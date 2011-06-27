  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A6 allroad
  4. 2021 Audi A6 allroad

2021 Audi A6 allroad

MSRP range: $65,900 - $71,400
2021 Audi A6 allroad Prestige Wagon Exterior Shown
+65
MSRP$66,945
Edmunds suggests you pay$64,847
Start Price Checker
Other years
2021
2020
Audi A6 allroad for Sale

2021 Audi A6 allroad Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • High-level style and build quality, inside and out
  • Practicality of an SUV with the road manners of a sedan
  • Smooth, powerful engine and mild hybrid system
  • Air suspension adds up to 1.8 inches of ground clearance on demand
  • MMI touch infotainment system takes time to learn
  • Touchscreens look dirty after minimal use
  • Optional equipment adds to the already high price
  • Adaptive cruise and lane keeping assist available as options on Premium Plus trim
  • Black Optic appearance package now available
  • Part of the second A6 Allroad generation introduced for 2020
Save as much as $2,273 with Edmunds

2021 Audi A6 allroad pricing

in Ashburn, VA
See all for sale

Shopping Tools

Build & price
See all A6 allroad lease offers
2021 Audi A6 allroad price drops

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Audi A6 allroad.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
MSRP$71,400
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM
MSRP$65,900
MPG 20 city / 26 hwy
SeatingSeats 5
Transmission7-speed automated manual
Horsepower335 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all for sale
See all 2021 Audi A6 allroad specs & features
PRICE CHECKER
Check a dealer's price
Bring back a dealer's quote,
and we'll tell you if it's a good price!

Example Price Checker

Check your price quote
Price:
$ -
GreatGoodFairHighSample dealer price:
Get started

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
Overall4 / 5
Driver5 / 5
Passenger4 / 5
Side Crash RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
Side Barrier RatingRating
OverallNot Rated
DriverNot Rated
PassengerNot Rated
Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
Front SeatNot Rated
Back SeatNot Rated
RolloverRating
Rollover5 / 5
Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
Risk Of Rollover8.9%

IIHS Rating

The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

Side Impact Test
Good
Roof Strength Test
Good
Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good

FAQ

Is the Audi A6 allroad a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 A6 allroad both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Audi A6 allroad fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A6 allroad gets an EPA-estimated 22 mpg. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A6 allroad has 30.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Audi A6 allroad. Learn more

What's new in the 2021 Audi A6 allroad?

According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Audi A6 allroad:

  • Adaptive cruise and lane keeping assist available as options on Premium Plus trim
  • Black Optic appearance package now available
  • Part of the second A6 Allroad generation introduced for 2020
Learn more

Is the Audi A6 allroad reliable?

To determine whether the Audi A6 allroad is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A6 allroad. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A6 allroad's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2021 Audi A6 allroad a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Audi A6 allroad is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 A6 allroad is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2021 Audi A6 allroad?

The least-expensive 2021 Audi A6 allroad is the 2021 Audi A6 allroad Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $65,900.

Other versions include:

  • Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $71,400
  • Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $65,900
Learn more

What are the different models of Audi A6 allroad?

If you're interested in the Audi A6 allroad, the next question is, which A6 allroad model is right for you? A6 allroad variants include Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM). For a full list of A6 allroad models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

More about the 2021 Audi A6 allroad

2021 Audi A6 allroad Overview

The 2021 Audi A6 allroad is offered in the following submodels: A6 allroad Wagon. Available styles include Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM), and Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM).

What do people think of the 2021 Audi A6 allroad?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Audi A6 allroad and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 A6 allroad.

Edmunds Expert Reviews

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Audi A6 allroad and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 A6 allroad featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

Our Review Process

This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

What's a good price for a New 2021 Audi A6 allroad?

2021 Audi A6 allroad Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

The 2021 Audi A6 allroad Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $66,945. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi A6 allroad Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,098 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,098 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $64,847.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi A6 allroad Premium Plus 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 3.1% below the MSRP.

2021 Audi A6 allroad Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM)

The 2021 Audi A6 allroad Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $72,445. The average price paid for a new 2021 Audi A6 allroad Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is trending $2,273 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

Edmunds members save an average of $2,273 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $70,172.

The average savings for the 2021 Audi A6 allroad Prestige 4dr Wagon AWD w/55 TFSI (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 7AM) is 3.1% below the MSRP.

Which 2021 Audi A6 allroads are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Audi A6 allroad for sale near. There are currently 5 new 2021 A6 allroads listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $67,955 and mileage as low as 8 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Audi A6 allroad.

Can't find a new 2021 Audi A6 allroads you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a new Audi for sale - 3 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,282.

Why trust Edmunds?

Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

Should I lease or buy a 2021 Audi A6 allroad?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials

Related 2021 Audi A6 allroad info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Hot new vehicles

More photos

Other vehicles