Used 2015 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 535i

    53,793 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $16,599

    $4,879 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i in White
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 535i

    65,378 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,797

    $5,606 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 535i

    54,016 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $20,582

    $3,903 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 528i

    68,148 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $15,880

    $3,739 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 528i

    52,253 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $14,198

    $3,179 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 528i

    84,036 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $15,444

    $2,312 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 535i

    72,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,798

    $2,915 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 528i

    43,648 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,199

    $2,630 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 528i

    73,059 miles
    Great Deal

    $15,997

    $2,475 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    81,905 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $16,995

    $1,679 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive in Silver
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive

    62,698 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $18,499

    $2,037 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in Black
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    63,088 miles
    Great Deal

    $21,964

    $2,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 550i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 550i

    30,875 miles
    Lemon history, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,800

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive in White
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive

    85,580 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $16,980

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i in Light Brown
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 528i

    61,599 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $15,983

    $2,268 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 535i

    32,422 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $21,498

    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i in White
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 528i

    76,381 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $16,010

    $2,054 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 BMW 5 Series 550i in Gray
    used

    2015 BMW 5 Series 550i

    72,000 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,500

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the BMW 5 Series

Read recent reviews for the BMW 5 Series
Overall Consumer Rating
4.822 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 22 reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 2
    (5%)
2015 bmw 535i m sport space grey
bfeller1,09/12/2014
Picked up a new 2015 BMW 535i M Sport and it has met all and exceeded my expectations. I pulled into a parking garage today to hear the attendant comment "that's one sweet ride", enough said! The m sport suspension puts the BMW back into this 535 and the 300hp engine does not get any sweeter (unless you're ready for the uncompromising m5 and the extra costs as well) the exterior with the m sport lines, 19 inch wheels and blacked out grille accentuate this sedan perfectly and the high tech interior is right on the money, multi contour seats just don't get any better and the heads up driver display is cutting edge.I have owned a mercedes e55 audi s4 and m3 and this vehicle tops the list
Report abuse
