Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,821$14,575$16,848
Clean$11,053$13,631$15,754
Average$9,519$11,744$13,566
Rough$7,985$9,857$11,379
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,910$15,919$18,401
Clean$12,072$14,888$17,207
Average$10,396$12,827$14,817
Rough$8,720$10,766$12,428
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,580$14,279$16,506
Clean$10,828$13,355$15,434
Average$9,325$11,506$13,291
Rough$7,822$9,657$11,148
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,017$12,352$14,278
Clean$9,367$11,552$13,351
Average$8,067$9,953$11,497
Rough$6,766$8,354$9,643
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,691$16,882$19,514
Clean$12,802$15,789$18,247
Average$11,025$13,603$15,713
Rough$9,248$11,418$13,179
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,605$13,077$15,117
Clean$9,917$12,230$14,135
Average$8,540$10,537$12,172
Rough$7,163$8,844$10,210
Estimated values
Estimated values
2013 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,118$13,709$15,847
Clean$10,396$12,822$14,818
Average$8,953$11,047$12,760
Rough$7,510$9,272$10,703


