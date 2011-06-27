Used 2015 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

Excellence isn't cheap, but it's worth it Robert C , 12/19/2016 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful As I filled out the survey and came to the "value" section, it was hard to settle on a good answer. The A6 is an absolutely wonderful car, but it costs a lot too - especially if you opt for the V6 and some upgrades. In the end, you do get what you pay for, so I settled on four stars, as the car is not a bargain by any means as was my 1999 A4 and 2007 A6 (both Quattro's and V6's). Had I not owned the aforementioned vehicles, I would never have ponied up $55-60k for this or another upscale sedan. But eight years with each previous Audi was enough to keep me coming back for more, even if I did vow to never again buy another one if the rate of inflation stays on course as it did between 2007 and this one. Putting financial matters aside, let's talk about what makes it worth the price for me. Aside from how solid the car feels inside and out, top to bottom, and aside from the top-notch technological features, I flat-out love the way this car performs in every mode of driving. I run 50 miles per day on twisty backroads in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, and this car makes every mile a pleasant one. Whether I am in the mood for some spirited driving or just relaxed cruising, the smoothness and grace with which this automobile takes these roads is little short of astonishing. It is silly-quick, handles like a sports car, and in true Audi form does it smoothly as silk. I do not advise anyone pay for the "sport package", as this one handles as well or better than did the 2007 A6 WITH a sport pkg. Bottom line: Even tho the car is quite attractive and had luxury appointments and technology aplenty, it still manages to give the driver a superb driving experience, which to me is priority #1. My only complaint is that the German carmakers who had always prided themselves on providing drivers with the best road-feel on planet earth have all gone with the electronic steering which takes so much of that feel away from the driver. I guess we have to chalk that one up to "progress". Interior appointments, as all have stated, are excellent, and the superb paint and bodywork will probably outlast all the mechanical components. If there was one nicety I would put in the must-have list, it would be the Bose stereo system. An automobile this good does not deserve to have lousy audio. If you want a sedan that pampers you while also understanding you actively appreciate an excellent driving experience, look no further. It may not be cheap, but you absolutely do get what you pay for. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2015 Audi A6 Prestige Dale , 05/25/2018 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I had this car since July 14, 2014 and 72,000 miles. I have truly enjoyed the car. It is fun to drive and it has held up well. The 3.0 Super Charged engine provides good power. The ride is what is expected from a premium car. The external and internal appearance is very appealing. The concerns are with the automatic transmission noticeable shift points which is especially noticeable from a start at a stop light. The brakes are adequate but could have a better feel and modulation. Steering is good for most drivers unless you are a car critic. Recently, I had to replace both front wheel bearings, the driver side in January and passages side in May. I am happy with my car and plan on keeping it for two to three more years. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Little annoyances that add up Houston Driver , 12/29/2016 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 13 of 16 people found this review helpful Let me preface this by saying I've owned 4 BMW 5 Series in a row, the last of which was a 550i (circa 2012+/-). I decided to open my mind and consider getting something different, for a change. After reading the reviews, it appeared the A6 had surpassed all its competition, including the 5 series. You know how test drives go... I didn't really get to push it and certainly couldn't appreciate what daily and practical use of the vehicle would entail. You've read all the professional reviews which tend to ignore some of the annoyances you pick up on after owning the car for a while. In this review, I will only focus on the negative aspects of this car (not the positive). In no particular order... * Bluetooth connectivity was sub-par (compared to our Lexus RX 350). It takes far too long for the vehicle to recognize your phone, which poses obvious problems. If you are using the google maps app on your iPhone and it vocalizes guidance instructions over your car speakers, the first part of the instructions are always cut off (not so on the much cheaper Lexus). * iPhone integration is a joke. In a 2015 model I received the connection to an iPhone 4! When I asked where my iPhone 5 connector was, the dealership informed me I had to go to Apple to buy the adapter. Are you kidding me, Audi? If you connect your iPhone via Bluetooth, you can only select your songs on the Audi display SEQUENTIALLY. So if you have 3000 songs, you literally have to scroll through each song to get to the one you want. They give you an Audi app for media, but it was not reliable. Best thing to do is just to hard connect, but you have to turn off Bluetooth audio, or it will fuss at you. * Navigation has a critical flaw. Say you enter an address, it may prompt you to select (from about 5-7) a zip code. If you are unsure, you pick one and if it's the wrong one, you are informed that address doesn't exist. Why in the world would the option to select a zip code to a non-existent address be available, in the first place? There is also a feature to vocalize (input) the address. The button to activate this feature never worked reliably. * Computer processing power is sub-par. You'd think Audi would just step it up a notch and put in a better processor to speed up execution of commands. It takes forever for your system to initialize. Say you want to turn on Satellite radio, it may take up to 10 seconds (from when you start the car)... not so on my Lexus. * Seating is not great for road trips. I was spoiled with my last BMW because I had the comfort seats. The A6 (2015 version) didn't have this option available (I heard they added it in 2016, but have not verified and don't know just how comfortable it is for long hauls). On a few trips to Austin and Dallas (from Houston), I found myself constantly shifting from side to side because the seating was just not comfortable. My wife (5'4" 112 lbs) had similar complaints. * Steering still didn't feel as tight as my last BMW550 and, understandably (because the 550 was more powerful) the acceleration was not what I was accustomed to, either. * Air recycle always turned off by itself. It will not let you select the option to recycle and stay in this mode. * No USB to add music to the Jukebox. You can only do this using a CD, DVD, or memory card. * Transmission/gear issues. During slow (parking lot) speeds the car would occasionally jerk forward as if a gear was slipping or something. I ignored it at first, but my passenger would always say "Is there something wrong with your car". Long story short, I had the car for two years (on a three year lease) and put about 10K miles on it. I sold it and didn't mind paying for negative equity. This experience, along with my poor experience with Audi Central of Houston, I will likely not purchase another Audi. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love this thing every time I drive it John Vetrano , 02/23/2018 TDI Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We've owned our diesel A6 for three years next month and love it. It was my daily driver for 2 1/2 years and my 35 minute commute (mostly curvy country back roads) was comfortable and the diesel had plenty of "umph" for passing. It has shift paddles but I never use them as the tranny seems to work fine and I still am not "in tune" with the characteristics of the diesel so I let the tranny do the shifting. I have taken it on three long road trips, each about 600 miles each way, and it is fantastic. Over 40 mpg at 70 mph with a nice stereo, awesomely comfortable seats, and an efficient cruise control (as an older base car it doesn't have adaptive cruise control). GPS is great and has voice control that works fine. We got the prestige with most of the bells and whistles (how did we live without heads up display??) The diesel-gate hit the fan a few months after we bought it but it never bothered me. We just had the fix done about a month ago and it seems to drive the same but mpg seems reduced a few percent. We already received our Audi settlement payment but not the Bosch one yet. Anyway, six months ago we sold my wife's SUV and bought a truck to pull a trailer so I've been driving the F150 and she's driving the Audi. I only drive it occasionally and today was such a day; I'm re-impressed with this car every time I drive it. I can't imagine that aside from size (and this has plenty of rear-seat and trunk room) an A8 can be any better. Thoughtful touches like the grocery bag hooks in the trunk are great. The interior (we got the open pore wood with a light tan leather) is still attractive and it is my first car with cooled seats, which are great in the summer (and for my hot-flashing wife!!). Anyway, can't say enough about it. Rockville Audi has been great (we had a BMW but the service at the local dealer was horrible). Last thing; I have managed to find what for me is the most perfect seating position in any car I've owned. I have a relatively short body compared to legs/arms but it is fully adjustable and the seat bottom tips back a bit to keep the thighs supported. Love it! We normally turn over cars about every three years but have decided to keep this for another three. Update: car now has 70,000 miles. We had another issue with the emission control (warranty) and needed to use a different dealer than Rockville Audi. They messed up and sprayed diesel all in the engine compartment. Took them over two months to get the smell out such that we could park it in our garage. The point is; we considered just selling it as my wife was frustrated but we both agreed that we like it too much so we waited out the process and are happy we did. We plan to drive it for a long time, which is unusual for us. Oh; one of the loaners she had was a loaded 2019 A6. That was pretty sweet, too! Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse