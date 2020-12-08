You're going to have to make some sacrifices if you're in the market for a budget-priced SUV. In order to achieve an entry-level sticker price, many small crossovers are tiny on the inside, are powered by anemic engines, or have unrefined driving characteristics. Unfortunately, the Nissan Kicks exhibits all of these undesirable traits, plus a few more for good measure. Putting it charitably, the Kicks has a lot of room for improvement.
2021 Nissan Kicks
- Restyled exterior
- Mild upgrades to cabin materials
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto now standard
- SV and SR add newly available adaptive cruise control
- Part of the first Kicks generation introduced for 2018
Don't expect any modifications under the hood. Like the current model, the refreshed Kicks will be powered by a 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine (122 horsepower and 114 lb-ft of torque) matched to a continuously variable automatic transmission. It drives the front wheels only. Unlike most other subcompact SUVs, all-wheel drive is not available.
With exception to the tech interface (which we'll cover below), the Kicks' interior is largely the same as last year's model. You do get a few updates — there's new silver trim on the door panels, for instance, and the center armrest is redesigned. The SR Premium package's imitation leather upholstery now comes in a spiffy two-tone color scheme.
Perhaps the most meaningful change to the 2021 Kicks has to do with its technology offerings. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration is now standard, and the SV and SR trims add a new 8-inch touchscreen. We had no qualms with the previous 7-inch system (which is still included on the base S model), though the extra inch in virtual real estate should help the interface feel less cramped. SV and SR trims also gain a new USB-C port.
New tech will surely bolster the 2021 Nissan Kicks' value statement, but our most pressing problems with its lackluster performance, uncomfortable seats and tight interior room will likely remain.
