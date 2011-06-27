Estimated values
2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,574
|$15,897
|$18,142
|Clean
|$12,896
|$15,107
|$17,239
|Average
|$11,541
|$13,525
|$15,432
|Rough
|$10,186
|$11,944
|$13,625
Estimated values
2015 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,923
|$22,161
|$25,291
|Clean
|$17,978
|$21,058
|$24,032
|Average
|$16,089
|$18,854
|$21,512
|Rough
|$14,200
|$16,650
|$18,993
Estimated values
2015 Audi A6 TDI Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,819
|$22,039
|$25,152
|Clean
|$17,879
|$20,943
|$23,899
|Average
|$16,001
|$18,750
|$21,394
|Rough
|$14,122
|$16,558
|$18,889
Estimated values
2015 Audi A6 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,340
|$23,390
|$26,340
|Clean
|$19,325
|$22,227
|$25,029
|Average
|$17,294
|$19,900
|$22,405
|Rough
|$15,264
|$17,574
|$19,781
Estimated values
2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,774
|$17,302
|$19,745
|Clean
|$14,036
|$16,441
|$18,761
|Average
|$12,561
|$14,720
|$16,795
|Rough
|$11,087
|$12,999
|$14,828
Estimated values
2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,333
|$17,956
|$20,493
|Clean
|$14,567
|$17,063
|$19,472
|Average
|$13,037
|$15,277
|$17,431
|Rough
|$11,506
|$13,491
|$15,390
Estimated values
2015 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,425
|$20,407
|$23,290
|Clean
|$16,555
|$19,392
|$22,130
|Average
|$14,816
|$17,363
|$19,810
|Rough
|$13,076
|$15,333
|$17,490
Estimated values
2015 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,304
|$16,753
|$19,118
|Clean
|$13,590
|$15,919
|$18,166
|Average
|$12,162
|$14,253
|$16,262
|Rough
|$10,734
|$12,587
|$14,358