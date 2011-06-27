Estimated values
1995 BMW 3 Series 318ti 2dr Hatchback with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,244
|$1,620
|Clean
|$482
|$1,098
|$1,430
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$219
|$514
|$672
Estimated values
1995 BMW 3 Series 325is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$601
|$1,378
|$1,798
|Clean
|$529
|$1,216
|$1,588
|Average
|$385
|$893
|$1,167
|Rough
|$240
|$569
|$746
Estimated values
1995 BMW 3 Series 318i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$592
|$1,259
|$1,620
|Clean
|$521
|$1,111
|$1,430
|Average
|$379
|$815
|$1,051
|Rough
|$237
|$520
|$672
Estimated values
1995 BMW 3 Series 318is 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,244
|$1,620
|Clean
|$482
|$1,098
|$1,430
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$219
|$514
|$672
Estimated values
1995 BMW 3 Series 318i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$547
|$1,244
|$1,620
|Clean
|$482
|$1,098
|$1,430
|Average
|$350
|$806
|$1,051
|Rough
|$219
|$514
|$672
Estimated values
1995 BMW 3 Series 325i 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$566
|$1,249
|$1,620
|Clean
|$499
|$1,103
|$1,430
|Average
|$363
|$809
|$1,051
|Rough
|$227
|$516
|$672
Estimated values
1995 BMW 3 Series 325i 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$641
|$1,263
|$1,602
|Clean
|$564
|$1,115
|$1,414
|Average
|$410
|$818
|$1,039
|Rough
|$257
|$522
|$664