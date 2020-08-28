Used 2015 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me
- 53,793 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$16,599$4,879 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Miami / Florida
Buy this car online and have it delivered to your home. An online or over the phone live assistant will walk you through a simple process without ever leaving your home. Prior to delivery, your car will be fully detailed and sanitized for your safety. If you love it, keep it, if not, exchange it with our 5-Day Exchange Policy. It is that easy!Florida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.Our 2015 BMW 535i looks great in Jet Black. Powered by a Turbocharged 3.0 Liter 6 Cylinder that generates 300hp which is mated to a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Rear Wheel Drive 5 Series luxury sedan provides rapid acceleration, up to 30mpg on the open road, a smooth, quiet ride, and attractive styling highlighted by adaptive HID headlamps, a power sunroof, and split-spoke alloy wheels.Slip inside our 535i's well-crafted interior and check out the wealth of amenities that surround you. Ash wood trim, heated, power-adjustable front seats with driver-side memory, heated outboard rear seats, ambient lighting, a heated, leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel, keyless entry/ignition, a power trunk lid, a power-deployable rear window sunshade, manual rear side-window sunshades, and dual-zone automatic climate control ensure every drive is pleasant and tranquil. You'll also appreciate the ease of use offered by BMW's full-color iDrive infotainment system that features navigation, voice commands, Bluetooth, AM/FM/available satellite radio, CD, and USB/Aux inputs.BMW's engineers include a wide variety of technologies to help keep you and your passengers secure. Some of the many features include a back-up camera, front/rear parking sensors, available BMW Assist SOS services, rain-sensing windshield wipers, a heads-up display, anti-lock brakes, traction/stability control, and advanced airbags. Our 535i offers incredible comfort, impressive capability, and stunning good looks, ensuring you are re-energized after every drive. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5B1C57FD918873
Stock: 113414
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-11-2020
- 65,378 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,797$5,606 Below Market
HGreg.com Miami - N Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5B1C54FD919043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 54,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$20,582$3,903 Below Market
Urse Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - White Hall / West Virginia
For the added piece of mind with safety at everyoneâ s top priority, Urse has gone the extra mile to ensure proper disinfecting measures of all touch points of this vehicle. We are also offering a full buying experience from the comfort of your home. Please contact us today for further information. Air Conditioning, Anti-Theft AM/FM/CD Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Front dual zone A/C, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Power moonroof, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Remote keyless entry, Speed-Sensitive Wipers. Clean CARFAX. 20/31 City/Highway MPG Awards: * JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS) Reviews: * Superb powertrains impressive fuel economy in most forms elegant interior packed with high-tech features smooth, quiet ride advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds * The BMW 5 series continues to be tailor-made to the tastes of the driver with multiple options of Sedan or Gran Turismo, but those enhancements just got better. The exterior has been modernized with subtle, yet profile-enhancing, changes to the nose and tail. There are also contour lines around the grille and reshaped air intakes. All models now have adaptive xenon headlamps with LED alternatives available, and new thin-line taillamps are a nice addition. BMW has expanded both the standard and optional equipment including engine upgrades. The Gran Turismo specifically has received front fascia recasting and an extended liftgate that increases cargo capacity by 2.1-cubic feet. The luxurious outside look has been translated into the comfortable interior of the 5 series as well. There are many engines to choose from as well. On the 528i there is a 240hp 2.0L TwinPower Turbo. On the 535i there is a 300hp 3.0L TwinPower Turbo. The 535d comes with a 255hp 3.0L TwinTurbo Diesel. While the top of the line 550i comes with a 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8. Other available features are ActiveHybrid which is paired to the 3.0L TwinTurbo or xDrive for AWD. BMW Assist can offer an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service all in one on an integrated 10.2-inch screen. The lowest model starts with ten speakers and options are available for many more sound packages. Existing upgrades for the tech enthusiast are iPad holders and snap-in adapters for Apple products and Blackberry make working from the car a breeze. In addition, rear view, side and top view cameras are all options for safety. Standard safety features include airbags, safety belt reminders, anti-theft alarm system, and an interlocking door anchoring system. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5B1C57FG127029
Stock: X20343B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 68,148 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$15,880$3,739 Below Market
OC Auto Club - Midway City / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5A5C51FD518463
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,253 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$14,198$3,179 Below Market
HGreg.com Miami - N Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5A5C5XFD516842
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,036 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$15,444$2,312 Below Market
Buckeye Toyota - Lancaster / Ohio
Blue 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I423/34 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Superb powertrains; impressive fuel economy in most forms; elegant interior packed with high-tech features; smooth, quiet ride; advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds * The BMW 5 series continues to be tailor-made to the tastes of the driver with multiple options of Sedan or Gran Turismo, but those enhancements just got better. The exterior has been modernized with subtle, yet profile-enhancing, changes to the nose and tail. There are also contour lines around the grille and reshaped air intakes. All models now have adaptive xenon headlamps with LED alternatives available, and new thin-line taillamps are a nice addition. BMW has expanded both the standard and optional equipment including engine upgrades. The Gran Turismo specifically has received front fascia recasting and an extended liftgate that increases cargo capacity by 2.1-cubic feet. The luxurious outside look has been translated into the comfortable interior of the 5 series as well. There are many engines to choose from as well. On the 528i there is a 240hp 2.0L TwinPower Turbo. On the 535i there is a 300hp 3.0L TwinPower Turbo. The 535d comes with a 255hp 3.0L TwinTurbo Diesel. While the top of the line 550i comes with a 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8. Other available features are ActiveHybrid which is paired to the 3.0L TwinTurbo or xDrive for AWD. BMW Assist can offer an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service all in one on an integrated 10.2-inch screen. The lowest model starts with ten speakers and options are available for many more sound packages. Existing upgrades for the tech enthusiast are iPad holders and snap-in adapters for Apple products and Blackberry make working from the car a breeze. In addition, rear view, side and top view cameras are all options for safety. Standard safety features include airbags, safety belt reminders, anti-theft alarm system, and an interlocking door anchoring system. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryBUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER. Our large inventory and wide selection of models, along with competitive pricing, allows us to make you a great deal on the Toyota of your choice. At Buckeye Toyota in Lancaster, our goal is to assist you in making a confident decision. Our friendly, professional sales staff is here to answer your questions and listen to your needs. Whether you're shopping new or pre-owned, we're here to help with your vehicle search. WWW.MYBUCKEYETOYOTA.COM 740-654-3943.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5A5C51FD525185
Stock: TF739B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 72,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$19,798$2,915 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, Se habla espan ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, Brown Leather, 10 Speakers, 19 x 8.5 Fr & 19 x 9.0 Rr (Style 351M) Wheels, Adaptive Full LED Lights, Aerodynamic Kit, Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim, AM/FM radio, Anthracite Headliner, Anti-Theft AM/FM/CD Audio System, Automatic High Beams, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Four wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Lighting Package, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, M Sport, M Sport Package, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Memory seat, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Power Front Seats, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear-View Camera, Satellite Radio, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Without Lines Designation Outside. Black 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L I6 DOHC 24V TwinPower Turbo20/31 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Superb powertrains; impressive fuel economy in most forms; elegant interior packed with high-tech features; smooth, quiet ride; advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds* The BMW 5 series continues to be tailor-made to the tastes of the driver with multiple options of Sedan or Gran Turismo, but those enhancements just got better. The exterior has been modernized with subtle, yet profile-enhancing, changes to the nose and tail. There are also contour lines around the grille and reshaped air intakes. All models now have adaptive xenon headlamps with LED alternatives available, and new thin-line taillamps are a nice addition. BMW has expanded both the standard and optional equipment including engine upgrades. The Gran Turismo specifically has received front fascia recasting and an extended liftgate that increases cargo capacity by 2.1-cubic feet. The luxurious outside look has been translated into the comfortable interior of the 5 series as well. There are many engines to choose from as well. On the 528i there is a 240hp 2.0L TwinPower Turbo. On the 535i there is a 300hp 3.0L TwinPower Turbo. The 535d comes with a 255hp 3.0L TwinTurbo Diesel. While the top of the line 550i comes with a 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8. Other available features are ActiveHybrid which is paired to the 3.0L TwinTurbo or xDrive for AWD. BMW Assist can offer an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service all in one on an integrated 10.2-inch screen. The lowest model starts with ten speakers and options are available for many more sound packages. Existing upgrades for the tech enthusiast are iPad holders and snap-in adapters for Apple products and Blackberry make working from the car a breeze. In addition, rear view, side and top view cameras are all options for safety. Standard safety features include airbags, safety belt reminders, anti-theft alarm system, and an interlocking door anchoring system. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5B1C55FD920251
Stock: 109388
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-11-2019
- 43,648 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$17,199$2,630 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - West Palm Beach / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS!, FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, Se habla espan??ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery. Jet Black 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i RWD 8-Speed Automatic 2.0L I4Odometer is 6775 miles below market average! 23/34 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Superb powertrains; impressive fuel economy in most forms; elegant interior packed with high-tech features; smooth, quiet ride; advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds* The BMW 5 series continues to be tailor-made to the tastes of the driver with multiple options of Sedan or Gran Turismo, but those enhancements just got better. The exterior has been modernized with subtle, yet profile-enhancing, changes to the nose and tail. There are also contour lines around the grille and reshaped air intakes. All models now have adaptive xenon headlamps with LED alternatives available, and new thin-line taillamps are a nice addition. BMW has expanded both the standard and optional equipment including engine upgrades. The Gran Turismo specifically has received front fascia recasting and an extended liftgate that increases cargo capacity by 2.1-cubic feet. The luxurious outside look has been translated into the comfortable interior of the 5 series as well. There are many engines to choose from as well. On the 528i there is a 240hp 2.0L TwinPower Turbo. On the 535i there is a 300hp 3.0L TwinPower Turbo. The 535d comes with a 255hp 3.0L TwinTurbo Diesel. While the top of the line 550i comes with a 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8. Other available features are ActiveHybrid which is paired to the 3.0L TwinTurbo or xDrive for AWD. BMW Assist can offer an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service all in one on an integrated 10.2-inch screen. The lowest model starts with ten speakers and options are available for many more sound packages. Existing upgrades for the tech enthusiast are iPad holders and snap-in adapters for Apple products and Blackberry make working from the car a breeze. In addition, rear view, side and top view cameras are all options for safety. Standard safety features include airbags, safety belt reminders, anti-theft alarm system, and an interlocking door anchoring system. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5A5C54FD513533
Stock: 105700
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-30-2019
- 73,059 milesGreat Deal
$15,997$2,475 Below Market
Mirage Auto Sales - Sacramento / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5A5C56FD525151
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,905 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$16,995$1,679 Below Market
112 Auto Plaza - Patchogue / New York
ATTENTION! ! !!GENERAL PUBLIC!!! PLEASE READ!!! INVOICE CLEARANCE SALE!!!! THESE ARE OUR COST PRICES!! Feel free to come down and check out this BEAUTY!!! And MAKE US AN OFFER'' we can't refuse. $$$$$ NO REASONABLE OFFER ABOVE OUR COST PRICE REFUSED PLEASE BRING AD TO GET INTERNET SPECIAL PRICING ''MAKE US AN OFFER'' CASH OR FINANCE!!!!***** WE HAVE NEW FINANCING OPTIONS !! This is an opportunity to repair or start your credit!! All cars are SERVICED/ PREP AND SAFETY INSPECTED AND READY TO GO. Extended warranty plans available at an additional cost. TRADE-INS welcomed. Appointments are recommended due to SAME DAY DELIVERY and FAST TURN around NY PLATES available on the spot. We also provide TEMP PLATES FOR OUR OUT OF STATE CUSTOMERS.All vehicles pay applicable State Specific Taxes Tags Licenseand a Trans UCMR fee of $990.00(non – negotiable).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5B3C57FD542347
Stock: 35370
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,698 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$18,499$2,037 Below Market
Classy & Luxury Motors - Marietta / Georgia
This 2015 BMW 5 Series 4dr 528i xDrive features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Cashmere Silver Metallic with a Black interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Rear Air Conditioning, Phone, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, 1 LCD Monitor In The Front, Graphic Equalizer, harman/kardon Speakers, Window Grid Antenna, Streaming Audio, Wheels with Silver Accents, Clearcoat Paint, LED Brakelights, Tires: P225/55R17 AS Run-Flat, Body-Colored Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors with Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator, Fully Automatic Projector Beam High Intensity Lowith High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps with Delay-Off, Cornering Lights, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Body-Colored Rear Bumper, Perimeter/Approach Lights, Chrome Grille, Chrome Side Windows Trim, Body-Colored Front Bumper, Body-Colored Door Handles, Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats, Power Fuel Flap Locking Type, Cargo Area Concealed Storage, Illuminated Glove Box, Delayed Accessory Power, Instrument Panel Covered Bin Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Console Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins, Driver Foot Rest, Cargo Space Lights, BMW Online Full Service Internet Access, Front Cupholder, Rear Cupholder, Fade-To-Off Interior Lighting, Power Rear Windows, Power Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints, Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors Steering Wheel and Head Restraints, Front Center Armrest Rear Center Armrest with Pass-Thru And Skibag with Storage, Analog Display, Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Door Panel Insert Genuine Wood/Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents, Interior Lock Disable, Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only, Systems Monitor, Engine Immobilizer, Power 1st Row Windows with Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down, Tracker System, Outside Temp Gauge, Ashtray, Front And Rear Map Lights, Leatherette Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Integrated Navigation System with Voice Activation, Full Floor Console with Locking Storage and 4 12V DC Power Outlets, Lumbar Support, Rear HVAC with Separate Controls, Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim, Full Cloth Headliner, Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors with Driver And Passenger Illumination, Engine Oil Cooler, Multi-Link Rear Suspension with Coil Springs, Engine: 2.0L I4, 18.5 Gal. Fuel Tank, 3.23 Axle Ratio, Regenerative 210 Amp Alternator, Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars, Full-Time All-Wheel, Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature, 90-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery, Double Wishbone Front Suspension with Coil Springs, Side Impact Beams, Rear Child Safety Locks, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Low Tire Pressure Warning, Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Osman Roman at 770-425-3500 or oroman@amazingluxurycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5A7C50FD621174
Stock: M621174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-29-2020
- 63,088 milesGreat Deal
$21,964$2,086 Below Market
Breckenridge Motors - Saint Louis / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5B3C53FD544029
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 30,875 milesLemon history, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,800
Bridgewater Kia - Bridgewater / New Jersey
Please note that in September 2019 BMW USA reacquired this vehicle due to a customer complaint concerning "Engine Peripheral Concerns". BMW fully resolved this matter under warranty by simply Replaced All Spark Plugs and Fuel Injectors.In the interest of customer satisfaction, BMW USA agreed to repurchase the vehicle.Bridgewater Kia have all the documentation from BMW USA on file.This is an excellent opportunity to save thousands!*2015 BMW 550i M-Sport Sedan,*Dark Graphite Metallic Exterior over Black Nappa Leather Interior,*ORIGINAL MSRP: $87,875.00,**FACTORY OPTIONS INCLUDE:**Dynamic Handling Package (Originally $3,500),*Dynamic Damper Control, Adaptive Drive,*Executive Package (Originally $4,300),*Head-Up Display, Ceramic Controls, Soft-Close Automatic Doors,Power Trunk Release, Leather Dashboard,*Driving Assistance Plus (Originally $1,900),*Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Side and Top-View Cameras,*Cold Weather Package (Originally $950),*Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Front and Rear Seats, Retractable Headlight Washers,*Lighting Package (Originally $1,900),*Adaptive Full LED Headlights, Automatic Highbeams,*M Sport Package (Originally $3,150),*M Sport Steering Wheel, Anthracite Headliner, Genuine Wood Interior Trim,Aerodynamic Kit, Shadowline Exterior Trim, M Sport Suspension,19-Inch Light Alloy Wheels,*Luxury Seating Package (Originally $1,300),*Ventilated Active Front Seats,*Active Cruise Control Stop and Go + Active Drive Assist (Originally $1,200),**Bang & Olufsen Surround Sound System (Originally $3,700),**Parking Assistant (Originally $500),**Rear Window Sunshades (Originally $575),**VEHICLE HIGHLIGHTS:*Comfort Access Keyless Entry with Push Button Engine Start,Voice Activated Navigation System with Color Monitor,Active Cruise Control Stop and Go + Active Drive Assist,Active Blind Spot Detection, Active Driving Assistant, Head-Up Display,Parking Assistant, Side, Top and Rear-View Cameras with Parking Guidance Display,AM/FM/Satellite Radio, CD-Player, BMW Assist eCall, BMW Teleservices,Bang & Olufsen Premium Surround Sound System,Bluetooth Streaming Audio and Hands-Free Phone Connectivity,Multi-Function Leather-Wrapped Heated M Sport Steering Wheel with Audio Controls,Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column, Metal Gear Shift Knob,Heated/Ventilated Active Multi-Contour Power Front Leather Seats with Lumbar Support,Heated Split-Folding Rear Leather Bench Seats,Tinted Glass Power Tilt/Slide Sunroof with Sunshade,Dual-Zone Automatic Temperature Control with Air Filtration,Genuine Wood Interior Trim with Metal look Accents, Ceramic Controls,Power Rear Sunshade, Rear Side Window Sunshades, Anthracite Headliner,Auto-Dimming Interior Rear-View Mirror, Universal Garage Door Opener, Leather Dashboard,Automatic Adaptive Full LED Headlights with Automatic Highbeams,Retractable Headlight Washers, LED Daytime Running Lights, LED Fog Lights,Auto-Dimming Power Heated Exterior Mirrors with Turn Signal Indicator,Speed-Sensitive Rains-Sensing Variable Intermittent Windshield Wipers with Heated Jets,Soft-Close Automatic Doors, Aerodynamic Kit, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Power Trunk Release,4.4L DOHC 32-Valve 8-Cylinder Engine,8-Speed Sport Automatic Transmission with Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Paddles,Dynamic Damper Control, Adaptive Drive,Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust with Chrome Tailpipe Finisher,19-Inch Light Aluminum-Alloy Wheels with Performance Tires,*GUARANTEED Financing for All Types of Credit!**Extended Warranty Available.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 550i with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKN9C57FD682458
Stock: 682458DC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 85,580 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$16,980
Champion Auto Sales Of The Bronx - Bronx / New York
Visit Champion Auto Sales of the Bronx Inc online at www.championbx.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 718-515-5111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i xDrive with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5B3C59FD546495
Stock: 546495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 61,599 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$15,983$2,268 Below Market
Land Rover Fort Lauderdale - Pompano Beach / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5A5C51FD523629
Stock: FD523629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 32,422 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$21,498
Hgreg.com Broward - West Park / Florida
HGreg.com offers virtual car buying from the comfort and safety of your home! Our car buying redefined process upgraded with total online or over the phone purchasing with contactless delivery. Visit HGreg.com/Direct to find out more! Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America.Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 19" x 8.5" Fr & 19" x 9.0" Rr (Style 351M) Wheels, Aerodynamic Kit, Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim, Anthracite Headliner, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, M Sport, M Sport Package, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Satellite Radio, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Without Lines Designation Outside, 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Theft AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Dakota Leather Upholstery, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Head restraints memory, Heated door mirrors, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Lumbar Support, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Front Seats, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Black w/Nappa Leather Upholstery, 19" x 8.5" Fr & 19" x 9.0" Rr (Style 351M) Wheels, Aerodynamic Kit, Aluminum Hexagon Interior Trim, Anthracite Headliner, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Increased Top Speed Limiter, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, M Sport, M Sport Package, M Sport Suspension, M Steering Wheel, Park Distance Control, Power Tailgate, Premium Package, Rear-View Camera, Satellite Radio, Shadowline Exterior Trim, Without Lines Designation Outside. Odometer is 25791 miles below market average!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.Reviews:* Superb powertrains; impressive fuel economy in most forms; elegant interior packed with high-tech features; smooth, quiet ride; advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds* Th
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 535i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (20 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5B1C53FD919972
Stock: 705402
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 76,381 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$16,010$2,054 Below Market
Prestige Autos - Corona / California
*** EVERY VEHICLE IS DISINFECTED WERE OPEN , ONLINE INQUIRIES ARE RESPONDED TO 7DAYS A WEEK 10am-6pm PLEASE TEXT 951.316.3901 IF NEEDED ~~~ PRICE UPDATE 08.28.20 Expires close of business 08.30.20 ~~~~~ NO SOCIAL NEEDED TO GET APPROVED @ www.PrestigeCorona.com **** Dealer installed options are not reflected in pricing.* **** Get Instantly Approved @ www.PRESTIGECORONA.com --- NEVER UNDERSOLD AND PROUD TO BE THE NATIONS LOW PRICED LEADER! --- Come experience the Prestige difference where you will always find a knowledgeable and friendly staff paired with easy no haggle pricing. Please note that vehicles labeled as Just In or Pre-Inspection Photo are vehicles that are waiting for our service department to certify them. You can come still visit and purchase the vehicle but we may need a couple days to expedite the safety inspection of the vehicle. The pricing is guaranteed to be extremely aggressive and allows us to provide a stress free purchase environment. *** BACKUP CAMERA & DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG ***, 528i, 2.0L I4, 8-Speed Automatic Sport, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera.2015 BMW 5 Series 528i Clean CARFAX.Alpine White *** GET PRE APPROVED WITHOUT A HARD INQUIRY.. Welcome to Prestige Autos. Doesn't matter if you're looking for a price quote on a one of our No-Haggle vehicles, researching for an used car, or researching our interest rates as low as 3.9%, our friendly, professional staff is ready to provide you with all the help you need. Rest assured we take pride in the vehicles we sell and all our vehicles go through a 118 point inspection. If you have any questions or just want a direct line to someone who can make decision, please email your comments or requests to Wecare@prestigeautonet.com.23/34 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Superb powertrains; impressive fuel economy in most forms; elegant interior packed with high-tech features; smooth, quiet ride; advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds* The BMW 5 series continues to be tailor-made to the tastes of the driver with multiple options of Sedan or Gran Turismo, but those enhancements just got better. The exterior has been modernized with subtle, yet profile-enhancing, changes to the nose and tail. There are also contour lines around the grille and reshaped air intakes. All models now have adaptive xenon headlamps with LED alternatives available, and new thin-line taillamps are a nice addition. BMW has expanded both the standard and optional equipment including engine upgrades. The Gran Turismo specifically has received front fascia recasting and an extended liftgate that increases cargo capacity by 2.1-cubic feet. The luxurious outside look has been translated into the comfortable interior of the 5 series as well. There are many engines to choose from as well. On the 528i there is a 240hp 2.0L TwinPower Turbo. On the 535i there is a 300hp 3.0L TwinPower Turbo. The 535d comes with a 255hp 3.0L TwinTurbo Diesel. While the top of the line 550i comes with a 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8. Other available features are ActiveHybrid which is paired to the 3.0L TwinTurbo or xDrive for AWD. BMW Assist can offer an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service all in one on an integrated 10.2-inch screen. The lowest model starts with ten speakers and options are available for many more sound packages. Existing upgrades for the tech enthusiast are iPad holders and snap-in adapters for Apple products and Blackberry make working from the car a breeze. In addition, rear view, side and top view cameras are all options for safety. Standard safety features include airbags, safety belt reminders, anti-theft alarm system, and an interlocking door anchoring system. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryBMW 2015 5 Series 528i 2.0L I4 RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (23 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBA5A5C52FD515751
Stock: 141620F
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 72,000 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,500
Saw Mill Auto - Yonkers / New York
This 2015 BMW 5 Series 4dr 550i features a 4.4L 8 CYLINDER 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Not Specified with a Not Specified interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Adaptive headlights, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Parking Sensors, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Michael Maratto at 914-968-0066 or mikem@sawmillautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 550i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WBAKN9C50FD961069
Stock: H6204
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-04-2020
