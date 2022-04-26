What is the A4?

Why, only one of our favorite small luxury sedans. The Audi A4 is a handsome compact car that compares favorably with rivals like the BMW 3 Series, Mercedes C-Class, Volvo S60 and Lexus IS. It benefits from Audi's trademark understated styling and an elegant interior that lends the A4 an air of sophistication. But the 2023 model year could bring a wide array of changes to the fold.

Rumor has it that a full redesign is in the works, fueled by spy shots of the A4 Avant wagon in camouflage that surfaced recently. So it looks like Audi will unveil a completely redesigned A4 soon, bringing the sedan more in line with modern tastes and technology. If a redesign materializes for 2023, both the exterior and interior styling should sport a new look. Still, don't expect the changes to turn the A4 formula upside down. It will likely ride on a similar version of its current platform, retaining standard all-wheel drive and a traditional silhouette. In carrying over its mild hybrid powertrain, the redesigned A4 could feature an updated, more powerful version with greater use of electrification. If that happens you can expect better fuel efficiency, plus more electric juice smoothing out power from the engine to improve ride comfort.

All of this hinges on the availability of parts. Audi has previously shuttered production of the A4 for periods of time due to the microchip shortage and the conflict in Ukraine, and supply chain challenges threaten to disrupt the plans of any automaker. It's possible that the redesigned A4 could be pushed back as Audi prioritizes production of its hot-selling SUVs and high-profile EVs. Assuming things go smoothly, however, we do expect to see a new A4 sooner rather than later.