are excluded.***We are a family owned and operated dealership. Our caring staff will help you find the perfect car truck SUV or minivan to meet your needs. Your happiness is our passion!We work with over 15 Lenders banks and credit unions to find you the best rate and payments for your individual situation. All credit is accepted: No credit Bad credit or Good credit!!!An array of products are offered to protect your investment and your finances for years to come in the way of Extended Service Policies Total Loss Protection Tire & Wheel Coverage etc. at prices to fit any budget.Regarding our Pricing:All of our vehicles have been researched and strategically priced to be the most competitive in the market based on the Mileage Condition and Options of each vehicle. Because of this our customers come from all over the US.We have already done the shopping for YOU our Customer!!! If one of our vehicles happens to be above the NADA or Carfax Booked prices it is only because of it's Uniqueness and or Scarcity in the Marketplace. Which means we have paid more of a premium price ourselves to be able to offer this vehicle to you.We know you don't want to play games when shopping for a new car and we agree. Other than Military Discounts our Initial Visit Incentive (IVI) Program or other occasional programs our website shows our best prices.We serve Louisville Radcliff Jeffersonville New Albany Clarksville Frankfort and Lexington.Have fun shopping for your next car!!!Visit Auto Group of Louisville online at autogroupoflouisville.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 502-999-9000 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A79FL081257
Stock: L081257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,351 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$43,995$1,896 Below Market
Brogan Cadillac - Totowa / New Jersey
* GREAT DEAL AT $43,995 * * Check out this 2015 Porsche Panamera 4 * * 2015 ** Porsche * * Panamera * This 2015 Porsche Panamera 4 might just be the hatchback you've been looking for. Call today to test it out!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A79FL002104
Stock: UC2871A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 79,942 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$47,690$2,425 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
NAVIGATION, BACK UP CAMERA, DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL, HEATED AND COOLED SEATS, SUNROOF, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM!!! BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 PORSCHE PANAMERA TURBO IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Optional Dealer Prep Fee, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Pagackages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. In order to honor the advertised price, customer must print vehicle listing and present at time of arrival at dealership, and acquire managers signature on printed listing.Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A71FL070164
Stock: 070164
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-19-2018
- certified
2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo6,675 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$79,995
The Porsche Exchange - Highland Park / Illinois
SPECTACULAR LOW-MILEAGE 2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo in GREAT Condition! Covered under Porsche Certified Preowned Warranty for 2 years and UNLIMITED MILES!! Finished in STUNNING White over Black, this Turbo comes LOADED with: Premium Package Plus, Front/Rear Park Assist incl. Surround View, 20" 911 Turbo Design Wheels, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Carbon Fiber Interior Package, Heated Multi-Function Steering Wheel in Carbon Fiber and MORE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AC2A73FL070571
Stock: P200538A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 23,174 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$43,900$1,812 Below Market
Dream Motor Cars - Los Angeles / California
Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Heated Seat, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, 20 inch Aluminum Wheels, Full Leather Interior Surface, All Weather Floor Mats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Cup Holders, Daytime Running Lights, Electronic Trunk Closer, FAST- KEY entry system, Front Heated Seats, Heads Up Display, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Integrated Child Seat, Luxury Seats, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Panoramic Roof, Parking Sensors, Power Brakes, Power Lift Gate, Power Rear Sunshade, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - For over 23 years, we at Dream Motor Cars have specialized in providing our customers with the finest pre owned luxury automobiles through out the world. Due to your satisfaction meaning everything to us, we created a service commitment to every customer to ensure the best quality at unbeatable prices. Our large, Car Fax certified inventory gives you an extensive verity, to enhance the probability of discovering your dream car. *Some vehicles may have demo wheels not included on Sale Price, Please ask our sales Rep for price including Demo Wheels.* -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A7XFL006436
Stock: 006436
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-21-2018
- 14,082 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$48,950
Dean Team Volkswagen Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
***Price includes our Dean Team $750 active military rebate.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (18 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A73FL004673
Stock: K2071-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2018
- 50,469 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$51,999$4,843 Below Market
Biltmore Motors - Miami / Florida
2015 Porsche Panamera GTS 4.8L V8 DI DOHC 32VWE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!...ALL PRICES INCLUDE $2000.00 CASH OR TRADE EQUITY. We have been serving South Florida since 1962 and have delivered only the finest quality vehicles for generations! Our long-standing relationships with our lenders give us the ability to offer some of the best financing options for our customers. Don't see the car you are looking for? Ask about our complimentary purchase program where we locate the exact vehicle you're looking for as well as optional Day One, Mile One extended warranties! We look forward to helping you get your dream car!All vehicles subject to prior sale. While we make every effort to ensure the data listed here is correct, there may be instances where some of the vehicle options or features may be listed incorrectly as we get data from multiple data sources. Please make sure to confirm the details of this vehicle with the dealer to ensure its accuracy. The dealer cannot be held liable for data that is listed incorrectly or typographical errors. All advertised prices are cash prices and do not include tax, tag/reg, title or applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera GTS with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AF2A72FL081195
Stock: M2445
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-21-2019
- certified
2015 Porsche Panamera 463,375 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$41,888$241 Below Market
Rusnak/Pasadena Porsche - Pasadena / California
Porsche Certified, Asking Price $44,900, This 2015 Porsche Panamera 4 comes with a Clean CARFAX. The vehicle comes in Dark Blue Metallic over Luxor Beige Interior, Vehicle comes with outstanding features such as Wheel Center Caps w/Colored Porsche Crest, Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Dark Walnut, Panamera 4, 4D Hatchback, 3.6L V6 DI 24V, 7-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK), AWD, BOSE Surround Sound-System, Heated Steering Wheel, Lane Change Assist (LCA), Surround View w/Front & Rear ParkAssist, Wheels: 19" Panamera Classic.Certified. Porsche Details:* Roadside Assistance* 111 Point Inspection* Transferable Warranty* Warranty Deductible: $0* Includes Trip Interruption reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 24 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateWe're confident that once you've experienced the dedication and commitment of the Rusnak Standard and how we strive to embody it in every aspect of our dealership experiences, you simply won't want to do business anywhere else. So, if you're ready to enjoy a higher quality of luxury auto sales and service experiences, we'd like to humbly invite you to pay us a visit at one of our many dealerships. Come enjoy the Rusnak Standard of care and see why so many Southern California drivers put their trust in the Rusnak Auto Group.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A72FL000601
Stock: 13T00867
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 43,638 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$41,300$6,303 Below Market
Palmetto Luxury, LLC - Florence / South Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A72FL051318
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Porsche Panamera 436,286 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$48,000$571 Below Market
Porsche West Palm Beach - West Palm Beach / Florida
Exterior color: White Interior equipment: Standard Interior in Black/Luxor Beige 19" Panamera Turbo Wheels BOSE Surround Sound System Extended Range Fuel Tank ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Reversing Camera Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package Premium Package Plus Seat Ventilation (Front) Steering Wheel Heating Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A72FL004504
Stock: PC-801897A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 29,419 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$43,900$1,520 Below Market
Audi of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
2015 Porsche Panamera 418/27 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 20806 miles below market average!WELCOME, WE ARE A PROUD MEMBER OF THE WELL RESPECTED PENSKE ORGANIZATION WHOSE NAME HAS BEEN SERVING LOCAL COMMUNITIES WORLDWIDE WITH MUTUAL RESPECT AND AWARD-WINNING SERVICE FOR MANY YEARS. COMBINE PENSKE WITH AUDI'S PRESTIGIOUS HIGH PERFORMANCE VEHICLES AND YOU HAVE THE ULTIMATE DEALERSHIP TO PURCHASE OR LEASE YOUR NEXT VEHICLE. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 8J x 18 Fr & 9J x 18 Rr Panamera Wheels, Front Bucket Seats, Partial-Leather Seat Trim, Radio: CDR Audio System with MP3/Single CD, Porsche Communication Management with Navigation, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Center Armrest, Navigation System, Power Liftgate, Spoiler, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, DVD-Audio, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear side impact airbag, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Telescoping steering wheel, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 11 Speakers, Compass, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4 with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AA2A74FL006061
Stock: L006061A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 43,993 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$45,688
Gulf Coast Auto Brokers of Sarasota - Sarasota / Florida
PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE WITH ANY QUESTIONS AT 941 926 8444
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A75FL051264
Stock: FL051264
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 53,520 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$42,999
Colonial Chevrolet - Acton / Massachusetts
: Colonial Chevrolet of Acton, Our sales teams will be available to assist you with your vehicle needs. For our valued sales customers shopping online, our sales staff will assist in any way remotely to ensure your vehicle needs can be met. Our sales team members are prepared to work with you on any finance needs and value your trade-in from your home or office. Highlights of this 2015 Porsche Panamera include: Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, WAS $45,999, $4,300 below NADA Retail! Very Nice, GREAT MILES 53,520! Heated Leather Seats, Sunroof, NAV, WHEELS: 9J X 19" FR & 10J X 19" RR PANAMERA TURBO, MAHOGANY METALLIC, Rear Air, Power Liftgate, Quad Seats, PREMIUM PACKAGE PLUS WHY BUY FROM US: Our unmatched service and diverse Chevrolet inventory have set us apart as the preferred dealer in Acton. Visit us today to discover why we have the best reputation in the Acton area. OPTION PACKAGES: Including rear heated seats, blind spot detection, power steering plus, 14-Way Comfort-Memory-Package, electric seat squab length adjustment and 4-way lumbar support for driver and front passenger, electric adjustment of the steering column and LED mirror courtesy lighting, memory for storing personalized settings for driver and front passenger seat adjustments, steering column and exterior mirror positions and settings for lights, wipers, air conditioning, door locking, instrument cluster and PCM on the key remote, Settings can also be recalled using the additional memory buttons in the door, Front Seat Ventilation, seat squabs and backrests in the front featuring 3-stage ventilation and separate controls for left and right, Front & Rear ParkAssist w/Reversing Camera, a color camera, Color combination w/colors separated at trim strips, decorative stitching in upper section of dashboard as well as in upper section of front/rear door trim panel each in the lighter color, Leather interior in standard color (completely in smooth leather); complete scope of standard leather-trimmed parts plus top and front of dashboard, including instrument cluster cover Pricing analysis performed on 8/21/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0AB2A78FL051081
Stock: 20054A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-10-2020
- 20,913 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$57,900
Byers Volkswagen - Columbus / Ohio
*DESIRED FEATURES:* AWD, Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Cooled Seats, Htd Seats, Power Liftgate, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, Memory Seats.This all wheel drive 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive is one of those used cars Columbus, OH shoppers seek out for its Rhodium Silver Metallic exterior with a Black Interior. With 20,913 miles this 2015 Panamera with a 3.0 l engine is your best buy near Columbus, OH.*TECHNOLOGY FEATURES:* Keyless Entry, Multi-zone Climate Control, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Keyless Start, Auxiliary Audio Input, Anti Theft System, AM/FM Stereo, MP3 Compatible Radio, Memory Mirrors, Garage Door Opener, Single-Disc CD Player. Your Rhodium Silver Metallic 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive near Columbus, Ohio is available for immediate test drives in Columbus, OH.*Our Car Dealership near Columbus, Ohio:* Call Byers Porsche today at *(888) 713-8423 TO SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE* of this 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive! Byers Porsche serves Columbus, OH. You can also visit us at, 401 N Hamilton Rd Columbus OH, 43213 to check it out in person! Byers Porsche Used car dealership only sells used cars Columbus, OH buyers can trust for safety and worry free driving.*MECHANICAL FEATURES:* This Porsche Panamera comes factory equipped with an impressive 3.0 l engine, an 7-speed auto-shift manual w/od transmission. Other installed mechanical features include Power Windows, Heated Mirrors, Turbocharged Engine, Traction Control, Power Mirrors, Active Suspension, Power Locks, Power Passenger Seat, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Cruise Control, Disc Brakes, Air Suspension, Intermittent Wipers, Power Steering, Remote Trunk Release, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Trip Computer, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers. Byers Porsche is Central Ohio's only location where you can test drive a new, used or Certified car. That's why more Ohio used car shoppers and owners drive to Byers Porsche in Columbus for used cars, trucks & SUVs sales, service, parts and accessories.*INTERIOR OPTIONS:* Automatic Climate Control, Heated Rear Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Dual Power Seats, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Adjustable Lumbar Seat(s), Power Drivers Seat, Air Conditioning, Bucket Seats, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Vanity Mirrors, Rear Window Defroster, Floor Mats*EXTERIOR OPTIONS:* Aluminum Wheels, Power Folding Mirrors, Wheel Locks, Privacy Glass, Auto Headlamp, Spoiler / Ground Effects*SAFETY OPTIONS:* Electronic Stability Control, Rain Sensing Windshield Wipers, Rear Parking Aid, HID Headlamps, Back-Up Sensors, Daytime Running Lights, Brake Assist, Drivers Air Bag, Rear Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag, Auto Leveling Headlights, Knee AirBag, Anti-Lock Brakes, Passenger Air Bag Sensor, Front Head Air Bag, Front Side Air Bags, Child Proof Locks, Auto Dimming R/V Mirror, Passenger Air Bag. This 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive comes standard with peace of mind for any driving conditions*Why utilize Porsche Financial Financing?* You can use our Porsche Dealer car payment calculator to calculate your payment on this Rhodium Silver Metallic 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive. Our Byers Porsche Porsche Porsche Financial Specialists work with every level of credit and Porsche Financing needs. From bad credit car financing to the highest credit scores, our Porsche Porsche Financial experts offer more and better credit options than used car lots in Columbus, Ohio.The Byers Porsche used car dealership in Central Ohio is an easy drive or fly in from anywhere in the United States. Our car lot sits just east of Columbus, OH where your 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive will be waiting for your test drive and/or shipping instructions.When shopping for used cars Columbus shoppers prefer the short drive to Columbus, OH. We're glad you found this pre-owned Porsche Panamera for sale at our used car dealership near Columbus, Ohio in Columbus, OH. Looking for Porsche financing? Our Byers Porsche finance specialist will find the best rates available for this pre-owned Porsche Panamera for sale. Byers Porsche has new cars for sale and used cars for sale in Columbus just east of Columbus. So, if you're shopping used car dealerships in Columbus, OH consider driving just past Bexley, OH to Columbus where you'll experience Central Ohio's preferred Porsche dealer service, sales and the Byers Porsche difference!Byers Porsche Used Car, Truck, SUV And Van Super center stocks the vehicles Columbus, OH shoppers prefer like this 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive stock # I29283.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Panamera 4S Executive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automated_manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP0BB2A76FL060141
Stock: I29283
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
