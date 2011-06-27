Estimated values
1994 BMW 7 Series 750iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,153
|$1,696
|$1,996
|Clean
|$1,027
|$1,515
|$1,783
|Average
|$774
|$1,152
|$1,356
|Rough
|$522
|$789
|$929
Estimated values
1994 BMW 7 Series 740i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$776
|$1,341
|$1,651
|Clean
|$691
|$1,197
|$1,474
|Average
|$521
|$911
|$1,122
|Rough
|$351
|$624
|$769
Estimated values
1994 BMW 7 Series 740iL 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$707
|$1,246
|$1,541
|Clean
|$630
|$1,113
|$1,376
|Average
|$475
|$846
|$1,047
|Rough
|$320
|$580
|$717