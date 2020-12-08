As you might expect of an engine with such modest power figures, the four-cylinder doesn't move the Kicks with any sort of authority. In Edmunds testing of a prior-year Kicks, we recorded a 0-60 mph sprint of 10.2 seconds. That's pretty slow and well off the pace of rivals that have more powerful engines available, such as the Hyundai Kona and Mazda CX-30.

Since the 2021 Kicks doesn't receive any changes to the powertrain, we expect the new model to be similarly lethargic.