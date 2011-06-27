2021 Audi A6 allroad
MSRP range: $65,900 - $71,400
2021 Audi A6 allroad Review
- High-level style and build quality, inside and out
- Practicality of an SUV with the road manners of a sedan
- Smooth, powerful engine and mild hybrid system
- Air suspension adds up to 1.8 inches of ground clearance on demand
- MMI touch infotainment system takes time to learn
- Touchscreens look dirty after minimal use
- Optional equipment adds to the already high price
- Adaptive cruise and lane keeping assist available as options on Premium Plus trim
- Black Optic appearance package now available
- Part of the second A6 Allroad generation introduced for 2020
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi A6 allroad.
Safety
FAQ
Is the Audi A6 allroad a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 A6 allroad both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi A6 allroad fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A6 allroad gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A6 allroad has 30.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A6 allroad. Learn more
What's new in the 2021 Audi A6 allroad?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi A6 allroad:
Is the Audi A6 allroad reliable?
To determine whether the Audi A6 allroad is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A6 allroad. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A6 allroad's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2021 Audi A6 allroad a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi A6 allroad is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 A6 allroad is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi A6 allroad?
The least-expensive 2021 Audi A6 allroad is the 2021 Audi A6 allroad Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,900.
Other versions include:
- Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $71,400
- Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $65,900
What are the different models of Audi A6 allroad?
If you're interested in the Audi A6 allroad, the next question is, which A6 allroad model is right for you? A6 allroad variants include Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). For a full list of A6 allroad models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
