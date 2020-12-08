  1. Home
Coming February 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $20,500 (estimated)
  • Restyled exterior
  • Mild upgrades to cabin materials
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
  • SV and SR add newly available adaptive cruise control
  • Part of the first Kicks generation introduced for 2018
2021 Nissan Kicks Review
Kicking SUVs With Skimpy Tech Features to the Curb
Cameron Rogers
12/08/2020
What is the Kicks?

You're going to have to make some sacrifices if you're in the market for a budget-priced SUV. In order to achieve an entry-level sticker price, many small crossovers are tiny on the inside, are powered by anemic engines, or have unrefined driving characteristics. Unfortunately, the Nissan Kicks exhibits all of these undesirable traits, plus a few more for good measure. Putting it charitably, the Kicks has a lot of room for improvement.

Nissan has at least made some changes to the 2021 Kicks. Restyled bumpers, a redesigned grille and slimmer headlights give it a sharper, less egg-like appearance than last year. The SV and SR trim levels also feature rear disc brakes instead of drum brakes; the extra stopping power could help shorten the Kicks' emergency braking stops, which we've previously found to be longer than average for an extra-small SUV. Finally, there are updates to the interior and tech offerings too.

What's under the Kicks' hood?

Don't expect any modifications under the hood. Like the current model, the refreshed Kicks will be powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque) matched to a continuously variable automatic transmission. It drives the front wheels only. Unlike most other subcompact SUVs, all-wheel drive is not available.

As you might expect of an engine with such modest power figures, the four-cylinder doesn't move the Kicks with any sort of authority. In Edmunds testing of a prior-year Kicks, we recorded a 0-60 mph sprint of 10.2 seconds. That's pretty slow and well off the pace of rivals that have more powerful engines available, such as the Hyundai Kona and Mazda CX-30.

Since the 2021 Kicks doesn't receive any changes to the powertrain, we expect the new model to be similarly lethargic.

How's the Kicks' interior?

With exception to the tech interface (which we'll cover below), the Kicks' interior is largely the same as last year's model. You do get a few updates — there's new silver trim on the door panels, for instance, and the center armrest is redesigned. The SR Premium package's imitation leather upholstery now comes in a spiffy two-tone color scheme.

Other aspects of the 2021 Kicks' cabin carry over from last year. Expect a pleasantly simple interior layout, an expansive view out the front, and easy entering and exiting whether front or rear. Some drawbacks, including the supremely uncomfortable seats and tight rear legroom, will likely remain. 

How's the Kicks' tech?

Perhaps the most meaningful change to the 2021 Kicks has to do with its technology offerings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is now standard, and the SV and SR trims add a new 8-inch touchscreen. We had no qualms with the previous 7-inch system (which is still included on the base S model), though the extra inch in virtual real estate should help the interface feel less cramped. SV and SR trims also gain a new USB-C port.

On the safety front, traffic-adaptive cruise control (it can help maintain a set distance between the Kicks and the vehicle ahead) is now available for the SV and SR trims. Finally, the SR's Premium package now outfits the Kicks with a Wi-Fi hotspot, which enables over-the-air updates for the infotainment system.

EdmundsEdmunds says

New tech will surely bolster the 2021 Nissan Kicks' value statement, but our most pressing problems with its lackluster performance, uncomfortable seats and tight interior room will likely remain. 

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan Kicks.

Trending topics in reviews

