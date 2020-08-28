Used 2015 BMW 5 Series for Sale Near Me

Prestige Autos - Corona / California

*** BACKUP CAMERA & DRIVER ASSISTANCE PKG ***, 528i, 2.0L I4, 8-Speed Automatic Sport, Black w/Dakota Leather Upholstery, Driver Assistance Package, Head-Up Display, Instrument Cluster w/Extended Contents, Navigation System, Park Distance Control, Rear-View Camera.2015 BMW 5 Series 528i Clean CARFAX.Alpine White 23/34 City/Highway MPGAwards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)Reviews:* Superb powertrains; impressive fuel economy in most forms; elegant interior packed with high-tech features; smooth, quiet ride; advanced safety features. Source: Edmunds* The BMW 5 series continues to be tailor-made to the tastes of the driver with multiple options of Sedan or Gran Turismo, but those enhancements just got better. The exterior has been modernized with subtle, yet profile-enhancing, changes to the nose and tail. There are also contour lines around the grille and reshaped air intakes. All models now have adaptive xenon headlamps with LED alternatives available, and new thin-line taillamps are a nice addition. BMW has expanded both the standard and optional equipment including engine upgrades. The Gran Turismo specifically has received front fascia recasting and an extended liftgate that increases cargo capacity by 2.1-cubic feet. The luxurious outside look has been translated into the comfortable interior of the 5 series as well. There are many engines to choose from as well. On the 528i there is a 240hp 2.0L TwinPower Turbo. On the 535i there is a 300hp 3.0L TwinPower Turbo. The 535d comes with a 255hp 3.0L TwinTurbo Diesel. While the top of the line 550i comes with a 4.4L TwinPower Turbo V8. Other available features are ActiveHybrid which is paired to the 3.0L TwinTurbo or xDrive for AWD. BMW Assist can offer an emergency switchboard, navigation system, and information service all in one on an integrated 10.2-inch screen. The lowest model starts with ten speakers and options are available for many more sound packages. Existing upgrades for the tech enthusiast are iPad holders and snap-in adapters for Apple products and Blackberry make working from the car a breeze. In addition, rear view, side and top view cameras are all options for safety. Standard safety features include airbags, safety belt reminders, anti-theft alarm system, and an interlocking door anchoring system. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryBMW 2015 5 Series 528i 2.0L I4 RWD

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 BMW 5 Series 528i with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

27 Combined MPG ( 23 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WBA5A5C52FD515751

Stock: 141620F

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-19-2020