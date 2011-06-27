  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
Appraise this car

2013 Audi A4 Review

Pros & Cons

  • High-quality cabin
  • commendable fuel economy
  • available all-wheel drive
  • sporty handling.
  • Unintuitive standard control layout.
List Price Range
$10,499 - $17,500
Used A4 for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Minor changes here and there for the 2013 Audi A4 keep it as a top pick among entry-level luxury sedans.

Vehicle overview

While the cars in the entry-level luxury segment lack the presence of their flagship brethren, there's plenty they offer in the way of comfort, features and performance. A case in point is the 2013 Audi A4.

Audi touts this latest A4 as an all-new model, but in reality, it's really more of a mild refresh. The nose receives the biggest change, with reworked headlights, grille and vents, giving the car what appears to be a more aggressive stance even though the dimensions remain unchanged. Mechanically, Audi has switched the A4's power steering from traditional hydraulic assist to electric assist. More revisions occur on the inside, as the MMI electronics interface has been slightly simplified with fewer buttons and proves a bit easier to operate as a result.

While these changes might seem trivial, it's not a disappointment in the least, as the A4 still shows all the admirable traits that have kept it a top pick in its class. The impeccably presented cabin, top-notch materials, available all-wheel drive and sporty drivetrain calibration should be enough to win over a broad spectrum of shoppers.

Noticeably absent, however, is the A4 wagon ("Avant") body style. Fortunately, those requiring more utility than the A4 sedan can provide will be well served by the new Allroad wagon, which is covered in a separate review.

As highly as we rate the A4, it's not the only game in town. The BMW 3 Series still defines the entry-level luxury class and offers similar sporty driving dynamics. The Infiniti G Sedan is also quite sporty, though it lacks some of the Audi's refinement. For those with more luxurious aspirations, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class will certainly satisfy. Overall, the 2013 Audi A4 offers a wider range of appeal than its competition where performance and luxury are concerned, and for that reason, we would suggest checking it out alongside any of its rivals.

2013 Audi A4 models

The 2013 Audi A4 is offered only as a sedan, though there is an A4 Allroad wagon that is covered in a separate review. Trim levels are broken into three tiers: Premium, Premium Plus and Prestige. Standard features for the Premium trim include 17-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights and wipers, a sunroof, automatic climate control, eight-way power front seats with four-way driver-seat lumbar, leather upholstery, a dash-mounted MMI electronics interface and a 10-speaker sound system with a CD player and satellite radio.

An optional Convenience package can be added to the Premium trim that includes an upgraded music interface with iPod integration, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a trip computer. Also available is the Lighting package, which adds xenon headlights, LED running lights and taillights, and aluminum window trim.

Both of these packages are included as standard equipment on the Premium Plus trim. With Premium Plus, you also get 18-inch wheels, auto-dimming and heated mirrors, heated front seats, driver memory functions, tri-zone automatic climate control and split-folding rear seats. To that you can add the MMI Navigation package, which includes front and rear parking sensors, Audi's console-mounted MMI infotainment interface, a navigation system, a rearview camera, HD radio and Audi Connect (enhanced Web-based navigation, information and WiFi access).

The Prestige trim includes the MMI Navigation package and tacks on adaptive xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry, a blind-spot warning system and a premium 14-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system. Optional on both the Prestige and Premium Plus trims is a Sport package that includes a lowered sport-tuned suspension, front sport seats and a three-spoke steering wheel (with shift paddles for automatic transmissions). Other stand-alone options include 18-inch wheels with performance tires and rear side airbags.

Options that are exclusive to the Prestige trim include the S line package (19-inch wheels with summer tires, sport-tuned suspension, headlight washers, faux suede and leather sport seats, a black headliner and brushed aluminum interior trim) and the Driver Assist package (adaptive cruise control, adaptive steering and Audi Drive Select, which provides adjustable settings for the steering and transmission). A power rear sunshade is also available.

2013 Highlights

A mild styling refresh tops the list of changes for the 2013 Audi A4. Audi has also modified the A4's power steering (it's now electric-assist) and revised the MMI control interface for the electronics. The A4 wagon has been discontinued in favor of the new Allroad.

Performance & mpg

Powering the 2013 Audi A4 is a turbocharged 2.0-liter that produces 211 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. A continuously variable transmission (CVT) is standard on the front-wheel-drive A4s. All-wheel-drive Quattro models come with a six-speed manual standard, and an eight-speed automatic transmission is an option.

In Edmunds performance testing, a manual-equipped Quattro went from zero to 60 mph in 6.2 seconds -- that's very quick given this engine's output. Expect the Quattro automatic and front-wheel-drive models to be a few ticks slower.

EPA estimates for the front-drive A4 come to 24 city/31 highway and 26 mpg in combined driving. Quattro models with the manual transmission are rated at 22/32/26 mpg, while the automatics are estimated at 20/30/24 mpg.

Safety

Standard safety features for the 2013 Audi A4 include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. Rear-seat side airbags and a blind-spot warning system are optional on upper trims, as is adaptive cruise control that includes an audible warning and brake priming in the event the system detects an impending frontal crash.

In Edmunds brake testing, an A4 S line with summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 108 feet. This is excellent, though typical of summer tires. All-season distances should be in the low 120-foot range.

Government crash test results for frontal impacts are not yet available, but the 2013 A4 scored a perfect five-out-of-five stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the A4 earned a top rating of "Good" for its performance in the frontal-offset, side-impact and roof-strength tests.

Driving

Behind the wheel of the 2013 Audi A4, drivers of all stripes will appreciate its balanced and secure feel. In a variety of road conditions, the A4 remains planted and well-behaved. Opting for all-wheel drive further enhances its capabilities and driver confidence.

When the road ahead begins to bend, the A4 exhibits a slight edge of athleticism that puts it on par with the BMW 3 Series. Likewise, it also maintains a high level of comfort. More performance-minded drivers may find the optional Sport package to their liking, as that type of pilot is generally fine with the slight harshness of the car's ride quality.

The Audi's turbocharged four-cylinder engine won't pin you back into the seat, but it is plenty powerful for the vast majority of drivers. Merging onto a highway won't labor the engine and there's enough torque to entertain. For the rare individual who desires more, the sport-focused Audi S4 (covered in a separate review) should more than suffice.

Interior

Despite Audi's assertion that the 2013 A4's interior is all-new, the changes are minimal and even the most eagle-eyed observer would struggle to find the differences. Fortunately, we regard the previous and present A4 as one of the best in its class. The interior's austere design lends an air of adult seriousness, while the top-notch materials send a message of sophisticated refinement. The use of real leather as standard equipment also gives the Audi an advantage over its competitors from BMW and Mercedes, which use vinyl leatherette.

Even though the A4 is considered a small entry-level luxury car, the interior space is more akin to a midsize sedan. Rear outboard seats provide enough head- and legroom to comfortably accommodate a typical adult. The 12.4-cubic-foot trunk is only average in size, but at least the rear seats fold flat to handle bulkier items.

Infotainment functions are controlled by Audi's Multi Media Interface, or MMI. This consists of a small knob surrounded by buttons that together control menus on a central screen. These MMI controls are situated around the shift lever on models equipped with the navigation system, but cars without navigation have MMI on the dash, which is unintuitive and far less convenient. The A4's other controls are generally intuitive and well laid out.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Audi A4.

5(55%)
4(25%)
3(10%)
2(10%)
1(0%)
4.3
20 reviews
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fantastic Vehicle
mugman1,11/17/2012
Traded an '11 Acura TSX for this 2013 A4 Premium Plus and so glad I did!! Could not get comfortable in the Acura, and too little rear seat room for the family. This Audi is "right sized" for a family of 4. Plenty of useable trunk space. Ride is composed but comfortable, 18 inch wheels help the car stick around corners, powerful brakes to haul the car down from speed which it gains easily from the 2.0 turbo running through 8 gears. Excellent fit and finish and an attractive sedan from any angle in my opinion. Electric power steering gives up some feel, but is far superior to that found in the Acura. I compared with BMW 3, Mercedes C class, Infiniti, and new Lexus ES. A4 was superior!
Our First Audi
dale49,01/01/2013
After buying a 2013 VW Passat TDI in October for myself, it was my wife's turn for a new car. She had her heart set on a BMW 328i...until she got in one. Too small, too confining, truly baffling ergonomics. We then looked at another Passat TDI(too big), a Jetta TDI(too sparse), a Volvo S80(too something), and finally the Audi A4. We were both sold on it right away due to the Quattro and Nav systems. We immediately put 3,000 miles on it in the first week with a trip to Washington State. Handled perfectly on wet, icy and snowy roads, and was a really comfortable ride. No sign at all of the oil burning issue others have had after 3k miles, so hopefully that's a good sign.
Best bang for your buck for an AWD luxury sedan
bchguy111,11/29/2012
This is my second Audi. I upgraded from a 2012 Audi A4 2.0T FWD with CVT. It was a great car. Great performance and gas mileage. However, I had an opportunity to upgrade to a quattro with the light package and 2013 upgrades. So far, the car is awesome. Drives even better with the Quattro and suspension and steering upgrades. And those lights, beautiful. The car is even more stricking then my 2012. I also like the 8 speed auto better then the CVT.
Can not wait to sell this car.
Danaehamma,02/19/2016
2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
I bought this car brand new in 2013 and I've had issues ever since. The car is obviously a very low profile car and I live in New England so I went through 6 Pirelli tires before I finally put all weather continental tires on the car. The car does not drive as smoothly now but at least I have not gotten any bubbles in the tires or cracked any rims since purchasing the continentals. There have been multiple recalls for the heating system, air bags, electronic, etc. that have required repairs. The check engine light came on around 30,000 miles and required multiple valves to be replaced. The dealership claimed they were "faulty" but gave no explanation as to what or why. Then, at 41,000 the car DIED on the highway due to transmission failure. I had to have the vehicle towed in the middle of the night to the dealership. The ENTIRE transmission needs to be replaced. Again, the only explanation is that it was "faulty" and they are unsure what exactly went wrong. Thankfully the car is still under warranty, but this does not make me feel any better. There is no reason there should be this many issues and "faulty" parts on a car this new. I will definitely be selling this car in the Spring and have NO intention of buying another Audi. Every car has its issues, but given the amount I have had with this car in a short period of time with NO real explanation of the problems from the dealership, leads me to believe Audi's are not as reliable as the price tag would suggest.
See all 20 reviews of the 2013 Audi A4
Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
22 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
MPG
20 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
211 hp @ 4300 rpm
See all Used 2013 Audi A4 features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2013 Audi A4
More About This Model

Few cars look as good going down the road as an Audi A4 wagon. We lived with a 2009 A4 Avant for a year and never got tired of its compelling combination of style and utility.

Yet Audi still can't get enough of you to buy its wagons. So when the automaker dispatches the refreshed A4 and S4 family to the U.S. in June 2012, it's leaving the regular A4 Avant at home. In its place, we'll get the 2013 Audi A4 Allroad.

It really isn't much different from our long-term A4. But contrasting body trim and raised ground clearance make the A4 Allroad look tougher — perhaps just tough enough to get a few more Americans out of their SUVs and into a proper wagon.

Allroad, Take Two
This isn't the first time Audi has tried to sell us an Allroad. The original Allroad was an emergency stopgap back when luxury-themed SUVs started showing up in every driveway from Beverly Hills to Nassau County. It was based on the larger A6 wagon and came with powerful but thirsty V6 and V8 engines. Audi sold a few, but it was too expensive to keep around once the Q7 came along.

Of course, the wagon-loving Europeans dug the Allroad, and a couple years ago, Audi made another one based on the A4. The automaker offered it with a couple diesel engines, plus the familiar turbocharged and direct-injected, 2.0-liter TFSI four-cylinder gasoline engine. For 2013, the A4 Allroad gets the same exterior freshening and interior updates as other A4s, along with a few key functional changes.

The 2.0 TFSI engine benefits from various friction reduction measures, which should be good for higher mileage ratings from the EPA. Further, the steering now uses electric power assist (a change Audi is also applying to the S4) and features a slightly quicker 15.9:1 ratio versus 16.1:1 previously on the European-spec Allroad (16.3 on other A4s).

Compared to a normal A4 wagon, the Allroad is 0.7 inch longer, 0.5 inch wider and 2.5 inches taller, with an inch wider track and an extra 1.4 inches of ride height. If you're a gravel racer in the mold of IL Senior Editor Josh Jacquot, you'll find that its 7.1 inches of ground clearance are more than enough to get you in trouble.

A clutch-type all-wheel-drive system is standard, of course, and the stability control system has off-road logic that allows more wheel slip. But if you're like Jacquot, you will have disabled this feature.

So How Does It Drive?
Our drive in the 2013 Audi A4 Allroad reminds us how much we like the 2.0 TFSI engine.

Rated at 211 horsepower, it's one of the smoothest inline four-cylinders out there and never feels like it's doing work meant for a bigger lump — even in the Allroad, which weighs 90 pounds more than a regular A4 Avant. The engine's 258 pound-feet of torque arrives at just 1,500 and sticks with you until 4,200 rpm, so passing maneuvers are effortless.

Our test car has Audi's six-speed manual gearbox driving all four wheels, and the automatic option for Europeans is the company's S tronic seven-speed, dual-clutch automated manual transmission. We won't see either of these gearboxes in the U.S., where, as with the 2012 A4 Avant, Audi will sell the Allroad exclusively with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Thusly equipped, the U.S.-spec car should take about 6.6 seconds to hit 60 mph — a tenth of a second slower than Audi's claim for a regular A4 wagon.

Better Ride Than A4 Avant
The A4 Allroad's longer-travel suspension works wonders for its ride quality, something we often complained about during our year with the A4 Avant (though in fairness, that car had the optional sport-tuned suspension).

On our test route through Portugal, the high-riding A4 wagon proves impressively compliant on highways and back roads alike. We look forward to trying an A4 Allroad on our considerably rougher U.S. interstates.

Sharp handling is a hallmark of the current-generation A4, as you may recall our long-term Avant was capable of more than 69 mph through the slalom. Although the Allroad's softer setup allows more body roll, the crossover wagon still feels balanced when cornering hard and isn't upset by midcorner bumps.

We're also happy with the new electric power steering, which delivers appropriate effort and talks to us with increasing clarity as we approach the limits of our test car's 245/45R18 Dunlop SP Sport Maxx GT tires. Notably, we can adjust the level of power assist via the car's Drive Select system, which also allows us to tailor throttle response and transmission shift points (if your car has the automatic, that is) to our tastes.

Welcome Back
Some of you might point out that the 2013 Audi A4 Allroad is a bit half-hearted. After all, it's not really intended for all roads, as the only underbody protection it comes with is plastic unless you pony up for a steel skid plate.

But we like the A4 Allroad anyway, mainly because it has the refined ride quality you expect in an entry-level luxury car — and that has never quite come together in other A4s. It looks every bit as stunning as a conventional A4 wagon, and offers the same performance and fuel economy we liked so much in our long-term Avant.

The original A6 Allroad never really made sense to us because it was so heavy and expensive, but with a likely price tag under $40,000, the 2013 Audi A4 Allroad looks to be a much stronger package. Now there's just the matter of persuading our fellow Americans to go out and buy this wagon.

Edmunds attended a manufacturer-sponsored event, to which selected members of the press were invited, to facilitate this report.

Used 2013 Audi A4 Overview

The Used 2013 Audi A4 is offered in the following submodels: A4 Sedan. Available styles include 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A), 2.0T Prestige 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo CVT), and 2.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Audi A4?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Audi A4 trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus quattro is priced between $10,499 and$17,500 with odometer readings between 55338 and133226 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium is priced between $11,005 and$11,005 with odometer readings between 92086 and92086 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Audi A4 2.0T Premium Plus is priced between $10,990 and$10,990 with odometer readings between 109528 and109528 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Audi A4s are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Audi A4 for sale near. There are currently 7 used and CPO 2013 A4s listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $10,499 and mileage as low as 55338 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Audi A4.

Can't find a used 2013 Audi A4s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Audi A4 for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $18,332.

Find a used Audi for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,626.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi A4 for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,437.

Find a used certified pre-owned Audi for sale - 5 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,276.

Should I lease or buy a 2013 Audi A4?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Audi lease specials
Check out Audi A4 lease specials

