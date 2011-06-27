  1. Home
Used 1995 BMW 3 Series 325i Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)292.4/447.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque181 lb-ft @ 4200 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower189 hp @ 5900 rpm
Turning circle34.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.3 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Measurements
Length174.5 in.
Curb weight3352 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.9 cu.ft.
Height53.1 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width67.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dakar Yellow
  • Arctic Gray Metallic
  • Avus Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sorrento Blue Metallic
  • Aspen Silver Metallic
  • Dark Blue
  • Ascot Green Metallic
  • Calypso Red Metallic
  • Cosmos Black Metallic
  • Boston Green Metallic
  • Alpine White III
  • Mojave Brown Metallic
  • Fjord Gray Metallic
  • Montreal Blue Metallic
  • Morea Green Metallic
  • Dark Green II
  • Arctic Silver Metallic
  • Madeira Black
  • Samoa Blue Metallic
  • Devine Blue Metallic
  • Alaska Blue Metallic
  • Diamond Black Metallic
  • Cashmere Beige Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Orient Blue Metallic Pearl
  • Navarro Violet Metallic
  • Jet Black
  • Cordoba Red Metallic
  • Oxford Green Metallic
  • Sienna Orange Metallic
  • Daytona Violet Metallic
