Used 1994 BMW 7 Series 750iL Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV12
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/408.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity24.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque332 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower296 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle39.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV12
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room58.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear leg room42.6 in.
Rear shoulder room58.7 in.
Measurements
Length197.8 in.
Curb weight4167 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width72.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Silver Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Brocade Red Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Granite Silver Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Alpine White II
  • Orient Blue Metallic
  • Brilliant Red
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Samana Beige Metallic
  • Mauritius Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
