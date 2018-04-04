Used 2015 Cadillac CTS for Sale Near Me

1,554 listings
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    25,965 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $19,777

    $3,249 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Performance in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Performance

    23,992 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $23,403

    $1,931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    31,376 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,000

    $3,086 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Standard in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Standard

    48,415 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $17,999

    $2,003 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    32,064 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,495

    $2,642 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    19,576 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $20,500

    $1,950 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Standard in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Standard

    65,541 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $16,689

    $1,607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    25,985 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*
    Fair Deal

    $21,990

    $329 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    47,106 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $19,500

    $1,771 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Performance in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Performance

    41,338 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,995

    $635 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    5,111 miles

    $24,990

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Standard in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Standard

    121,926 miles
    Good Deal

    $14,000

    $619 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Red
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    40,548 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $21,859

    $218 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Premium in Gray
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Premium

    86,236 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $17,977

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Standard in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Standard

    33,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $21,991

    $395 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    59,440 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $20,500

    $338 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Standard in Silver
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Standard

    22,508 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,998

    Details
  • 2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury in Gray
    used

    2015 Cadillac CTS Luxury

    35,859 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $21,553

    $309 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac CTS

See all 12 reviews
Jury is still out but I love driving it
Steve M,04/04/2018
Luxury 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
This car has had some gremlins in the first month of ownership. MAP sensor tripped at 15k. Crankshaft Position Sensor relearn came on and can only be relearned with a GM tech II or similar scanner. Then the power steering light comes on and power steering switches to manual. Once you restart the car, it comes back on, but has gone back off again. Of all things, this is concerning and dangerous if it occurs during a turn. Hopefully my mechanic will figure it out and I can get some miles on this beauty. I will update this review. I know...I know... many say they will, but don't. I will however. As far as how it drives: this car moves well for a 2.0 and has all the power I am looking for. gas mileage is decent for a heavier AWD car. It corners great and hugs the road with little body lean. Of course, the suspension is stiffer, so you're not going to get the traditional floating Cadillac ride and will feel more bumps, but it's not bad. The cornering makes up for it. You can even adjust it some. The CUE system is not hard to figure out and so far works well. 2014-15 versions though can't upgrade to Apple Play or Android Auto via the dealership. There are people who claim to do it with a $750 upgrade on Ebay, but I'll just use my phone in a holder. I wish they had the adaptive cruise avail on the Luxury version, but the Lane Assist is nice. So....while it hs many of the bells and whistle, power and styling I want, the main thing is will it be reliable. Reviews don't indicate it will have engine or tranny issues but I'll see what happens with the electrical gremlins before saying this is a great car. Ok...here is my updated. No issues with the car. Love driving it so much, I sold my Town Car, as I found myself only driving the CTS. Nice power, fair mpg, nice interior, very comfortable. Very happy with the car.
