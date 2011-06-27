Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,821
|$14,575
|$16,848
|Clean
|$11,053
|$13,631
|$15,754
|Average
|$9,519
|$11,744
|$13,566
|Rough
|$7,985
|$9,857
|$11,379
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,910
|$15,919
|$18,401
|Clean
|$12,072
|$14,888
|$17,207
|Average
|$10,396
|$12,827
|$14,817
|Rough
|$8,720
|$10,766
|$12,428
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,580
|$14,279
|$16,506
|Clean
|$10,828
|$13,355
|$15,434
|Average
|$9,325
|$11,506
|$13,291
|Rough
|$7,822
|$9,657
|$11,148
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,017
|$12,352
|$14,278
|Clean
|$9,367
|$11,552
|$13,351
|Average
|$8,067
|$9,953
|$11,497
|Rough
|$6,766
|$8,354
|$9,643
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,691
|$16,882
|$19,514
|Clean
|$12,802
|$15,789
|$18,247
|Average
|$11,025
|$13,603
|$15,713
|Rough
|$9,248
|$11,418
|$13,179
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,605
|$13,077
|$15,117
|Clean
|$9,917
|$12,230
|$14,135
|Average
|$8,540
|$10,537
|$12,172
|Rough
|$7,163
|$8,844
|$10,210
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,118
|$13,709
|$15,847
|Clean
|$10,396
|$12,822
|$14,818
|Average
|$8,953
|$11,047
|$12,760
|Rough
|$7,510
|$9,272
|$10,703