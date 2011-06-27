Vehicle overview

While we'll rarely (if ever) turn down an abundance of horsepower and torque, we also appreciate a car that hits that elusive sweet spot of power and efficiency. Among entry-level luxury sedans, the 2012 Audi A4 is one such car.

Atypically for the entry-level luxury class, the A4 comes with only one engine choice: a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder. This might seem like an odd choice given every other competing model has a six-cylinder, but the reality is that the A4 gains a lot more than it loses by this choice. In fact, the A4 manages to meet and even beat its base-model competitors when it comes to acceleration and fuel economy. Agile handling also contributes to the A4's balanced nature, with a favorable blend of sport and comfort.

The A4's real strength lies in its high-quality cabin. Audi makes use of best-in-class materials and a restrained design aesthetic to create a sumptuously modern interior. Naturally a range of upscale features is either standard or optional, including navigation, a premium sound system and Audi's MMI electronics interface (although MMI without navigation can be unintuitive to use). Cargo space is about average for the segment, but for those who need more utility, there's the handsome A4 Avant wagon.

In total, it's easy to see why we consider the 2012 Audi A4 to be a top choice among entry-level luxury sedans. But it has some stout competition to overcome -- each with its own set of advantages. The BMW 3 Series offers a higher level of driver engagement, though not as much as it once did. The Mercedes-Benz C-Class emphasizes luxury and impeccable build quality, while the Infiniti G sedan offers more power for less money. But if you're looking for an artful blend of all of the above, we'd suggest giving the Audi A4 some serious consideration.