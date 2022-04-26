Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi A4
  4. 2023 Audi A4

2023 Audi A4

Release Date: Late 2022
Estimated Price: $42,000
What to expect
  • Possible full redesign of exterior and interior
  • Standard all-wheel drive and mild hybrid electrification
  • May kick off the sixth A4 generation for 2023
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.

Related 2023 Audi A4 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Other models

ad labelAd
Shopping for car insurance?
Make sure you’re getting the best rate. Check Rates