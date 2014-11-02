Used 1995 BMW 3 Series for Sale Near Me

6,185 listings
3 Series Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
  • 1995 BMW 3 Series 325i
    used

    1995 BMW 3 Series 325i

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $1,888

    Details
  • 1995 BMW 3 Series 318ti
    used

    1995 BMW 3 Series 318ti

    130,900 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,900

    Details
  • 1995 BMW 3 Series 318ti
    used

    1995 BMW 3 Series 318ti

    147,000 miles
    1 Accident, 8 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,900

    Details
  • 1997 BMW 3 Series 328is
    used

    1997 BMW 3 Series 328is

    46,321 miles

    $9,500

    Details
  • 1997 BMW 3 Series 318i
    used

    1997 BMW 3 Series 318i

    180,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,990

    Details
  • 1998 BMW 3 Series 323is
    used

    1998 BMW 3 Series 323is

    111,742 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,500

    Details
  • 1998 BMW 3 Series 328i
    used

    1998 BMW 3 Series 328i

    92,521 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 1992 BMW 3 Series 318i
    used

    1992 BMW 3 Series 318i

    68,761 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 1998 BMW 3 Series 318ti
    used

    1998 BMW 3 Series 318ti

    117,530 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,900

    Details
  • 1999 BMW 3 Series 328is
    used

    1999 BMW 3 Series 328is

    142,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 BMW 3 Series 328i
    used

    1999 BMW 3 Series 328i

    125,850 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 1999 BMW 3 Series 328i
    used

    1999 BMW 3 Series 328i

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease

    $1,999

    Details
  • 1990 BMW 3 Series 325i
    used

    1990 BMW 3 Series 325i

    114,978 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,001

    Details
  • 2000 BMW 3 Series 323i
    used

    2000 BMW 3 Series 323i

    126,199 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2000 BMW 3 Series 323Ci
    used

    2000 BMW 3 Series 323Ci

    141,730 miles

    $4,323

    Details
  • 2000 BMW 3 Series 328i
    used

    2000 BMW 3 Series 328i

    135,952 miles
    No accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 3 Series 330i
    used

    2001 BMW 3 Series 330i

    178,000 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $3,122

    Details
  • 2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci in Gray
    used

    2001 BMW 3 Series 330Ci

    124,236 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,999

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 6,185 listings
Consumer Reviews for the BMW 3 Series

Overall Consumer Rating
4.763 Reviews
  • 5
    (79%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
Best Car I Ever Owned
ccs95,02/11/2014
I bought my 95 brand new in Bellevue, WA. This car has been nothing short of perfect. I had a 12 year old son, a prairie dog with a cage that was 3' x 4', and we skied a lot! We went to the mountains in snow, sleet and rain...we have experienced several tropical storms and hurricanes...we moved to the Arizona desert. This car has taken us here, there and just about everywhere. We had a minor problems in the beginning... Never any engine problems, we have over 230,000 miles and are still going strong. Wear and tear has had it usual issues, and we are going in for struts this week. Still have original clutch, tranny, (got a rock in the radiator) not the cars fault. Love this car!
Report abuse
Full transparency. No surprises.
