Used 2013 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

A great car for the upper midwest nytterbo , 02/19/2014 17 of 17 people found this review helpful I had looked at the Mercedes E Class, BMW 5 Series and the Lexus GS. I thought the Audi drove and handled better; and although a personal opinion, I liked the exterior and interior styling better than the other cars. I previously had a 2009 Audi A6 3.2 Quatro and I was planning on buying another 6 cylinder car. However, I was very surprised with the power of the 4 cylinder turbo and its lack of NHV, so I bought a car with that engine in Quatro trim. I have not regretted buying the 4 cylinder car and found it to be more than adequate for my typical driving style and commute. Also, when I let friends drive the car, they are surprised it is not a 6 cylinder. Report Abuse

The best of the best nstrane , 08/22/2012 53 of 59 people found this review helpful I had a chance to test drive the 2012 Jag XF and the BMW 535 and 550. I opted out of Mercedes finding the styling of the E-class too uninspiring. the A6 which in my mind was perfect. The car is easy to maneuver at low speeds which the steering tightening up at higher speeds. The build quality is impeccable. The styling is more forward thinking than that of MB and Lexus. The LEDs set the car apart as does that Bang and Olufsen sound system. I found the Audi MMI very intuitive and actually fun to operate. The A6 3.0t is a fast engine with a transmission and chassis that makes it feel like the car is hardly working at high speeds. Plain and simple, it puts a smile on my face every day. Report Abuse

Absolutely Incredible! dustman98 , 04/29/2013 10 of 10 people found this review helpful When the lease was up on my 2010 Acura TL (which coincidentally was my 3rd TL in a row), I decided it was time to explore other options in luxury performance sedans. I test drove some of the usual suspects (BMW 528x and 535x, Cadillac CTS), as well as some lower priced options (Ford Taurus SHO, Chrysler 300C), before ultimately deciding on my 2103 A6 3.0T prestige. I decided to skip Mercedes (too stodgy), and Lexus (too plain) so that made the decision even easier. Every time I sit down in this car it brings a huge smile to my face and its sexy good looks turn heads everywhere I go! If you want a beautiful, fun sedan that you won't see parked beside you at the mall then the A6 is for you! Report Abuse

Blown Cylinder @ 48K Carson Wilkins , 05/17/2017 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This car seems to eat oil. I bought this vehicle used with 33k miles on it from and audi dealership in peoria az in May of 2016. with in a week of owning it it was in the shop for the o2 sensor. Normal and under warranty so I didn't pay attention. Took it back in on October because i had had to put 2 quarts of oil through. Had an oil consumption study test done. Audi says oil consumption of 1qt every 1.5k miles is normal and not a problem. Fast forward to Apr 2017, CEL came back on, took to dealership and the same o2 sensor was bad again. they couldn't fix it then due to recall filling up their garage. One week later while driving i hit the breaks hard and the car warning lights came on saying that it was out of oil. had to put 1 quart of oil in it right away and took back to dealership. They said it was 1.5 quarts low meaning that my car was 2.5 quarts low without any oil level warnings going off. This car has no dipstick and the oil is electronically monitored. Raised hell about oil consumption and they finally dig a diagnostic. My oil sensor was dead. They replaced it. May 2017 driving to work lost power and the car was stuttering. Took the car to another dealership in scottsdale. 4th cylinder ring failure, only able to hold compression of 35psi, replacing the engine. 48k miles and 2 months out of factory warranty. Audi won't do anything about it...looks bad for them. I bought my wife a q5 from the same dealership after i bought my a6. We traded in her q5 for a lexus nx200t as soon as we started having problems with the a6. So i have a car that bought with 33k miles on it and put 15k highway miles on it commuting in 1 year and the engine is blown and needs to be replaced. Pass on this vehicle. in fact run away. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse